Annette Bening joins 'Katrina: American Crime Story’ as Louisana's governor
Annette Bening joins Ryan Murphy's 'Katrina: American Crime Story’ https://t.co/bYRZiHrFaM pic.twitter.com/4EHyKVi3Pb— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 6, 2017
She is playing Kathleen Blanco, and joins Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr., who were already cast.
source
I wouldn't be surprised if the next season of Feud is like Israel vs Palestine
at least they're calling what happened with katrina a crime, i guess?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danziger_
And yeah, makes sense. I want him to do it all though ha.
It's really good.
I wish it weren't, but it is.
It feels tense even in incidents where you know what eventually happens, because some of the acting is so on point.
I remember thinking about it all the time too but now it's like no one talks about it. I think it's still too painful for some people. It really took a toll on my Mom (she lost her job and fell into depression). I mainly think about how much happier/healthier she'd be if things were different.