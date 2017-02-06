Ok, it looks like this is going to live up to the original series. I AM SO READY.



eta: Wait a second, upon rewatching the trailer, I noticed that he's without his sword for half of it. Does this mean something?



Edited at 2017-02-06 08:17 pm (UTC)

i have been waiting over 10 years for this

this is my favorite cartoon of all time

I AM SO PUMPED FOR THIS



Samurai Jack came out when I was 14, and it was was made me see the beauty of animation (up until then they were ~just cartoons~). "Jack and the Three Blind Archers" is the most perfect thing.

Animation still looks fantastic, keeping it's original aesthetic and yet modern, take note, PPG. I can't wait for this ♥ it won't be the same without Mako, but I'm so hyped for this.

yessssss



gonna marathon the original seasons in preparation for this <3



Edited at 2017-02-06 08:20 pm (UTC)

I'm so pumped for this! It looks so good.

I had never seen Samurai Jack and after seeing all of the stuff at Comic Con and meeting Genndy and geeking out with him for ten minutes - I was like omg I never knew how good SJ was, here has this been all my life? The new artwork is INSANE, it's so beautiful and cinematic.

I need to marathon the seasons.

Five year old me loved and also hated this show

I'm so fucking excited for this

i am so ready for this.

This shit is back? omfg

