she tried to do this last season(p sure it was last season) when her friend's nephew fought with kenya/pushed his aunt down too.



Yes then she flip flopped when Kandi started reading them about it. Reply

Yep, the women were shady AF about that night & I don't care if these shows are semi-scripted---that way of excusing abusive behavior by violent men is foul as hell.



Kenya is dramatic in many ways, but Matt's violent ass should be in a mental hospital until he can learn to control his anger. Scary. Reply

People who say things like this are usually victims themselves. At some point that sort of thing was normalized for them. Reply

She was, she admits it in the video. Reply

Thanks bb! Reply

sheree needs to take goofy ass bob and go Reply

Sheree is always messy.



She is soooooooo DAMN EXTRA this season. Reply

wasn't she bitching when kenya said the same thing last ep or w/e? staaahp Reply

Girl nooooo. Even if you don't like Kenya that's just not cool. Reply

i love this commercial Reply

It's annoying how so many people can't separate whatever they think of Kenya on the show from Matt and his abusive behavior too. Even on social media there's a lot of "she provokes him!!" but it's quite clear Matt cannot control his emotions or his anger. He seems terrifying when he's angry. Let's not forget they pulled the same thing during that Miami trip last season. Reply

This. Nothing cray Kenya does should ~provoke~ his ass. Like, take a walk, Matt! (off a short pier, plz) Reply

I'm still mad we didn't get a new episode last night. Reply

The digs at Chateau Sheree kill me every time Reply

people like this need to stfu Reply

lmao, Sheree's son is in Fantasia Barrino's new music video.











sigh...sheree has been sf messy this season. while kenya is the worst thing that's happened to the show, matt is still responsible for his gross behavior. Reply

Sheree is embarrassing this season. Go make your clothes line & finish yer damn house, B! We see you. Reply

