Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan on Urgent New 'Spirit' LP, David Bowie Influence

Dave Gahan discusses Depeche Mode's urgent new 'Spirit' LP, David Bowie influence and more https://t.co/PXpYCHpa7r pic.twitter.com/MeVV8t16Zv — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 2, 2017

Gonna try sum up this interview as best as I can. *rolls up sleeves*- Dave says that we are living in a time of real change. His daughter cried and sobbed at the results of the last US election.- Martin and Dave are both very alarmed at the state of the world especially since both of them live in America.- This album is more political than their last few. In one of the new songs called "Backwards", Dave sings of bigots "turning back our history" along with their latest single "Where's the Revolution".- Dave sobbed and cried when Bowie died and his wife and daughter both had to hug him. Depeche Mode then recorded a special concert at New York City's High Line public park, where they paid tribute to Bowie by singing Heroes. They have yet to release this concert to the public which was recorded without an audience.yassss political outspoken KINGS <3