The View talks about SNL Spicer skit
Today's cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Paula Faris (she's back again), Jedediah Bila (she's still here)
Melissa McCarthy Takes On Press Sec. Spicer In SNL
They talk about the halftime show with Lady Gaga
View Your Deal segment with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sara Haines at the Super Bowl
SOURCE: 1
it's been my daily entertainment
We are living in such dangerous times and having that psychopath in the White House has proven to be a disaster beyond my belief.
Also, as if I needed more reasons to dislike the Patriots...
Yuck!
Spencer also tweeted "Happy birthday Trayvon Martin!" with Patriots and Super Bowl hashtags. I feel so fucking sick.
also convenient he forgets how important james white was to the patriots winning. a black man!
such a hollow victory they are reveling in.