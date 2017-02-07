jess

Kim Woodburn Lashes Out At Phillip Schofield



* Says Big Brother was horrible, calls the other contestants a 'gang'
* Thinks the show was edited to make her look bad (It's only 45 minutes, she says the other 23 hours a day were hell)
* Only stayed in for the money (Phillip asks how much and she shuts him down lol)
* Thinks she is actually very polite
* Blames Nicola for everything
* Thinks Colleen was not a worthy winner and that she's a horrible person
* Wanted Jedward to win because they were themselves
* Thinks Phillip is bullying her and calls him a big phony

she is too much
