lauren jauregui from 5h thinks the super bowl is a distraction from real issues; gets dragged

Maybe she should consider doing some actual reading because she's always posting half assed shit like this. But then again this is what happens when y'all keep gassing these chicks up because they said something that sounded halfway intelligent.



her fans really think she's smart when she in reality she just reads tumblr posts and thinks she's woke 'cause of it Reply

i like her, but her anti-vaxx, anti-prescription pills (like prozac etc), prob chemtrail believing ass needs to just shut up from time to time Reply

@LaurenJauregui girl you're distracted by what's going on in today's world when you take selfies. — ᴺᴷF. (@NorminahKorbae) February 6, 2017





hahah this







Lmfao my husband was like who the fuck is that freaking out?! And I was like EXCUSE YOU THAT IS GISELE AND SHE IS A GODDESS. Reply

Lol this was so ridiculous Reply

I don't even like football or ever watch the superbowl. But people can't have some fun? We're supposed to stay sad and wait till Trump gets us all blown the fuck up?! Shit people need something. ..... especially the sane ones who voted right.



does this walking tumblr ever stfu Reply

walking tumblr sounds about right to describe her. discourse over even the smallest of stuff 24/7 is what's turning me off on the site sometimes Reply

walking tumblr lol Reply

not to. Don't be so self-righteous.



...really? I couldn't give less of a fuck about football, but this is stupid. Everyone has to take brief mental/emotional breaks every so often; it's not healthyto. Don't be so self-righteous. Reply

i think the people who are the most invested in the political bullshit we are all dealing with, who read and immerse themselves in the news and the protests, are the ones who could most use the distraction of a football game (or watching a mindless tv show, or movie, or whatever)



you can care about more than one thing at once. Reply

idk who this person is but it pisses me off that people imply you can't care about more than one thing at once. Yes, it is possible to be mad that your team didn't win the Superbowl and also hate the president. Reply

she's in that phase where she just took a sociology class. Reply

That's exactly how it comes across. Reply

lmao she was the best Reply

i mean, you can only be so immersed in all the problems of the present before you start wanting to tune out even for a bit. like idk, doesn't it do more harm to be constantly put down by all that's happening in the presidency? because that's what they want, isn't it--chip away at the masses one bad news after another until they finally give up because it's too much?



idk i'm probably reading into it too much but yeah, it doesn't hurt to unplug for a bit. Reply

i definitely think bannon wants to exhaust everyone who disagrees with him so that they can sneak other shit in Reply

why does @LaurenJauregui try to act like she's smarter than everyone else yet she only discovered Jill Stein a week before the election



DEAD LMAO Reply

also:

Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons for not having to go to the White House this year! #SuperBowl — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) February 6, 2017

ok, lauren. idgaf about football but she needs to relax a bit.also: Reply

I loved all the tweets saying "On the bright side, the Falcons won't have to go to the White House!" Reply

small blessings Reply

So true lmao Reply

