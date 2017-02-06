ONTD Original: 5 book youtubers
I am an old woman yelling at cloud, and I think Youtubers are generally terrible - it takes quite a bit of digging to find someone who isn't a pathological narcissist, a racist, clickbait trash, or makes annoying faces on the still. With book youtubers ("booktubers"), most of them read YA pretty exclusively - always the same books, once you've seen a video you've literally seen them all - and act unnaturally chipper, which really annoys me.
HOWEVER there are some booktubers who are alright, who are smart and don't act like maniacs on camera, and who actually read interesting books. If you prefer to watch videos rather than read articles recommending books, then you can get good recs from these people. They aren't the flashiest, or the ones with the most subscriptions, sometimes they don't even have very good production values, BUT the content is good. And when it comes to books, that is all that really matters.
So here are 5 booktubers who aren't as terrible as the others.
1. Jen Campbell
Jen owns a bookshop in the UK and is also the author of the hilarious Weird Things Customers Say in Bookshops and More Weird Things Customers Say in Bookshops, and the non-fiction The Bookshop Book, which "examines the history of books, talks to authors about their favourite places, and looks at over three hundred weirdly wonderful bookshops across six continents".
Her channel is pretty no-frills and she reads mostly adult books, including from independent presses. You can get good recs from her on her themed videos (i.e. Magical Realism recs; Apocalyptic Fiction; LGBTQ book recs, etc) or on her monthly wrap-ups, where she talks about the latest books she's read.
2. MercysBookishMusings
Mercy reads a lot of adult and fantasy books (her video guide to Robin Hobb is very helpful). She is English, so that explains why on some of her videos she looks like the lost Little Mix member. She has some themed videos (underhyped books; favourite graphic novels; etc), and also does regular book hauls and monthly wrap-ups.
3. booksandquills
Sanne is Dutch (but vlogs in English). She reads pretty widely, including adult fiction, graphic novels, and fantasy. She does book hauls, reading wrap-ups, recs, and also videos about other subjects. I personally enjoyed her videos about the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction shortlist (which was sponsored by Baileys but still).
4. rincey reads
Rincey is American. She's a Bookriot writer and reads a LOT - and way more diversely than the average booktuber. As for genres, Rincey reads pretty much every genre there is: a lot of adult books, non-fiction, fantasy, thriller, YA, etc. She does book reviews, book hauls, reading wrap-ups and discussions.
5. wordsofareader
Leslie is an Australian booktuber. Her production values aren't the best but personally I will take homemade before overdone. She reads a lot of classics, children's books, popular fiction and more. She also does themed recs (novella recs, top 5 faves, books worth the hype), reviews, wrap-ups and book hauls.
do you ever get recs from booktubers? who is your fave?
(ps this is a book post NOT a youtube drama post)
I just finished Crosstalk because someone on here read it and I LOVED it. It was a sci-fi book but it wasn't overly heavy on it and it combined humor, romance, and sci-fi together quite well.
Also love ChapterStackss! She's normally just books, but this was her latest video, so that's what I picked.
My 3 faves are Max on welldonebooks, Katie on ChapterStackss, and Les and Becks on getbookish
I absolutely hate most booktubers. Mostly they read books just to say they did and won't remember what those were about in a few days. Maybe I'm just bitter they have time and discipline to read while I'm reading fanfiction.
But then again I also hate 90% of youtubers because they're too enthusiastic all the time.
i only know booksandquills from that list, but don't really follow her.
Natalie is the only one i follow. she's super sweet and i really like her taste. she's from Sweden but vlogs in english.
Thank you 20727 for reccing it.
I've really dropped off as far as reading goes and it makes me so sad because I used to read so much.
I also read this rando YA book (another half-baked dystopia) where the female protagonist is told by someone, "Be careful out there, it's not safe for someone with your face." And the girl is like, "Wha???" and so she asks a male character what the deal is, and why it's so dangerous for her, and the guy says, "Because you're beautiful." Yeah...
Oh! I also joined Book of the Month so I have three books from them coming in the post today that I'm excited. I plan on finishing those before going on a baseball theme reading tear.
Should i give them a try?