ONTD Roundup

That gif is horrifying Reply

It is. Reply

This former Chicago Bear. <3 Reply

Bless. I'm hoping others feel brave enough to do the same. Reply

I just came in here to comment about that. Good for you, football dude [a thing I virtually never say]! Reply

good for him, hope others follow suit. Reply

Bless him. I hope he's not the only one. Reply

yesss <3 Reply

Good. I wouldn't want to visit there either ESPECIALLY with the assholes on the team that support Donald Trump.



The photos that will come of Brady and Trump make me want to vomit already. Reply

I hope his teammates (besides that fuck face brady) all join him. Reply

it's monday. i'm still eating super bowl pizza. :D Reply

It would be weird if it was Wednesday and you were still eating it. Lol. Monday is just last night's leftovers. Reply

there is a strong possibility i will still be eating it wednesday. i ordered too much pizza. i still have a whole medium box. Reply

After getting Chandler Bing, my mom wanted a puppy for her and my baby bro. (We had been discussing he needed a friend.) Chandler is great with dogs, but not cats because he wants to play with them. We found a lovely couple who had to move states abruptly and couldn’t take their puppy. So, we were able to go get her and become her forever home. ❤️ They get a little too rough, but the vet said that’s just how pitts are and they will learn as they get older.



MEET NYOTA UHURA! (star trek if you’re not a trekkie like myself haha)



pic.twitter.com/Dj9q8AfmoK — 👌🏻 (@gigipaIvin) February 6, 2017





pic.twitter.com/04EfTK1ch7 — 👌🏻 (@gigipaIvin) February 6, 2017





ignore all the boxes and tubs of xmas stuff. we had to bring everything out to block off cabinets and puppy proof the house. pic.twitter.com/ONDHzkgDqY — 👌🏻 (@gigipaIvin) February 6, 2017





the only problem now is that for some reason i feel like i’m always on the verge of tears from fear but idk what the fear is. and my cramps are really really really bad even tho it’s day 3? and i have a job interview today (i was always going in hungover and high to my last job and got fired for it, but i hope being sober will change this time) so i’m so anxious on top of watching these two and i’m scared i might have a panic attack but i can’t take a valium until after my interview







lmao so aside from having a total mental breakdown, for no fucking reason and it's making me feel crazy again, that spanned all of last week and debating checking myself into a suicide watch clinic, i finally got past the bad and i have good news.

After getting Chandler Bing, my mom wanted a puppy for her and my baby bro. (We had been discussing he needed a friend.) Chandler is great with dogs, but not cats because he wants to play with them. We found a lovely couple who had to move states abruptly and couldn't take their puppy. So, we were able to go get her and become her forever home. ❤️ They get a little too rough, but the vet said that's just how pitts are and they will learn as they get older.

MEET NYOTA UHURA! (star trek if you're not a trekkie like myself haha)

the only problem now is that for some reason i feel like i'm always on the verge of tears from fear but idk what the fear is. and my cramps are really really really bad even tho it's day 3? and i have a job interview today (i was always going in hungover and high to my last job and got fired for it, but i hope being sober will change this time) so i'm so anxious on top of watching these two and i'm scared i might have a panic attack but i can't take a valium until after my interview

OMG PUPPIESSSSS <3



Good luck on your interview today! I'm glad you're feeling better, take care of yourself bb <3 Do something relaxing and fun until your interview, try not to stress. You got this!! Reply

thank you!!! 😘 i'm trying. idk why last week i had such a breakdown. i always get a bit crazy the week before my period starts, but usually it was so muc worse because of drugs/alcohol. idk why this was so bad sober. but at least i got past it and can still go to my interview! you're so sweet and the best <33333 thank you so much! Reply

awwww adorable! Reply

OMG SO MUCH CUTE.



Good luck at your interview, babe! Reply

Yessss more puppy comments, I love them. Congrats to your mom <3 Reply

Good luck for your interview!! And that puppy is adorable ❤ Reply

Kill it Reply

r u satisfied Reply

I'm always in the minority here because i like snakes. It's the water version of a california king. Reply

omg snakes are so freaking cool! ngl the "amphibious" wording threw me off but they're not truly amphibians, they just have adaptations so they can live in the water like whales and dolphins, right? Reply

So majestic! Reply

qt tbh Reply

Why is nature so full of wonders 😢 Reply

I don't care that it's friendly I wouldn't pick up something that could kill me with one bite lol Reply

Half of my Dad's face is swollen from I don't know what. I think he has an allergy to a tree he was working on this weekend.



The ONLY reason he's going to the doctor is because my mom yelled at him to. He was literally just going to let it stay swollen. It's so gross. Reply

i never sleep i never sleep Reply

My sleep debt rivals my student loan debt. Reply

I average about 7-8 depending on when I go to bed and how tired I am. Reply

I try to get the 7-8 needed, but I jerk awake a lot... so I only get like maybe 4-5 hours a night. Reply

My body automatically wakes up after 7 hrs now. I feel like highschoolers get no sleep (I think I averaged like 4 hrs a night) when they're some of the people who need it the most. I constantly felt like a zombie tbh. Reply

sleep debt is not actually a thing



and i need like 9 to 10 hours of sleep plus two naps a day. Apparently you're severly sleep deprived if you fall asleep in under five minutes every time and shit's hilarious bc i do it in under three. Reply

I sleep like average 5-6. It's terrible. during the weekend though I'll get like 10+ depending on how tired I am tho Reply

i'm not happy unless i sleep for 10. Reply

I swear I need 10+ to feel rested. I feel like my sleep schedule is fucked up somehow because even when I get in bed at 10:30, read or play games on my phone for a half hour or so, then go to sleep, my body does not want to wake up at 7 or 7:30. Reply

Normally, I sleep at least 7.5 hours a night. 8 hours is ideal for me though.

6.5 every now and then Reply

I need to get back to making sure I'm asleep by 10:30. Mornings were soooo much easier but lately I've been staying up till 11:30-12 and I can definitely feel it. Reply

I get like 4-5 hours. Reply

I've heard that the whole 8 hours a night thing is a myth that got started in the 60s. Reply

I get like 7 hours usually. Considering I have a toddler and work evenings that's not bad. Reply

i get 5 hours on average. i know im not getting enough but idk how to make my body sleep earlier on weekdays Reply

I used to be good after five hours and now I need at least 8 or I'm fucked. I'm in my early twenties too, getting ready for the urn early. Reply

I'm gonna fucking die.



I get about maybe 6 hours of sleep if I'm lucky.



Last night i got 8........I napped for 3 hours, then woke up, stayed up until 2:00am and knocked out.



I work at 7:00am today, I don't feel like dying. I like the naps. Reply

I just had carne asada tacos 🌮 was delicious 😋 Reply

mashed potatoes + boiled egg and smoked salmon salad. Reply

leftover dominos hawaiian pan pizza with coffee. Reply

idk but i think i'm gonna get a peanut butter cookie for dessert Reply

falafel and pita wrap Reply

I just had some chicken and broccoli. Reply

gnocchi with Italian sausage Reply

gonna have some leftover leek and potato soup in a bit :) Reply

I had something called skinny soup and some sweet peppers so FU amiga. Reply

nothing because I ate so much at the superbowl party I went to yesterday that my stomach is still rebelling. Reply

Salami sandwich. Reply

I got Chick-fil-a because I'm lazy and didn't want to go out anywhere, and there's one in my building. Reply

spicy chicken sandwich w/ chili and a chocolate milk Reply

Just had mahi mahi tacos :) Reply

I've been redownloading South of Nowhere to rewatch. Is there any way I can digitally excise Aiden from the series? I still hold a grudge bc he totally cockblocked tacoblocko-ed Spashley in ep 7. Reply

Lmao that was the first show I ever got involved in fandom. It was good to us for how limiting anything involving lesbians was. I still remember the praying mantis "sex scene" lmaooo Reply

Yessss I need to do a rewatch, it's been far too long. I'm so torn on Aiden, baby me thought he was so hot but I hated the love triangle business. Spashley 5eva Reply

Is that Matt Cohen? Reply

i was looking forward to a spicy potatoes press briefing today

it's been my daily entertainment

his best comment to date was when asked about steps to prevent homegrown terrorism like what happened in quebec with nonsense about borders and immigration bc he's been programmed to give ridiculous irrelevant responses Reply

my boyfriend's roommate was evicted today!!!!!!! he didnt pay his rent since moving in and owes over $6000!!!!!!!!!!!!



they have like 3 cops stationed nearby in case he tries to show up and get back in (him and his friend stole the lock last night????) and it's a fucking zoo. now it makes sense why his broke ass was always lighting his joints in the oven, probably couldn't even afford a lighter smfh Reply

i tried to get one of the assholes i live with evicted months ago for smoking in his room and being loud at all hours of the night and so fucking inconsiderate. but the landlord was super hesitant to do anything because evicting him would evict all of us as we signed the lease as one and he def didn't want to go to the LTB because i'm 99% sure they're not licensed as a rooming house and things are in disrepair that prob violate code



i was desperate for a place and this was cheap as chips for the area and everything else had fallen through and the others seemed like chill people but my god that lasted for a month. i can't even go into the kitchen anymore it's so fucking dirty. there haven't been clean dishes in weeks and i stopped cleaning up after everyone a while ago.



i'm moving out next week and we have 2 months left on the lease (end of april) and told the main two assholes to find some bottom feeder to take my room because i'm not paying when i'm gone.



i've never lived in such a toxic situation that it's been so physically and mentally draining and next week is the only time i have to actually move back with my parents before i start my new job



i was woken up at 2am last night and couldn't fall back asleep until over an hour later because of the main dickbag coming home and clomping through the house like a fucking elephant and slurring to his friends and then smoking which made its way to the back of the house to my room



on the bright side, moving back home with my parents is a sacrifice i'm willing to make if it means saving up to live in a modern clean space with mature humans who don't get drunk and high off their asses every other night Reply

how do you stop yourself from self sabotaging the best relationship you've ever experienced? i feel like i keep lookig for a way to protect myself from getting hurt before it even happens. Reply

Have a good friend that you talk to a lot who will tell you you're being dumb and self-sabotaging? I find that reminder helpful lol Reply

seconding getting friend advice



hew are u dating sis? Reply

I'm thinking about taking an online language course at the community college but wondering if it's worth the money. I know there are free apps and whatnot but I don't how good I'll be at sticking to them. :/ Reply

duolingo is pretty good, but ia that an actual physical course is the best option if you can afford it. what language do you want to learn? Reply

Improve my Spanish. I have people to practice with but my grammar and vocabulary isn't the best and could use a refresher Reply

Check your local library. There is a program called Mango that is completely free. Maybe you should try a free program and see how you stick with it before spending money. Reply

Parent

I sort of cheated on my sugar daddy with his acquaintance.



I say sort of cause we're not together. But I still feel like shit. Thing is, I've always assumed he was fucking someone else, which never bothered me even tho he said he wasn't. And it wouldn't even bother me if he were fucking someone I knew, as again, were not together.



But I feel so fucking guilty. First thing I did when I woke up this morning was tell him. He's pissed which I understand.



I'm upset cause I feel like I shouldn't feel so awful about this if that makes sense. Reply

if you told him you fucking caught feelings Reply

I hate lying tho which is why I told him. I think.



He's gonna come by later. I don't even know what to say to him tbh Reply

I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game @thescottevans @Renner4Real @LOZOg @peck_j pic.twitter.com/2LXfcgx8dE — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

Chris Evans's reaction at the Super Bowl was funny and kind of cute Reply

