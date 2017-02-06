Weston Cage gets busted for a DUI
Weston Cage Busted for DUI After Wild Chase https://t.co/6RfhlSvDzT— TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2017
Source 1 and 2
Mess. Thank God no one was killed.
Weston Cage Busted for DUI After Wild Chase https://t.co/6RfhlSvDzT— TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2017
All without firing a gun. Fancy. That.
Right?! So it can be done.
I keep forgetting Nic even has a son. Clearly someone didn't study his father's historical Gone in Sixy Seconds document well enough.
question for US ontd
BUT
what's the opinion on driving after smoking weed?
I found that my bf's friends would not drive when drunk, but 'let's smoke and then let's go' is somehow ok. Like, I ended up being hated because we made plans as a group (me, my boyfriend, and his friends who I just met), and then we all had a spliff, including the girl who was going to drive. I was like LOL NO THANK YOU.
Is it more ok to drive when high, ONTD?
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
I might go as far as if you're stressed and upset to the point you can't drive well, you shouldn't be driving.
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
not sure why this was only directed at us ontders tho?
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
Re: question for US ontd
Or Dave Chappelle's parody:
Edited at 2017-02-06 06:20 pm (UTC)