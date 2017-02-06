MUNA Releases Debut LP "About U" + MV For "I Know A Place"

those bangs Reply

i just got into muna like last month, they're so talented?? i'm shook Reply

Crying on the Bathroom Floor is a bop. Reply

yasssssss Reply

Uggggh I fucking love them, So Special, I Know a Place, and Winterbreak are SO good Reply

o i love it Reply

I love their album so much. I've had it on repeat all weekend. Reply

