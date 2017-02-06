Jamie Lynn Spears was present during daughter's ATV accident
Jamie Lynn Spears watched daughter Maddie crash into pond but couldn’t save her, says police report https://t.co/eZFzd2kZnt pic.twitter.com/b9ImEURw2a— People Magazine (@people) February 6, 2017
-According to the police report, accident happened on family property (not a hunting trip), within view of Spears and her husband
-Maddie was avoiding a ditch and overcorrected, going into the pond
-Was trapped underwater by seatbelt & ATV safety netting
-In "stable but critical condition"
this is so horrifying :( hope she pulls through
(i know accidents can happen at any age, but an 8 year old just doesnt have the knowledge/reflex to course correct properly)
atv's, off roading vehicles, motorcycles, speedways, all that shit...I would never let my kid do that until they were a teenager and until they had EXTENSIVE lessons in how to use them, what to do in case of emergency, etc etc. she might have done that for Maddie but there's no way an 8 year old can properly deal with it. she must be so scared for her daughter, I hope she pulls through :(
I actually ran into his older brother the other day and was like "I was the one who hit your brother" and he was like "THAT WAS YOU! don't worry he's an asshole anyways" lol
but point is i had NO business driving that thing.
last night, i thought it would have been awful that she wasn't there. but now i'm wondering if it would be worse to witness. either way, i just respect jamie lynn as a mom, especially a young mom, so much and i hope maddie pulls through :(
Kids should never, ever be allowed to ride those things. The parents being nearby just isn't enough to make them safe for children.
Big bodies of water tend to take a while to heat back up, so I guess we should cross our fingers that was the case.
I hope she pulls through
I had a friend who let his daughter ride an ATV when she was that age but its speed was limited and they had a kill switch in their hand so if she was about to do something they could stop the vehicle.
They make a youth version too
http://www.polaris.com/en-us/rzr-side-b
So I wouldn't be surprised if that's what she was driving.
My grandparents have a few on their farm for fun.
Here's a picture of Maddie on an ATV and you can see the seatbelt and netting around her. I don't know how to embed it...
