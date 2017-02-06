How to Get Away with Murder 3x12 Promo - "Go Cry Somewhere Else"
How to Get Away with Murder 3x12 "Go Cry Somewhere Else" - Tensions in the courtroom run high, as the prosecution seeks to bring forth a new charge against Annalise. Meanwhile, Nate uncovers a crucial piece of information that could threaten his own innocence, as detectives call Oliver in for questioning on “How to Get Away with Murder,” Thursday, February 9th on ABC.
this promo's ending. don't give me false hope, show.
Source
amen. I feel like writing an elaborate plot where Wes was faking his death is too much for this show.
Edited at 2017-02-06 06:26 pm (UTC)
he's been acting so shady. i'm also kinda believing the theory of sam's sister blazing the house
but i wouldn't be surprised if annalise was so blackout that she killed wes and didn't realize it
and why isn't laurel spilling what she knows!?
i doubt conor was involved unless he went crazy blackout too
GO CRY SOMEWHERE ELSE DAMNIT