Kanye turns on Trump

Kanye West has deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Trump https://t.co/RV4UFBZbW6 pic.twitter.com/YgameqN1SR — CNN (@CNN) February 6, 2017

It looks like the recent alliance between the two most egocentric celebrities in America might be over. Kanye deleted all of the tweets he made in December defending his meeting with Trump.This is happening after Kanye was reportedly not asked to perform at the inauguration despite likely being the most A-list performer available to them because they wanted the inauguration to be "Traditionally American".CNN also noted that one of the artists recently signed to Kanye's label just released a song calling for Trump's impeachment and it was produced by Kanye.