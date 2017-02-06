Production officially begins for season three of Killjoys

The official press release for season three has also confirmed that Sean Baek will be returning as Fancy Lee this season in what appears to be a bigger capacity than he has been in seasons one and two



Finally!!! I have been waiting for his role to expand since I first started watching.



I do need to catch up and finish everything before s3 comes out. Reply

Same. I'm super excited about it. I think they know that he's a fan favorite and I do appreciate that getting more and more of him each season has felt natural and not forced. Reply

I should start watching this show, I keep seeing posts about it.



I also need to watch Stranger Things, Narcos, The Flash and other shows. Reply

You should check it out! Reply

Joining the cast this season are Kelly McCormack (DEFIANCE) as Zeph, a new thorn in the team’s side; Karen LeBlanc (MOTIVE) as Banyon, a new high-ranking RAC official; Ted Atherton (THE EXPANSE) as Gander, lieutenant to Aneela; and Prince Amponsah (The Entertainer) as Havigan, a tough and respected owner of a hackmod bar. Guest stars this season include Saamer Usmani (REIGN) as Flik, Mac Fyfe (SAVING HOPE) as Lachlan, and Atticus Mitchell (YOUNG DRUNK PUNK) as Pippin. Reply

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2016/0 6/01/actor-who-lost-his-arms-and-nearly-h is-life-in-fire-reaches-new-stage.html



Also Mac Fyfe previously starred in Prom Queen with Aaron Ashmore. I thought his name looked familiar.







I was just googling all of these people to see what they look like and stumbled on this article about Prince Amponsah. Apparently he survived a pretty serious fire that he lost both of his arms in.

Also Mac Fyfe previously starred in Prom Queen with Aaron Ashmore. I thought his name looked familiar.

omg, that's awful.

don't know any of these actors, tho. Reply

I think Mac is the only one that I've ever seen in something before (I've never watched Defiance or Battlestar) and that's mostly because of following Aaron's career. Reply

gonna miss Pawter. and the press release doesn't mention Clara. Reply

I would think Clara has to pop up in some capacity since she's off with Johnny and we know he's coming back. Maybe she's just a one and done though so they didn't bother to mention her. Reply

yess, so happy about that



i'm, gonna have to do a re-watch before the new season starts tho Reply

