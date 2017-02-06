ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, February 5, 2017:
- Melissa McCarthy plays Sean Spicer and Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on SNL
- Lady Gaga to Follow Up Halftime Show with New Album, Tour
- Weekend Box Office: Rings can't knock Split from the top spot
- Celebs React To: Mike Huckabee and his terrible Boys Don't Cry Joke
- KStew on SNL: talks Trump's obsession with her, drops f-bomb
- Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui: “The Only Terrorism I’ve Experienced Is At The Hands Of White Men”
- Lady Gaga is ready for Super Bowl 51
- Lady Gaga's Subtle Shade at Trump with "This Land Is Your Land"
- Stranger Things Super Bowl spot
- Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
- Gigi Hadid Imitates a Buddha Cookie, Is Being Called Out for Being Racist
- Lady Gaga's Music Tops iTunes Charts
The photos that will come of Brady and Trump make me want to vomit already.
After getting Chandler Bing, my mom wanted a puppy for her and my baby bro. (We had been discussing he needed a friend.) Chandler is great with dogs, but not cats because he wants to play with them. We found a lovely couple who had to move states abruptly and couldn’t take their puppy. So, we were able to go get her and become her forever home. ❤️ They get a little too rough, but the vet said that’s just how pitts are and they will learn as they get older.
MEET NYOTA UHURA! (star trek if you’re not a trekkie like myself haha)
the only problem now is that for some reason i feel like i’m always on the verge of tears from fear but idk what the fear is. and my cramps are really really really bad even tho it’s day 3? and i have a job interview today (i was always going in hungover and high to my last job and got fired for it, but i hope being sober will change this time) so i’m so anxious on top of watching these two and i’m scared i might have a panic attack but i can’t take a valium until after my interview
tl;dr - my mom and brother got a puppy to go with chandler bing & i clearly had this comment ready 😂
Good luck on your interview today! I'm glad you're feeling better, take care of yourself bb <3 Do something relaxing and fun until your interview, try not to stress. You got this!!
Good luck at your interview, babe!
The ONLY reason he's going to the doctor is because my mom yelled at him to. He was literally just going to let it stay swollen. It's so gross.
i never sleep
and i need like 9 to 10 hours of sleep plus two naps a day. Apparently you're severly sleep deprived if you fall asleep in under five minutes every time and shit's hilarious bc i do it in under three.
6.5 every now and then
I get about maybe 6 hours of sleep if I'm lucky.
Last night i got 8........I napped for 3 hours, then woke up, stayed up until 2:00am and knocked out.
I work at 7:00am today, I don't feel like dying. I like the naps.
cockblockedtacoblocko-ed Spashley in ep 7.
it's been my daily entertainment
his best comment to date was when asked about steps to prevent homegrown terrorism like what happened in quebec with nonsense about borders and immigration bc he's been programmed to give ridiculous irrelevant responses
they have like 3 cops stationed nearby in case he tries to show up and get back in (him and his friend stole the lock last night????) and it's a fucking zoo. now it makes sense why his broke ass was always lighting his joints in the oven, probably couldn't even afford a lighter smfh
i was desperate for a place and this was cheap as chips for the area and everything else had fallen through and the others seemed like chill people but my god that lasted for a month. i can't even go into the kitchen anymore it's so fucking dirty. there haven't been clean dishes in weeks and i stopped cleaning up after everyone a while ago.
i'm moving out next week and we have 2 months left on the lease (end of april) and told the main two assholes to find some bottom feeder to take my room because i'm not paying when i'm gone.
i've never lived in such a toxic situation that it's been so physically and mentally draining and next week is the only time i have to actually move back with my parents before i start my new job
i was woken up at 2am last night and couldn't fall back asleep until over an hour later because of the main dickbag coming home and clomping through the house like a fucking elephant and slurring to his friends and then smoking which made its way to the back of the house to my room
on the bright side, moving back home with my parents is a sacrifice i'm willing to make if it means saving up to live in a modern clean space with mature humans who don't get drunk and high off their asses every other night
hew are u dating sis?
I say sort of cause we're not together. But I still feel like shit. Thing is, I've always assumed he was fucking someone else, which never bothered me even tho he said he wasn't. And it wouldn't even bother me if he were fucking someone I knew, as again, were not together.
But I feel so fucking guilty. First thing I did when I woke up this morning was tell him. He's pissed which I understand.
I'm upset cause I feel like I shouldn't feel so awful about this if that makes sense.
He's gonna come by later. I don't even know what to say to him tbh