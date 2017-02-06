Annette Bening joins 'Katrina: American Crime Story’ as Louisana's governor

can't believe hurricane katrina was almost 12 years ago Reply

Good Lawd, you're right. :-/ Reply

this premise seems tacky to me tbh

yeah, it's Ryan Murphy always doing the most.



I wouldn't be surprised if the next season of Feud is like Israel vs Palestine Reply

ughhh SERIOUSLY. i can't w him

it is tacky. and so is the OJ one, but i broke down & watched the first few episodes this weekend. not going to continue.



at least they're calling what happened with katrina a crime, i guess? Reply

A lot of ppl don't know about this, so I hope it's done well and brings awareness.

Agreed, and the final trials just got finished last year. Or the retrials really. Those cops got so lucky with those retrials, they got ridiculously light sentences.

ah. thanks for the info, that makes more sense.

i guess. it just seems really disrespectful to victims who are still suffering from devastating losses

i mean isnt that the issue with basically anything true crime?

I'm hoping Sterling K. Brown joins the cast too. I need to see him and Sarah together again.

depend on filming schedule of This is us

Love your icon! Dreading tonight's episode...



And yeah, makes sense. I want him to do it all though ha. Reply

mte

good cast

I'm finally gonna suck it up and watch the OJ one now that it's on Netflix. I refused initially because Ryan Murphy is even faintly involved, but now that it's won an award or two...well.

it's really (really) good. Sarah Paulson is incredible.

It was one of the best shows I've ever seen. I've already watched it 2x since it premiered.

Didn't know it was on Netflix. I guess I'll give it a watch. I feel like I'm going to compare it to the Made in America doc too much, which was so amazing that I don't think it can be topped.

That's how I felt, I avoided it because of his involvement + when I saw it pop up on Netflix, I gave in and figured since it had so much award hype, I should at least watch the first episode.



It's really good.

I wish it weren't, but it is.



It feels tense even in incidents where you know what eventually happens, because some of the acting is so on point.



Edited at 2017-02-06 07:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I never really stop to think about how different my life would be now if Katrina never happened

I still do. I live in NOLA, and my part of the city came back really well overall, but I'll see double lots sometimes, where I know there used to be a house and I think about why. It's not an all the time thing, like it was at first. For a while, every conversation was about Katrina, then maybe once a day, and it died off from there. I know a lot of people are over hearing and talking about it, even here, but it's one of the defining moments of my life, as a citizen definitely, and as a person.

It is a defining moment for me too but in a weird way I rarely think about it now and I think it's because I never really moved back home after, a brief interlude for college but I lived in BR which isn't the same.



I remember thinking about it all the time too but now it's like no one talks about it. I think it's still too painful for some people. It really took a toll on my Mom (she lost her job and fell into depression). I mainly think about how much happier/healthier she'd be if things were different. Reply

I'm hesitant with the topic because it was such an incredible tragedy that the government basically ignored until a few days after catastrophe struck. I truly hope they give a voice to the victims and give justice. I hope they do it gracefully but also going for the jugular on Bush, the importance of black lives, etc. I'll never get the image of Sean Penn on a fucking row boat -ish boat paddling through neighborhoods where only the roofs were visible, so he could deliver water and also help to recover bodies. (This was before FEMA was sent) I HATE SEAN PENN. But it's a perfect example of why this tragedy was catastrophic.

i think people are being weird about the topic. i think, if done like OJ, this will be really interesting and it's great this topic is going to get national attention

