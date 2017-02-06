Bella Thorne cuddles with Nat Wolff
Bella Thorne cuddles up to Nat Wolff as she flaunts her taut stomach https://t.co/T6VVZRdKOT pic.twitter.com/HusMkPcKFX— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 6, 2017
-Bella Thorne (aka Lilo in Training) has been linked with Tyler Posey, Gregg Sulkin, Charlie Puth, Sam Pepper (alleged serial rapist) and even came out as bisexual last year then dated her brother's ex girlfriend.
But what are those socks and why?
Nope. He's still 10 years old to me.
also, his cousin is jesse draper, who is childhood friends with elizabeth holmes from theranos, which means that she's shit. i blame the naked brothers band for launching jesse draper's career.
she always looks like myspace and tumblr threw up on her. i'll keep rooting for halsey jr.
But also I'm sure she called the paps.
WUT?
