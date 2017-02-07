arwen

Chance the Rapper debuts the video for 'Same Drugs'


The 'Same Drugs' video is a trippy, puppet-filled adventure.

Chance shared the video for the first time on Facebook's live video feature (though the clip itself was pre-recorded). Shortly after, he called out other social media platforms for not allowing him to do it on their websites/apps.

https://t.co/lB7DJLn20r pic.twitter.com/shXJS8oMeu

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2017





source: one, two, three, four.
Tagged: , , , , ,