Dutch and Johnny bffs

Production officially begins for season three of Killjoys




The official press release for season three has also confirmed that Sean Baek will be returning as Fancy Lee this season in what appears to be a bigger capacity than he has been in seasons one and two.




Source 1 and 2
Love it! Fingers crossed that a surprise Delle Seyah ends up popping up as well. Give seasons one and two a watch if you haven't. They're a quick binge and a great watch!
