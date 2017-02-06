Lady Gaga Announces 'Joanne' World Tour
Hours after her epic performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga announced a new new world tour in support of her latest album Joanne. The concert tour, named simply "Joanne World Tour," will begin this summer in North America. Check out the tour dates below and click here for ticket info!
August 01 - Vancouver, BC
August 03 - Edmonton, BC
August 05 - Tacoma, WA
August 08 - Los Angeles, CA
August 11 - Las Vegas, NV
August 13 - San Francisco, CA
August 15 - Sacramento, CA
August 19 - Omaha, NB
August 21 - St. Paul, MN
August 23 - Cleveland, OH
August 25 - Chicago, IL
August 28 - New York, NY
September 01 - Boston, MA
September 04 - Montreal, QC
September 06 - Toronto, ON
September 10 - Philadelphia, PA
September 15 - Rio De Janeiro, BR
September 22 - Barcelona, Spain
September 24 - Zurich, Switzerland
September 26 - Milan, Italy
September 29 - Hamburg, Germany
October 01 - Antwerp, Belgium
October 03 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
October 06 - Paris, France
October 09 - London, UK
October 15 - Birmingham, UK
October 17 - Manchester, UK
October 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark
October 23 - Stockholm, Sweden
October 26 - Berlin, Germany
October 28 - Cologne, Germany
November 05 - Indianapolis, IN
November 07 - Detroit, MI
November 10 - Uncasville, CT
November 13 - Louisville, KY
November 15 - Kansas City, KS
November 16 - St. Louis, MO
November 19 - Washington, DC
November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA
November 28 - Atlanta, GA
November 30 - Miami, FL
December 01 - Tampa, FL
December 03 - Houston, TX
December 05 - Austin, TX
December 08 - Dallas, TX
December 09 - Oklahoma City, OK
December 12 - Denver, CO
December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT
Presale begins 8th-20th depending on which show you're attending. Get ya coins ready!
It's different from pop girl to pop girl and from album to album
Like i.e. Both Bey and Rih announced their tours even before there was an album the last time they both toured
But for the Miss Carter tour, Bey released 4, did the Super Bowl and and then (like months later) did a tour
Lady gaga released ARTPOP and like a few months later did the tour but when she toured for BTW she waited a lonnnggg time to tour lol like a year
Adele released 25 and like right away started touring
It really depends tbh lol
Edited at 2017-02-06 06:01 pm (UTC)
ty for putting in perspective!
phewww. tg i live by myself. might cost $1k a month, but shit like that makes it worth it.
but idk if i wanna go to the joanne ball tho to begin with.
damn me being a broke college kid not able to afford the monster ball, smh.
cackling at the thought tho
Did you see Kesha's post about gaga? They love each other
lmaooooo
Lol at Sacramento getting a stop. Bless those people.
this #maga music known as joanne tho....
1. Fame Kills- that got scrapped
2. BTW Ball- Broke her hip the day before my show
3. Artpop Ball- wasn't super excited to see this anyway and she cancelled and I opted for a refund.
Do we think this will be very Joanne focused or, like the superbowl, will it be more of a retrospective on her career?
She canceled the BTW ball before me so I didn't see it
Ha artrave ball I made the mistake of drinking a bottle of vodka by myself in like 20 mins and I completely blacked out the whole concert. I had never blacked out in my life (I've never really even been a drinker). So didn't enjoy it obviously cause I don't even remember it
So hopefully I can get to see ha this time LIKE FOR REAL lol
---
As for your question lol, she OWES us a BTW ball so she betta sing song from BTW
Edited at 2017-02-06 06:58 pm (UTC)
I love Gaga and Bey on Telephone, but I always think of how killer it could have been for Britney if she were still in her prime.