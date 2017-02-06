113.7 million viewers watched Super Bowl 2017, becoming more watched than Super Bowl 2012

So she didn't break Katy Perry's record? Reply

we don't have the ratings for the halftime show yet. Reply

It was an amazing Super Bowl, and I'm not just saying that because I'm a Patriots fan, but it was an incredible game (well, fourth quarter and OT). Reply

Yasss Gaga! I loved the little football catch at the end. Reply

justice for dance in the dark Reply

Justice for government hooker Reply

I just watch it every year, I have no idea why some years have more viewers than others. The half-time performance is something I generally watch, but it's not why I watch.



I thought Atlanta was going to win and I was disappointed they didn't in the end, just because New England has won so many times recently.



Edited at 2017-02-06 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

It's honestly just the teams who are playing that determine the ratings. The half-life performer really has no impact lol Reply

lol at "half-life" performer Reply

half-life 3 confirmed. Reply

half life lmaoooo Reply

i'm crying Reply

i dont understand american football at all. it seems excessively violent and harmful to players....

but good for gaga i guess Reply

American and I don't get it either. The violence in football is too much (on and off the field tbh). Another thing about it that drives me crazy ... the players aren't allowed to smoke weed, even if it's medically administered. So many of them have injuries and take heavy duty painkillers when they could be exploring this alternate medicine. Reply

being virtually immune to (sexual) assault/dom. violence accusations surely alleviates some of the pain @ least Reply

They started shoving opiates down their throats when they are just out of PeeWee football, it's ridiculous. Those "pain pills" aren't going to fix those TBIs or undue the damage done to those bodies! Reply

I'm american but I never watch football, last time i saw part of a game i couldn't believe how often players were getting injured Reply

I'm a fan, and I agree Reply

Me either. But lol at your description, because it just shows American football (and the Super Bowl) is a perfect reflection of the US: "excessively violent and harmful to players," on top of being unnecessarily "patriotic." And dumb to boot. Reply

I mean that is true about the majority of contact sport. Look at soccer. Bellerin was hammered on the head with that elbow. A week prior Ryan Mason had such a bad head injury that there is still question about whether he would come back. Batistuta was left with such terrible knee pain after retirement that he used to wet his bed and begged his doctor to amputate it. Reply

I don't get it either. However I'm not American. Reply

Well, as an European I just don't get why you guys call it Football and name the real Football 'Soccer'. :( Reply

The popularity of football drives me nuts. I'm a huge figure skating fan, and so I'm constantly angered by the limited amount of coverage FS receives in comparison to fucking FOOTBALL. Reply

When women do the superbowl half time show >>>>>>>>>>



I'm falling in love with Gaga over again thanks to her revisiting all her hits last night lmao. She had a great set list and she left off a ton of amazing songs to boot. Problematic fave. Reply

mte Reply

I forgot this was on. I went to sleep at 10pm (GMT) and woke up 11hr later. Way better than watching the game. I thought Gaga did okay. I would've preferred a more in your face statement than "This Land Is Your Land" (altho I did like her performing "Born This Way") but she looked good. Her body is #goals Reply

Yes mama Reply

when did she wear the outfit in the OP? I don't remember that lol Reply

I think it was from her rehearsal Reply

I turned it on just for Lady Gaga, wonder how many other people did the same. Reply

and katy's wig is still firmly attached. i wonder if she'll become the first (?) act to headline a second super bowl if her career keeps up for like another 6-8 years. Reply

She needs to exceed or match Teenage Dream tbqh. Prism was cute but.... Reply

beyonce is more likely to headline again before katy ever does.... Reply

let's wait until she releases a new album to then talk about her future, sis.



last album release was in 2013 and we're in 2017... Reply

I'll scream if Katy has the longer more successful career Reply

She's already much more successful. Reply

LMAO you troll ;-) <3 Reply

The b is back Reply

I love how Katy Perry is still shitting on Gaga. Katy fucking Perry! LMAO Reply

the performer has nothing to do with the ratings, its the teams playing and the societal climate at the time Reply

Katy's half time show had actually better numbers than the game itself. Reply

Katy Perry has always been the "prettier" and "acceptable" popstar, so there's no surprise she's more famous in the U.S. But talent always wins Reply

Listening to Gaga all day while I work! Reply

Oh! Another thing, her body is so adorable this era. She seems so much more comfortable in her own skin and she's not freaking me out like she did during BTW/Alejandro. Reply

