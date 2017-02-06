lauren jauregui from 5h thinks the super bowl is a distraction from real issues; gets dragged
- she deleted the picture from instagram but the tweet is still up
#happysuperbowlsunday #lol #reality #ignoranceisbliss go ahead and stay distracted, that's… https://t.co/I9zcyVCdi7— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 6, 2017
- full caption of her post was: #happysuperbowlsunday #lol #reality #ignoranceisbliss go ahead and stay distracted, that's what they need
Okay this is WILD. pic.twitter.com/0HpVnsOdv3— Samie (@kerrykordei) February 6, 2017
@NormanGoldenll @LaurenJauregui aware and enjoy things at the same time— رايسا (@fallstherain) February 6, 2017
@LaurenJauregui girl you're distracted by what's going on in today's world when you take selfies.— ᴺᴷF. (@NorminahKorbae) February 6, 2017
why does @LaurenJauregui try to act like she's smarter than everyone else yet she only discovered Jill Stein a week before the election pic.twitter.com/6lWEinyu6l— logos 🌊 (@lxgicaI) February 6, 2017
Why don't you give up being an artist and become a full time activist since everything is a "distraction"? @LaurenJauregui— Samie (@kerrykordei) February 6, 2017
she's not sorry, she's upset that no one is agreeing with her and no one gave her brownie points. But she'll pop off about this again soon pic.twitter.com/Buyes8EAx9— ㅤ (@pamelaislye) February 6, 2017
Maybe she should consider doing some actual reading because she's always posting half assed shit like this. But then again this is what happens when y'all keep gassing these chicks up because they said something that sounded halfway intelligent.
hahah this
I don't even like football or ever watch the superbowl. But people can't have some fun? We're supposed to stay sad and wait till Trump gets us all blown the fuck up?! Shit people need something. ..... especially the sane ones who voted right.
you can care about more than one thing at once.
That's exactly how it comes across.
idk i'm probably reading into it too much but yeah, it doesn't hurt to unplug for a bit.
DEAD LMAO
also: