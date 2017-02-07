Kim Woodburn Lashes Out At Phillip Schofield
* Says Big Brother was horrible, calls the other contestants a 'gang'
* Thinks the show was edited to make her look bad (It's only 45 minutes, she says the other 23 hours a day were hell)
* Only stayed in for the money (Phillip asks how much and she shuts him down lol)
* Thinks she is actually very polite
* Blames Nicola for everything
* Thinks Colleen was not a worthy winner and that she's a horrible person
* Wanted Jedward to win because they were themselves
* Thinks Phillip is bullying her and calls him a big phony
she is too much
To me the most shocking post-CBB news story was that Jedward's dad is on his deathbed and they only got told after Bit On The Side.
me too
i love her so much she was the perfect bb villain. she wasn't wrong about coleen tho she was two faced and didn't deserve to win (but that's because she was boring af)
this is hilarious i need more kim in reality tv. the look on her face at the end when phillip said it was a delight lmfao
