Nice, all the actors videos for this series have been so engaging and interesting....and then Dakota Johnson literally shoved shit between her gap. Reply

I would love to know sign language Reply

Same, I've been considering it the last two years. Reply

I went on a Croatian sign language course and it was a great experience. It was pretty easy, because there's no grammar, but I'm not fluent in it and I'd love to be. The girl that thought us has deaf parents so sign language was her first language and that's so fascinating to me. Reply

Me too! I've picked up a little at work, but I'd love to learn more Reply

i regret not taking french seriously in school. last time i took it was grade 9 applied french and then i gave up afterwards. Reply

Applied French is a joke though.



You need immersion to really get a good grasp on it. Reply

i had 3 years of french at school and it was pretty much useless. i only really learned it when i moved to a francophone country tbh. Reply

Aww, this is cute.



If I could wave a wand and automatically speak a language... I would choose to be fluent in the languages I already speak (French and Spanish). But learning a new one... I'd pick German and Yiddish maybe. Or Mandarin! Reply

I am learning french and Russian atm, but I would love to learn Arabic and eventually pick Spanish back up again. I tried learning it in unison with french but kept mixing them together lol Reply

I've always wanted to learn Russian but I feel as if I should actually master Spanish or German first (since I've actually put time/effort/money into taking formal classes for both in the past) instead of just jumping into something else. Reply

Currently learning korean & mandarin but I also want to learn how to speak arabic and russian and like 3 more maybe oop.. Reply

i admire you! i love learning new languages and am currently on my 6th one, but i always stick to the comfort zone of the latin alphabet tbh Reply

if you want to learn an asian language and are wary of alphabets, pick korean - the alphabet is deceptively easy. i picked it up in one day because i had to navigate the seoul subway alone, haha. Reply

Hebrew sounds so much like French to me sometimes Reply

idgi. arabic i would get because there's a lot of french and spanish words in the arabic language Reply

Like what? Arabic influenced Spanish, but not the other way around as far as I know. Don't know about French. Reply

Other way around. Arabic from al-Andalus influenced modern Spanish and some of those words made their way into French. Reply

i like how nonchalantly she says zayin is dick Reply

i'm learning Norwegian. i should really brush up on my Italian though, i used to be pretty much bilingual but now speak English & even French faaaar better than Italian :/ Reply

arabic is the language im planning to take next semester in university. french/italian would be next up afterwards though. it's so hard to learn a new language, i really wish i'd paid attention in french class when i was younger lol Reply

She looks so cute pregnant Reply

I'm still trying to improve my Polish and have accepted at this point since I have no one to practice Spanish or French with I'm going to be perpetually relearning parts but what can you do Reply

i'm surprised "beitzim" wasn't on there

it means balls but also means eggs



and "chamor" which means ass or donkey but is basically used to call someone an asshole



/all i remember from 7 years of hebrew school lol Reply

i went to hebrew school from 4th-7th grade (tuesdays and thursdays!). oh the memories. Reply

