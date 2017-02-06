FIRE

113.7 million viewers watched Super Bowl 2017, becoming more watched than Super Bowl 2012



Super Bowl 2017 has just become the fourth most-watched Super Bowl game ever.

113.7 million viewers tuned in last night to catch a performance from Lady Gaga.

Viewers also witnessed the historic first of a Super Bowl game going into overtime when the Patriots won.

This is up from 2012, when only 111.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Madonna perform.




