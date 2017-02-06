arms crossed

lauren jauregui from 5h thinks the super bowl is a distraction from real issues; gets dragged

- she deleted the picture from instagram but the tweet is still up
- full caption of her post was: #happysuperbowlsunday #lol #reality #ignoranceisbliss go ahead and stay distracted, that's what they need








source1-source2-source3-source4-source5-source6-source7
Tagged: , , , ,