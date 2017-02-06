Shakira turns 40 and gives us Chantaje Salsa Version + Chantaje hits 600M
Shakira keeps succeeding without leaving her house. Her hit Chantaje reached 600M views on Youtube just a couple of days ago, and Shakira's team celebrated the song's popularity by releasing a salsa version with a video featuring more dancing scenes between Shakira and a Colombian reggaetonero that also sings in the track.
The queen of international pop and World Cups turned 40 last Thursday. She didn't share anything personal in social media, but her team did post a short video of Colombian singer Carlos singing Happy Birthday to her along with the audience at his concert. Her partner, Spanish football player Gerard Piqué, turned 30 the same day.
She needs to stop (non) promoting Chantaje and move on to (non) promote her songs with Nicky Jam and Prince Royce, I guess.
But ngl, Chantaje grew on me even though I still think Maluma is the basic-est of reggaeton.
I mean, I shouldn't be surprised bc literally I don't remember a time before Shakira so~
can't believe Shaki is 40,now her birthday is over i want more new music.
there a little shaki wolf in your closet
open up and set it free (awooo!)
Maybe Sean Paul can hurry up and give us their collab.