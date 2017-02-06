Thanks for the link. It doesn't particularly stick out for me as a memorable creepypasta in the same way Candle Cove was but I can see how it could be expanded upon and has potential to be good Reply

Not my favorite creepypasta, but I'm still looking forward to it. More quality horror on tv is always a plus. Reply

I never finished the first season. Was it worth it? Reply

I think it wrapped up strongly but idk if you'd like it if you weren't able to finish it this far. Reply

Aw, thanks.



I was actually enjoying the show, but then I got busy with other things and got out of the habit of watching it and after a while forgot altogether. But if it ended strongly I will make the effort to go back and finish it. Reply

Then yeah you'll probably like it. Wasn't trying to be rude/condescending, I just know a lot of people thought the show was boring and while it quickens as it goes further it's still a fairly deliberately paced show in comparison to something like American Horror Story. Reply

No worries, I didn't find your reply rude or condescending. Reply

i think the real question here is was it a quality show. the answer is no imo. the story itself, the characters and the imagery were intriguing but the pace of the show, the dialogue and especially the acting was really Z class. it's a shame because it felt like a missed opportunity to me. i'll give the second season a chance but i'm not holding my breath. Reply

Ah, I see. I think I only got about three episodes in, but I liked it for the most part so I might keep going and see how I feel later. I appreciate the warning though :) Reply

John Carroll Lynch is such a great actor. Reply

op, why u posting a 2 and a half month old video? Reply

because no one did!!!! and it looks good!!!!!!!!!! Reply

