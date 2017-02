awwww ❤ Reply

Ugh I was OBSESSED with that movie. I was chubby and awkward and that was just the epitome of love to me back then. Sadly, "Only Hope" has been ruined for me by the chick from Latina Beach embarrassing herself. Reply

i've always had such a crush on him. i love his speaking voice :')



also, yes, a walk to remember is great, but mandy's magnum opus is chasing liberty Reply

Chasing Liberty introduced me to Matthew Goode so I will forever love it. Reply

Looooove that movie. And her chemistry with Goode. Reply

I love A Walk to Remember. So cheesy, so cute. Reply

dreams do come true 😍 Reply

oh i thought that was ellen degeneres at first Reply

Thought that was the younger kid from Malcolm in the Middle. Reply

I remember when I was hanging out at my friend's house in hs like 4-5 years after this movie came out and it was playing on tv and her dad was like,"oh you girls and your ~chick flicks" when he sat down to watch it with us and then he was the only one out of the three of us who cried during the movie Reply

I never saw a walk to remember so I only know him from ER where I remember being really satisfied when his character was hit with a truck because I didn't like that he was into Neela. Reply

i know she's busy with the tangled tv series but still waiting on mandy's next album! wild hope is everything Reply

13-year-old me was so obsessed with this movie and in love with Shane West. I'm glad they're still friends! Reply

I'm binging Nikita (1st time) right now, so I was like, "Oh, Shane West in two of my tabs! That's new." Reply

LOL, I just finished watching Nikita for the first time last month and absolutely loved it (and now Shane and the rest of the cast too). Reply

i used to be obsessed with them, idek why i think i'm the only one who was always more into this movie/pairingi used to be obsessed with them, idek why Reply

Loved that guy when I was a kid, lol. Reply

Honestly, I still haven't seen this movie but I love both of them so fucking much I'm still excited! LOL. Reply

RELEASE ANOTHER ALBUM Reply

I can't hear about Shane West without thinking of Trisha Paytas "Worst Booty Call Ever" video and his ass smelling. Reply

I read the book after seeing the movie, but the movie was SO MUCH BETTER than the book. I love this movie so much. ♥ And I've had a crush on Shane West ever since. Reply

