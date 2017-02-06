113.7 million viewers watched Super Bowl 2017, becoming more watched than Super Bowl 2012
Super Bowl 2017 has just become the fourth most-watched Super Bowl game ever.
113.7 million viewers tuned in last night to catch a performance from Lady Gaga.
Viewers also witnessed the historic first of a Super Bowl game going into overtime when the Patriots won.
This is up from 2012, when only 111.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Madonna perform.
TV Ratings: Historic Overtime Super Bowl Pulls 113.7 Million Viewers https://t.co/JdOZyHbVf9 pic.twitter.com/xLGNtgTdTK— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 6, 2017
I thought Atlanta was going to win and I was disappointed they didn't in the end, just because New England has won so many times recently.
but good for gaga i guess
I'm falling in love with Gaga over again thanks to her revisiting all her hits last night lmao. She had a great set list and she left off a ton of amazing songs to boot. Problematic fave.
last album release was in 2013 and we're in 2017...