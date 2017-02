Return to Sender. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Sender was the baby's name for a second 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No congrats here. Reply

Thread

Link

Just what the world needs, another Duggar. Reply

Thread

Link

Jedediah Reply

Thread

Link

isn't her brother already named that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, is he? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Zipporah, Jethro, Hezekiah, Jorah Reply

Thread

Link

With names like that I either think of The Waltons or The Children of the corn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zipporah is a girls name!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donald J. Trump Seewald. Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I worry that people are going to hate the name we've chosen for our daughter, I think of Spurgeon and suddenly I feel better. Reply

Thread

Link

What is the name sis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Johanna Joy :) We call her JJ. Joy is my middle name and my dad who I'm very close to is John so we wanted to involve his name somehow. I worry that Johanna is too "old" and everyone will hate it/give us shit for it, but it just fits and we can't imagine calling her anything else at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Every once in awhile it dawns on me if these people were black or brown there'd be a lot of racist rhetoric regarding their need to have a million kids. Reply

Thread

Link

Joins older brother, Spurgeon



Spurgeon.



That poor kid. Reply

Thread

Link

The dad insisted and ofc mothers get no say at all. Not to defend Jessa because she's trash too. These people are terrible. Maybe they'll name him Sinners in the Hands of An Angry God Seewald. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it was clear Jessa was gunning for Elliot(which is actually nice)but Ben wanted Spurgeon. I think it's definitely a case of having to back down because the husband is "the boss". But I wish Jessa had stomped her little bossy boots and gotten her way. Hopefully she gets to name this one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No because his initials would be SHAG Seewald and they can't have that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean his full name is Charles Haddon Spurgeon, two other acceptable names and yet they went with Spurgeon ... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they should've just named him charles



some last names as first names sound alright, but that ain't one of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spurgeon sounds like a joke name. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe Specretary or, hopefylly, Spniper. Or Sphepherd to be Christian. Reply

Thread

Link

It's gonna be a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Sputnik Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking tlc Reply

Thread

Link