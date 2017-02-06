Lady Gaga Announces 'Joanne' World Tour

how long do ppl usually wait between the release of an album and a tour?? Reply

Thread

Link

It really depends tbh



It's different from pop girl to pop girl and from album to album



Like i.e. Both Bey and Rih announced their tours even before there was an album the last time they both toured



But for the Miss Carter tour, Bey released 4, did the Super Bowl and and then (like months later) did a tour



Lady gaga released ARTPOP and like a few months later did the tour but when she toured for BTW she waited a lonnnggg time to tour lol like a year



Adele released 25 and like right away started touring



It really depends tbh lol







Edited at 2017-02-06 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, I've never been to a concert for big acts like Gaga so I had no clue. seems like she likes to wait a bit anyway so I guess it's not a surprise for dedicated fans.

ty for putting in perspective! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol the Mrs. Carter tour was 2 years after 4 was released. That tour was basically for hype. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fierce icon! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Some around album release, some much later after doing press, tv, mini tours, etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't we get more than a few days notice though? SOME PEOPLE just paid their rent and handed over their savings to save their roommates ass and can't just be handing over fucking money with no notice. Some people don't get paid again til Thursday Gags, come on now. Reply

Thread

Link

This shit ALWAYS happens. And I just forked out for like 4 shows last pay check. Ugghhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and handed over their savings to save their roommates ass



phewww. tg i live by myself. might cost $1k a month, but shit like that makes it worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bish use a credit card and then pay it off when you get paid again yas! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This flawless financial advice tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, sis... I wish my credit cards were in that type of shape tbh. I really do. (Although, Amex loves letting me increase my limit so I might) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's always bad timing for me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tried liking this comment lol but i agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like artists hardly ever play in NYC. They book one show and that's it. Is it really expensive to play here or something? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i really don't want to have to haul ass up to uncasville if i don't have to, but tickets for ONE ny show are going to go so fast ;-; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll most likely add another date tho (or so I hope lol cause I wanna go) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i see all the pop gorls have been ignoring charlotte and i don't want to go to atlanta.



but idk if i wanna go to the joanne ball tho to begin with.



damn me being a broke college kid not able to afford the monster ball, smh. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like because of HB2, people still don't want to perform in NC. We've missed out and I'm still ready to fight McCrory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh right?! I live in Charlotte and we've definitely been missing out since HB2. Fuck McCrory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right!?! I am so fucking mad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok i'm cackling at this reaction video i saw about gaga's performance. he is a delusional mariah stan and thought mariah was going to be a guest star during telephone (?!)...



Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoo i love mimi but her non-dancing ass would've brought the energy crashing down

cackling at the thought tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn at this middle age gay man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has to be trolling who tf would ever think that lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol



Did you see Kesha's post about gaga? They love each other Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



..nn.... dis dude.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can already tell from the thumbnail I won't be able to handle the second hand embarrassment Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hes so pissed when mariah didnt come on



lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Typical Mariah stan. Tragic and delusional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not apart of the presale club or however those things work but I hope to make the Chicago date. Reply

Thread

Link

Aaaaand none for Eastern Europe. Colour me surprised. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not going all the way to Germany bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaaas at this Joanne rodeo tour! I'm ready to line dance to Bad Romance!



Lol at Sacramento getting a stop. Bless those people. Reply

Thread

Link

her performance yesterday made me revisit the fame monster for the first time in like 5 years and it's still so fun



this #maga music known as joanne tho.... Reply

Thread

Link

Missing the who asked for this tag? I wish she'd go back to the studio, come out with a banger, and then do a world tour. Smh, oh well Reply

Thread

Link

mte...it was so meh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't that the rumour and the reason for the long wait, that somewhere before the tour she's gonna drop another album and basically gonna tour on both Joanne and TBD? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if I will actually get to see her this time.

1. Fame Kills- that got scrapped

2. BTW Ball- Broke her hip the day before my show

3. Artpop Ball- wasn't super excited to see this anyway and she cancelled and I opted for a refund.



Do we think this will be very Joanne focused or, like the superbowl, will it be more of a retrospective on her career?

Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly it'll probably be all The Fame, The Fame Monster, and Joanne with the song Born This Way thrown in. If you're lucky you may get Applause. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BTW is her best album why does she pay it dust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's hope so, the Fame Monster still goes hard. And the SB showed how well her old songs still hold up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw ha in 2010 for the fame monster ball but I had just started stanning ha like weeks before so really didn't enjoy it



She canceled the BTW ball before me so I didn't see it



Ha artrave ball I made the mistake of drinking a bottle of vodka by myself in like 20 mins and I completely blacked out the whole concert. I had never blacked out in my life (I've never really even been a drinker). So didn't enjoy it obviously cause I don't even remember it



So hopefully I can get to see ha this time LIKE FOR REAL lol



---

As for your question lol, she OWES us a BTW ball so she betta sing song from BTW



Edited at 2017-02-06 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I hate The Well. Play somewhere better Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad she's doing AT&T park. Concerts there are so fun. Reply

Thread

Link

what the hell, August 8 in LA is listed here, but not on the ticket site? Reply

Thread

Link

some venues sell tickets through livenation so it might be listed there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess! thank u! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's listed at LiveNation as being at the Forum in Inglewood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

last night reminded me how fun this gaga was



Reply

Thread

Link