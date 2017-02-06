ONTD Original: 5 book youtubers

I've found some interesting book recs from ONTD myself. Reply

Also, is Anna Kendrick's book worth it? I got it checked out to me recently (although it was late for my book club) and can't decide if it's worth it.

i'm reading it now and I love it. lmao i think she's hilarious and her tone comes across really well. It's a pretty fast read too tbh.

I've become absolute shit at reading. It sucks.

Me too - I have a shitton of library books checked out and feel like I don't have the energy to read them right now.

Join the book club! At least it will get you to read 12 books this year.

Same here. I finally gave up finishing the book I started in January. It was good, but it just got boring. I started The Troop yesterday though, so hopefully I can finish that one.

Same. My pile of books to read is getting bigger and bigger and I can't even make a dent in it.

If you are motivated by goals, set one! Also don't force yourself into reading something you're iffy on. I had been absolutely terrible at reading the last couple years but this year I made a promise to pick things I am actually interested in and being more flexible when comes to finishing my books. Reading is a marathon, not the 100 meter dash. Good luck!

Same. I suck.

same :(

i read a lot more since i got a kindle

every time i go through a rut with reading i usually pick up short in length books to get me back into it, then build up to longer books.



Ever since I've friended a bunch of ONTDers on Goodreads, I'm finding unintentional recs through my feed.



I just finished Crosstalk because someone on here read it and I LOVED it. It was a sci-fi book but it wasn't overly heavy on it and it combined humor, romance, and sci-fi together quite well.

I love Jen! Her instagram is so fun, I love seeing her doggie.







Also love ChapterStackss! She's normally just books, but this was her latest video, so that's what I picked.



Edited at 2017-02-06 05:25 pm (UTC)

I love BookTube!



My 3 faves are Max on welldonebooks, Katie on ChapterStackss, and Les and Becks on getbookish

i have so many books that i'm desperate to read but my dissertation is taking over my life.



What's your dissertation on?

Nation state/nation building in former Yugoslav states through the Eurovision Song Contest



Edited at 2017-02-06 05:29 pm (UTC)

that's an amazing subject tbh, kudos! and good luck <3

I like Claudia Boleyn.



I absolutely hate most booktubers. Mostly they read books just to say they did and won't remember what those were about in a few days. Maybe I'm just bitter they have time and discipline to read while I'm reading fanfiction.

But then again I also hate 90% of youtubers because they're too enthusiastic all the time.



But then again I also hate 90% of youtubers because they're too enthusiastic all the time. Reply

I'm already behind on the ONTD Reading Challenge. I need to get it together.

i <3 you & your book posts, OP. :)



i only know booksandquills from that list, but don't really follow her.



Natalie is the only one i follow. she's super sweet and i really like her taste. she's from Sweden but vlogs in english.





When I was around 12-14 I used to watch a lot of YA booktubers. I don't watch them as much now (partly bc the books don't interest me anymore, and partly bc most of them are so ott/extra like you said OP and now only gush over books they get sent for free). I even had a booktube channel, but never got any subscribers so I stopped lmao. Plus I could never afford bookshelves of new books, esp. when I could just go to a library.



Edited at 2017-02-06 05:28 pm (UTC)

i got one of those blind date with a book things yesterday because the description was "gay british boarding school," and it was only $3, so ofc i had to buy it. it ended up being maurice by e.m. forster, which i've been meaning to read, so i guess it was destiny or something

I mostly just read whatever's available at the library although sometimes I'm put on the waiting list for months. But I try not to buy books at all anymore.

thanks to whoever here who recommended the Spindle Cove series for not creepy chick-lit

I'm currently 60% into The Raven And The Reindeer by T. Kingfisher and I'm loving it so much. It's exactly what I wanted from a retelling of the ice queen (plus lesbians.)



Thank you 20727 for reccing it.

I like watching some of krimsonrogues book vs movie reviews.



I've really dropped off as far as reading goes and it makes me so sad because I used to read so much.

Reading Alice + Freda, but it's impossible to read on Kindle. They reproduce the letters that Alice & Freda wrote to each other, but all they provide is a scanned image, no text translation, and the font is fucking tiny. The eye strain isn't worth it, I might just shell out for a dead tree edition, which annoys me bc I don't like how A+F's hardcover feels in my hand. Too big/stiff.



I also read this rando YA book (another half-baked dystopia) where the female protagonist is told by someone, "Be careful out there, it's not safe for someone with your face." And the girl is like, "Wha???" and so she asks a male character what the deal is, and why it's so dangerous for her, and the guy says, "Because you're beautiful." Yeah...

There are quite a few good writing advice youtube channels that I follow, and watch as a way to procrastinate writing, lol.

I am finishing up Homesick For Another World. Moshfegh's later stories are vastly superior to the earlier. Clearly she learned some self-restraint and awareness along the way. Still has some frankness bizarre obsession with fatness, though.



Oh! I also joined Book of the Month so I have three books from them coming in the post today that I'm excited. I plan on finishing those before going on a baseball theme reading tear.

