Weston Cage gets busted for a DUI

JAIL HA! Reply

Thread

Link

So the cops brought in a dangerous, reckless, inebriated person fleeing pursuit and causing property damage



All without firing a gun. Fancy. That. Reply

Thread

Link

Right?! So it can be done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clearly he was just cooperating with what officers were instructing him to do. so easy not to be murdered if you just listen and show respect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to mention police from the Los Angeles area. You'd think shooting people was how they get in target training. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what you did there: i see it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is a video of some (white) open carry asshats walking into a police station in Dearborn, Michigan with balaclavas, body armor, and their rifles in the front ready position. They were there to "file a complaint" about what they decided was an illegal traffic stop. The police rightfully freaked the fuck out, but they didn't shoot them. If they weren't white, there's no way it would have ended without them getting killed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reckless asshole Reply

Thread

Link

Father, he looks like such a fucking douche. Like, omfh. Reply

Thread

Link

can't stand drunk drivers so fuck this guy Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte 😡👎🏾 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had forgotten about him Reply

Thread

Link

ew Reply

Thread

Link

never 4get Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep forgetting Nic even has a son. Clearly someone didn't study his father's historical Gone in Sixy Seconds document well enough. Reply

Thread

Link

He also has Kal-El. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I seriously thought he died like after his weird marriage ended Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently he got married again and reproduced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he ugly Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't he originally named Kal-El or something else Superman-y sounding like that? Reply

Thread

Link

no, that's his other son Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obviously DUI includes more than just being drunk, but most of the time ppl are more careful about being behind the wheel after drinking. Like, it's a thing, and everybody knows it, and sane ppl will always tell you you're an idiot if you want to drive when drunk.

BUT

what's the opinion on driving after smoking weed?

I found that my bf's friends would not drive when drunk, but 'let's smoke and then let's go' is somehow ok. Like, I ended up being hated because we made plans as a group (me, my boyfriend, and his friends who I just met), and then we all had a spliff, including the girl who was going to drive. I was like LOL NO THANK YOU.

Is it more ok to drive when high, ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link

No. I never drive when I'm high ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! #notallsmokers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Driving while under the influence of any substance that affects your reaction time or defensive driving skills is dangerous, at least to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No way. Your instincts and reaction time are all impaired when doing any drugs. Driving while fucked up is not only dangerous for the ppl in the car but other ppl as well. Call a cab or stay home if you wanna get drunk/high. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Driving when you're on any substance that impairs your judgment when driving is wrong. I don't care what it is.



I might go as far as if you're stressed and upset to the point you can't drive well, you shouldn't be driving.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have some friends who claim they're fine to smoke when high, but I really judge them for it. It's different then being drunk, sure, but they still have delayed reactions which makes it unsafe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It varies with everyone I know, with most people leaning towards "I'm ok to drive after smoking", with one guy telling me he can be blasted out of his mind and be a better driver for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you're tired, high or even a bit drunk and you still think it's okay to drive you're a fucking dickhead. I'd probably add distracted in there too.



not sure why this was only directed at us ontders tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm Canadian but no, it's not okay to drive when high. In fact as our laws have eased up they now have to play ads reminding people that it's still illegal to drive high and it's the same consequences as driving drunk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i drove high once and will never do it again. it bothers me when other ppl drive high knowing what i was like that one time i tried to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How could anyone forget this iconic ad about this very subject?







Or Dave Chappelle's parody:







Edited at 2017-02-06 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Celebrity kids always seem to be such stupid brats, which shouldn't surprise me. But it still does, especially when the celebrity in question is nice. Like Tom Hanks' kid. Less surprising in this case, I suppose. I hope he gets jail for this. Reply

Thread

Link

What's weird about Tom Hanks is that he seemingly raised another totally normal, respectable son(Colin, and the others seem normal too). It's like I don't even know what happened to Chet LMAO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link