February 6th, 2017, 11:48 am magnetic_rose92 Samurai Jack Season 5 Trailer has arrived! SourceGet Hyped. Tagged: cartoon / children\ Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
eta: Wait a second, upon rewatching the trailer, I noticed that he's without his sword for half of it. Does this mean something?
Edited at 2017-02-06 08:17 pm (UTC)
this is my favorite cartoon of all time
Samurai Jack came out when I was 14, and it was was made me see the beauty of animation (up until then they were ~just cartoons~). "Jack and the Three Blind Archers" is the most perfect thing.
gonna marathon the original seasons in preparation for this <3
Edited at 2017-02-06 08:20 pm (UTC)
Five year old me loved and also hated this show