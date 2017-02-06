Bianca - Really bitch?

Weston Cage gets busted for a DUI


  • Nicolas Cage's son Weston got completely shitfaced around noon yesterday and decided to take his car for a spin in the San Fernando Valley.
  • He got into a minor accident and bailed when the police showed up.
  • While being chased by the cops he ran over several mailboxes, a street sign and managed to lose a tire.
  • He ended up crashing into a tree and getting arrested.

    Mess. Thank God no one was killed.
