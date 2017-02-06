lol

Jamie Lynn Spears was present during daughter's ATV accident




-According to the police report, accident happened on family property (not a hunting trip), within view of Spears and her husband
-Maddie was avoiding a ditch and overcorrected, going into the pond
-Was trapped underwater by seatbelt & ATV safety netting
-In "stable but critical condition"

(source)

this is so horrifying :( hope she pulls through
Tagged: ,