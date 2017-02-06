Production officially begins for season three of Killjoys
It will be Space-tacular. #Killjoys has started production in Toronto! https://t.co/MBQJp8RS4L @AaronRAshmore @hannahjk1 @lovretta pic.twitter.com/13e4KAYLm5— Space (@SpaceChannel) February 6, 2017
The official press release for season three has also confirmed that Sean Baek will be returning as Fancy Lee this season in what appears to be a bigger capacity than he has been in seasons one and two.
The cat's outta the bag... 😎— SEAN BAEK (@SeanBaekTO) February 6, 2017
"Production Underway on Season 3 of Space’s Most-Watched Original Series, #KILLJOYS "https://t.co/QLXATLBlds
Love it! Fingers crossed that a surprise Delle Seyah ends up popping up as well. Give seasons one and two a watch if you haven't. They're a quick binge and a great watch!
Finally!!! I have been waiting for his role to expand since I first started watching.
I do need to catch up and finish everything before s3 comes out.
I also need to watch Stranger Things, Narcos, The Flash and other shows.
Also Mac Fyfe previously starred in Prom Queen with Aaron Ashmore. I thought his name looked familiar.
don't know any of these actors, tho.
i'm, gonna have to do a re-watch before the new season starts tho