February 6th, 2017, 07:10 pm masterofmystery 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon photos including some of your most hated Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesSource: http://www.gettyimages.com/search/events/694998473?excludenudity=true&family=editorial&sort=newest&phrase=#license ETA: HI-RES official photo here: https://image.ibb.co/j6mVva/oscars_2017_class_photo_high_res.jpg Current Music: Apple Tree Yard Tagged: award show - academy awards, award show - nominees / winners, denzel washington, dev patel, emma stone, justin timberlake, matt damon, michelle williams, natalie portman, nicole kidman, octavia spencer, pharrell / n.e.r.d / neptunes, ruth negga, ryan gosling, viola davis Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7575 comments Add comment
kudos to Natalie for doing this whole circus while being so very pregnant
Natalie needs to work on her posture
Nicole Kidman looks like she took 5 xanax
ia man. ia.
lol
lool that photo of him and Meth Damon is like the perfect poster for ONTD's most hated
In Trump's Amurica they place Dev Patel next to Mel Gibson, obliterating my mind, my heart and my retinas.
Dear Academy, if you sit Michael Shannon and/or Dev Patel next to Mel Gibson or Casey Fucking Affleck I swear to Gawd I will Cunt Punt all of y'all!