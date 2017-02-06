MUNA Releases Debut LP "About U" + MV For "I Know A Place"
LA Dark Pop band MUNA has released their debut album, "About U," along with a moving music video for their single, "I Know A Place."
Their sparkling synth-pop soundtracks a story of inclusivity and warmth in the face of an industrial landscape and police in riot gear. Watch the video and stream their debut album in full at Stereogum.
SOURCE
In the shitstorm that was 2016, this band actually helped me cope with some pretty traumatic stuff. Any other entirely un-problematic faves that you recommend, ONTD?
Their sparkling synth-pop soundtracks a story of inclusivity and warmth in the face of an industrial landscape and police in riot gear. Watch the video and stream their debut album in full at Stereogum.
SOURCE
In the shitstorm that was 2016, this band actually helped me cope with some pretty traumatic stuff. Any other entirely un-problematic faves that you recommend, ONTD?