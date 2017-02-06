pahfect

Lady Gaga Announces 'Joanne' World Tour



Hours after her epic performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga announced a new new world tour in support of her latest album Joanne. The concert tour, named simply "Joanne World Tour," will begin this summer in North America. Check out the tour dates below and click here for ticket info!

August 01 - Vancouver, BC
August 03 - Edmonton, BC
August 05 - Tacoma, WA
August 08 - Los Angeles, CA
August 11 - Las Vegas, NV
August 13 - San Francisco, CA
August 15 - Sacramento, CA
August 19 - Omaha, NB
August 21 - St. Paul, MN
August 23 - Cleveland, OH
August 25 - Chicago, IL
August 28 - New York, NY

September 01 - Boston, MA
September 04 - Montreal, QC
September 06 - Toronto, ON
September 10 - Philadelphia, PA
September 15 - Rio De Janeiro, BR
September 22 - Barcelona, Spain
September 24 - Zurich, Switzerland
September 26 - Milan, Italy
September 29 - Hamburg, Germany

October 01 - Antwerp, Belgium
October 03 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
October 06 - Paris, France
October 09 - London, UK
October 15 - Birmingham, UK
October 17 - Manchester, UK
October 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark
October 23 - Stockholm, Sweden
October 26 - Berlin, Germany
October 28 - Cologne, Germany

November 05 - Indianapolis, IN
November 07 - Detroit, MI
November 10 - Uncasville, CT
November 13 - Louisville, KY
November 15 - Kansas City, KS
November 16 - St. Louis, MO
November 19 - Washington, DC
November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA
November 28 - Atlanta, GA
November 30 - Miami, FL

December 01 - Tampa, FL
December 03 - Houston, TX
December 05 - Austin, TX
December 08 - Dallas, TX
December 09 - Oklahoma City, OK
December 12 - Denver, CO
December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT


Presale begins 8th-20th depending on which show you're attending. Get ya coins ready!

Source: 1 | 2
