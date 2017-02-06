Shakira turns 40 and gives us Chantaje Salsa Version + Chantaje hits 600M

Donde esta el album? Reply

Thread

Link

It always shocked me how Shakira is so underrated in North America. Europe, Africa and South America STAN 4 HER Reply

Thread

Link

Asia too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not underrated?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol sis she is. The USA pays her dust unless it's the Latino community. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In every other place she is like a straight-up A-lister. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's A+++ status in Latin America Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd argue she's the most beloved of the pop girls worlwide, global queen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless her light. Reply

Thread

Link

She's hot af! Piqué is so damn lucky. Reply

Thread

Link

Chantaje is such a terrible song Reply

Thread

Link

Shakira doesn't release terrible songs. She's not Thalia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything she's been releasing has been tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reported Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was such a letdown to have it follow Summer Anthem La Bicicleta.



But ngl, Chantaje grew on me even though I still think Maluma is the basic-est of reggaeton. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg I had no idea she was 40.



I mean, I shouldn't be surprised bc literally I don't remember a time before Shakira so~ Reply

Thread

Link

40? Give me a 40 like her Reply

Thread

Link



can't believe Shaki is 40,now her birthday is over i want more new music. can't believe Shaki is 40,now her birthday is over i want more new music. Reply

Thread

Link

damn I didn't know shaki was that much of a cougar. she looks younger than pique Reply

Thread

Link

Cougar? over a measly 10 year difference? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mama I'm not judging Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're exactly 10 years apart I believe. Same birthday and everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've given up on her, she's never gonna give me good music like Pies Descalzos/Dónde están los ladrones/Servicio de lavandería. It's sad what happened to her "music" Reply

Thread

Link

Sis the Latina Alanis Morissette is dead, buried, and decomposed. Revile in the new sexed up Latina Rihanna. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never, I refuse to accept that kind of "music", it's trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're a Britney stan, idg how Shakira's pop anthems are suddenly beneath you lol



there a little shaki wolf in your closet

open up and set it free (awooo!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your list is missing Fijación Oral/Oral Fixation though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song's reign of terror needs to stop, I need her to move on to the next single asap Reply

Thread

Link