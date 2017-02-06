89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon photos including some of your most hated

Ruth looks adorable



kudos to Natalie for doing this whole circus while being so very pregnant Reply

Ruth is so cute Reply

goddamn, matt damon's face literally looks like it's melting in that pic with jt Reply

awww natalie's posture :( she probably wants to be at home with her feet up. i'm starting to stan ha again! Reply

No one deserves to have to stand next to Gibson. Reply

Especially not Dev Patel. Reply

Ruth looks super cute



Natalie needs to work on her posture



Nicole Kidman looks like she took 5 xanax Reply

Embed from Getty Images try having a good posture while carrying that belly around with you all the time Reply

any idea when she's due? Reply

i feel like having good posture would help you carry the belly Reply

She looks great. Reply

IKR? The fact that she is bothering to deal with this BS is good enough. Reply

Dev in that last pic.



ia man. ia. Reply

Ew Octavia Reply

took me a long time to find Ryan Gosling in the group pic Reply

Mel Gibson looks like such a douchebag how can they work with him again Reply

matt damon must be playing steve bannon in something Reply

Lol @ Denzel being tagged, but the only pic he's in is that group shot, and I can barely make him out. I saw the tag and scrolled back up because I couldn't believe I missed him in the pics. smh Reply

goddamn i had a solo shot of him too! lemme add it Reply

Nah, delete that.





lol Reply

Yo, I don't give a single fuck who finds this annoying. You know what I find annoying? The fact that our country is being overtaken by a fascist dictator and that people would rather feel COMFORTABLE and complacent and cry over what MOVIE wins best picture at the Oscars. If you can take a mental break from that reality, great. Reply

is that you lauren jauregui? Reply

a part of me feels like deleting this pointless as fuck comment Reply

why is JT there?



lool that photo of him and Meth Damon is like the perfect poster for ONTD's most hated Reply

That goddamn trolls song Reply

They both look like they're melting. Reply

In Trump's Amurica they place Dev Patel next to Mel Gibson, obliterating my mind, my heart and my retinas.



Dear Academy, if you sit Michael Shannon and/or Dev Patel next to Mel Gibson or Casey Fucking Affleck I swear to Gawd I will Cunt Punt all of y'all!

I'd like that just for the chance that Shannon might deck him. Reply

Michael Shannon would totally deck the shit out of him. That's why I love ha. Reply

