Jamie Lynn Spears was present during daughter's ATV accident

Jesus, this is so sad; I hope she recovers.

this is why kids shouldnt be allowed to drive these things.



(i know accidents can happen at any age, but an 8 year old just doesnt have the knowledge/reflex to course correct properly)

it never crossed my mind that she would be on one by herself. i assumed she was in-front or behind an adult. i can't imagine an 8 year old on one by themselves. those things are so dangerous for adults, let alone kids

ITA

yeah I'm not blaming Jamie Lynn for the accident, but to let Maddie ride by herself is just a reckless move

it's definitely a cultural thing. there's a motorbike and atv place a couple minutes down i35 from my neighborhood and it's always young kids learning how to ride. and they take those things over huge hills and sharp turns. and they do it at night too sometimes. ik that it's got those football stadium type lights but still

same. I wouldnt wish this on any mother, nor do I 'blame' her, but I seriously don't know why you would ever let a child drive an ATV (I also deal with situational anxiety so I mean, I see my death while waiting in line to ride roller coasters. all I think about is shit than can kill me and others so maybe its just me idk).



atv's, off roading vehicles, motorcycles, speedways, all that shit...I would never let my kid do that until they were a teenager and until they had EXTENSIVE lessons in how to use them, what to do in case of emergency, etc etc. she might have done that for Maddie but there's no way an 8 year old can properly deal with it. she must be so scared for her daughter, I hope she pulls through :(

i grew up in the country and kids were riding atv's alone and without helmets since they were like 6 years old...it always freaked me out. a lot of times kids and their friends would all pile on and drive crazy.

i was a danger to myself and the community just riding my bike at 8

its nuts. My brother was allowed to have a dirt bike over one of these things when we were kids

IA. I flipped one over once and I had to be at least 12/13, thankfully I jumped off but it flipped into a ditch. Even one of my friends flipped over on the day before her wedding, and fell 15 feet down a cliff. She had to be airlifted to the nearest hospital and was beyond lucky she was able to get married the next day with a shattered leg and a completely bruised face.

ia, its crazy. maybe its just because i have a lot of anxiety over driving in general, but i can't imagine driving one at that age. (i don't think they're really a thing in the uk anyway)

When I was around 7 or 8 I accidentally hit a little boy with one. He was fine but I was so traumatized.



I actually ran into his older brother the other day and was like "I was the one who hit your brother" and he was like "THAT WAS YOU! don't worry he's an asshole anyways" lol

but point is i had NO business driving that thing.



Edited at 2017-02-06 10:13 pm (UTC)

I remember riding one with my older brother (He must have been like 17 while i was like 5) and my mother scolding him when we came back. It was not a good idea but he has never been very prudent lol

omg i feel like this is so bad ..... stable but critical condition after being trapped underwater like ... that doesn't sound good. i feel a bit ill thinking about it.

TMZ is saying they couldn't get her free from under the ATV until the ambulance got there. horror.

omfg ... that really isn't good news, the brain would have been w/o oxygen for a long time..

That's devastating. I can't even imagine =(

holy shit. that's terrifying

oh my god...

they just said she was submerged for 2 minutes :////

That's not great, but it's not terrible. People have definitely survived longer . . . probably depends if there is a head injury involved.

it's good news that she's stable right? or can you be on life support and be stable?



last night, i thought it would have been awful that she wasn't there. but now i'm wondering if it would be worse to witness. either way, i just respect jamie lynn as a mom, especially a young mom, so much and i hope maddie pulls through :(

stable just means her condition isn't changing/deteriorating

oh :( i guess i always thought stable meant that they were getting things back to normal

'Stable' says nothing about whether or not they'll recover. It just means they aren't deteriorating or improving; like someone can be 'stable' and braindead on life support

Carrie Fisher was in stable but critical condition :-(

they said that about carrie fischer though

This makes me sick to my stomach. That poor bb, her poor mother, JFC I hope she pulls through and can recover. D-:

That is horrific, that poor baby.



Kids should never, ever be allowed to ride those things. The parents being nearby just isn't enough to make them safe for children.

Yeah I agree.

Apparently the colder the water the longer the brain can go without oxygen. So if Maddie was under only a few minutes and the water is super cold she might have a chance.

it's like 60 degrees in mississippi right now so...

sometimes the water is surprisingly chilled even when it's fairly warm out

I'm in Texas where it's 75 degrees and our water is still cold as fuck from the weak ass winter we just had



Big bodies of water tend to take a while to heat back up, so I guess we should cross our fingers that was the case.

How horrible to try but still not be able to rescue your child. I really hope she will be okay :(

God, this is horrifying.

holy shit

"stable but critical condition" is the same phrase they used for Carrie





I hope she pulls through

That's fucking horrible. Please don't let kids ride these things by themselves - they just don't have the reflexes if something goes wrong.

Typically ATVs or 4 wheelers dont have "safety belts and netting". I'm thinking the daughter was driving a UTV and they are trying to cover it up. Utility vehicles are not even remotely safe for anyone under 12, they are working vehicles.

do people buy UTVs for fun?

Sometimes yeah, but I've seen a lot used for hunting to haul the deer back

ATVs can def have harnesses that are basically seat belts tho

it was a Polaris and i think they're mostly UTV?

Yeah sounds more like a UTV.

I know they're different like one being a two seater and the other more like a motorcycle that you straddle but with four wheels. Why is one more dangerous than the other or not appropriate for kids?



I had a friend who let his daughter ride an ATV when she was that age but its speed was limited and they had a kill switch in their hand so if she was about to do something they could stop the vehicle.

Parent

They make a youth version too

http://www.polaris.com/en-us/rzr-side-b y-side/rzr-170-white



So I wouldn't be surprised if that's what she was driving.



My grandparents have a few on their farm for fun.



Edited at 2017-02-06 09:45 pm (UTC) It could definitely have been a Polaris Razr which has netting and harnesses in them and is not considered a UTV.They make a youth version too

http://www.polaris.com/en-us/rzr-side-b y-side/rzr-170-white

So I wouldn't be surprised if that's what she was driving.

My grandparents have a few on their farm for fun.

http://imgur.com/a/5qSB0



Here's a picture of Maddie on an ATV and you can see the seatbelt and netting around her. I don't know how to embed it...



Edited at 2017-02-06 09:55 pm (UTC) Here's a picture of Maddie on an ATV and you can see the seatbelt and netting around her. I don't know how to embed it...

That's what I was thinking. I'm not into ATVs, but the one time I drove one, it definitely didn't have a seat belt or anything and it was super awkward.

my mom wouldn't ever let me ride atvs with all my friends. my best friend's mom always said just don't tell her and let me go with my friends anyway. glad nothing ever happened to me. people in the south are so lax about letting children ride these very large, very dangerous motor vehicles. i don't have kids so i'm not going to make a judgement except to say that i used to sneak around and ride with my friends and we're lucky nothing ever happened because we were not responsible. i hope the child is going to be ok.

