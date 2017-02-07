Chance the Rapper debuts the video for 'Same Drugs'
The 'Same Drugs' video is a trippy, puppet-filled adventure.
Chance shared the video for the first time on Facebook's live video feature (though the clip itself was pre-recorded). Shortly after, he called out other social media platforms for not allowing him to do it on their websites/apps.
https://t.co/lB7DJLn20r pic.twitter.com/shXJS8oMeu— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2017
all love to the social media platforms who couldnt livestream premier same drugs. but extra love to FBLive for coming thru last minute today— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2017
source: one, two, three, four.