February 6th, 2017, 08:33 pm theemii Natalie Portman Teaches You Hebrew Slang | Vanity Fair '' Natalie Portman, star of "Jackie," teaches you some Hebrew slang words. ''sourceWhat language would you like to learn?? Tagged: natalie portman Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6565 comments Add comment
You need immersion to really get a good grasp on it.
If I could wave a wand and automatically speak a language... I would choose to be fluent in the languages I already speak (French and Spanish). But learning a new one... I'd pick German and Yiddish maybe. Or Mandarin!
it means balls but also means eggs
and "chamor" which means ass or donkey but is basically used to call someone an asshole
/all i remember from 7 years of hebrew school lol