pressed there's no spicy potatoes briefing today

it's been my daily entertainment Reply

LoL, IKR? I feel like I know these White House Correspondents now. I can't wait to see what Glenn has to say! Reply

my god, what a weenie https://t.co/p4hvhbkNm0 pic.twitter.com/e5ppT7K7iO — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) February 6, 2017

It's fine to be a sexual predator, disparage and insult every group and community, mock a disabled reporter, etc. But making fun of poor Spicer and Trump on SNL? Too far! Reply

I don't know how these people function. Do they really think no one has had an impression done and said impression wasn't entirely flattering? LoL, da fuq? Reply

Spicy needs to take a nap. Reply

I'm picturing Alec Baldwin reading this and laughing his ass off Reply

Weenie is such a good word. Reply

he took melissa being him better than trump has with alec (which isnt saying much)

CRY MOAR Reply

And Liberals are the ~snowflakes. K. Reply

It's been so difficult for me to laugh at these skits.



We are living in such dangerous times and having that psychopath in the White House has proven to be a disaster beyond my belief. Reply

Laugh. Trump is like a Boggart, laughter only confuses him and if there's enough he will explode. Reply

Its funny not because we are laughing at them mocking the tragedy of what he is doing in office but because you know every saturday night trump is alone in his bathrobe having a minor stroke at snl making fun of him. that is what gives me pleasure with these skits. Reply

Someone on Twitter mentioned that at this point SNL isn't going for what's funniest with their Trump skits, they are going for what will piss Trump off the most because they know he's watching and it BOTHERS him so very much. Reply

I wasn't in the right frame of mine or mood to watch SNL until this past weekend, so I understand. But I decided to tune in this past weekend, and the Spicer skit killed me. Reply

Why does this Spencer dude has a frog next to his name? He needs to be punched again. Reply

Pepe the Frog. Reply

they overtook pepe the frog as their mascot. Reply

He needs to be punched all day, every day. Reply

Rooting for the Pats!



1/ Belichick & Brady support Trump

2/ Three White widereceivers

3/ Consistently NFL's whitest team

4/ ATL is dreadful — Richard 🐸 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 6, 2017





Spencer also tweeted "Happy birthday Trayvon Martin!" with Patriots and Super Bowl hashtags. I feel so fucking sick. Spencer also tweeted "Happy birthday Trayvon Martin!" with Patriots and Super Bowl hashtags. I feel so fucking sick. Reply

i honestly don't get why people like the dude who got punched in the face (don't wanna say his name) aren't banned from twitter for hate speech. i hate his dumb ass.



also convenient he forgets how important james white was to the patriots winning. a black man! Reply

its fascinating to see republicans enjoying the pats winning just because the owner, coach and qb are vocal trumpsters. totally negating the fact that there are trump haters on the team enjoying this win and the states that encompass "new england" are all places trump lost so the majority of actual fans don't care for him either.



such a hollow victory they are reveling in. Reply

I reported richard spencer's tweets last night. everyone else should do the same. Reply

We should just rename this site Ohnotrumpdidnt since these posts are probably going to be a regular thing for the foreseeable future. The mods should also do away with the pretense that celebs need to react to anything Trump related since we now have a reality star as POTUS. Reply

agreed, it's always just a pretense to talk about trump anyway. Reply

I appreciate that most of us are inclined to talk about him and what's going on. I've seen other pop culture groups ban talk of politics and I've been criticized for talking about Tr*mp in other places. Reply

We need a daily trump roundup Reply

Kanye has deleted all his tweets defending his meeting with Trump. Reply

Hmmmmm Reply

I completely forgot he did that. Yikes. Never a fan but that seemed so mf random Reply

