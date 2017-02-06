How to Get Away with Murder 3x12 Promo - "Go Cry Somewhere Else"

this promo's ending. don't give me false hope, show.



amen. I feel like writing an elaborate plot where Wes was faking his death is too much for this show.

I want this crazy shit to happen: Was is alive in NY stalking his family. He has a twin that his mother gave to their rich dad who wanted to find Wes after their dad was murdered because he wants to know his family, so he showed up at the house and got killed. Wes has a scar from [whatever] that Laurel sees is not on the body and she and Nate realize it isn't really Wes



Edited at 2017-02-06 06:26 pm (UTC)

i would be GOBSMACKED if this ends up being a twin situation

Loving it.

Lol yes

If this happens, I'll start watching again. Legit.

I hope all of my excitement and praise when Wes died doesn't come back to haunt me lol. Anyways I wish Connor would die.

Connor needs to die. Ressurect Wes. Annalise get your shit together.

connor is so exhausting

alfie enoch handed out pizza to hungry protestors at LAX. he's so precious!!! pic.twitter.com/GlX8QxBC2A — jill. (@aprilkepnur) January 30, 2017

oh and just in case people don't know of alfie's perfection

All I want to know is who killed Wes. I just can't deal with this show anymore.

i def think nate is responsible either for killing wes or the fire

he's been acting so shady. i'm also kinda believing the theory of sam's sister blazing the house

but i wouldn't be surprised if annalise was so blackout that she killed wes and didn't realize it



and why isn't laurel spilling what she knows!?

i doubt conor was involved unless he went crazy blackout too

I just need Anna out of jail it's stressing me out.

Wouldn't it be better if Frank admitted to murders he did do? Lyla & Wes' dad? Then the DA could look at the victims' family and see if they targeted Wes because of his testimony.

I think Annalise is kinda fucked right now. Even if Frank admits to the murders he did commit, I bet the ADA will spin it that he acted under Annalise's orders.

the episode titles always kill me a little



GO CRY SOMEWHERE ELSE DAMNIT Reply

