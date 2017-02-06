Alicia Vikander springs into action on Tomb Raider Reboot!

she's so boring tho Reply

Thread

Link

did this really need to happen? same could be asked of the original one too tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

yes. more women led action movies 2k17. give them to me any way i can get them 🙏🙏🙏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want more of that too but I also want more original stories, not a rehash of a game I played 20 years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh Reply

Thread

Link

She is such a bland actress. I don't know how she could make the role more interesting than Jolie. Reply

Thread

Link





her tank top Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad this is a bit like the reboot of the game from 2013 because that game was amazing. I still need to play the second one. Reply

Thread

Link

who is playing Sam though Reply

Thread

Link

omg, she looks better than i imagined she would as lara.



the picture of her pouring a bottle of water on her tits 😮😮😮 Reply

Thread

Link

I still have mixed feelings on her casting but she looks great here. Reply

Thread

Link

She's forgettable, but kind of cute, so I'm not against this. I'll see it on a discount Tuesday. Make her gay and I'll see it in IMAX or whatever



Edited at 2017-02-06 05:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

so here for this and those muscles, girl Reply

Thread

Link

why are studios still investing in video game movies. has any of them ever made profit Reply

Thread

Link

The last Tomb Raider. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Resident evil. It's had about 6 sequels so it's making some $. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks.......... amazing.



Lara's pants and tank look >>> Lara's shorts and t shirt look Reply

Thread

Link

Hope she picks a better vocal tone and sticks with it.

but seeing how fast things are moving, I doubt it.

I hate her voice/accents. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks amazing omg



hope she finds some charisma Reply

Thread

Link