Kim Woodburn Lashes Out At Phillip Schofield

* Says Big Brother was horrible, calls the other contestants a 'gang'* Thinks the show was edited to make her look bad (It's only 45 minutes, she says the other 23 hours a day were hell)* Only stayed in for the money (Phillip asks how much and she shuts him down lol)* Thinks she is actually very polite* Blames Nicola for everything* Thinks Colleen was not a worthy winner and that she's a horrible person* Wanted Jedward to win because they were themselves* Thinks Phillip is bullying her and calls him a big phony