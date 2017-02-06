The Bachelor- They had no idea it was going to be this hard
Tonight: the fallout from a reject crashing Corinne's dinner date, competitive beach volleyball, and tears.
Bachelor Fantasy League Standings
1) StephLynne 380
1) Amanda 380
3) Katibutlerr13 370
4) Perdley 360
I'm in 18th place in the week-to-week league on thebachelorbracket.com and I'm quite proud of myself. I moved up in the ranks in the ONTD league too! I'm coming for that top spot!!!! (lol yeah right)
Bad creases and imagine the tan lines....