February 6th, 2017, 10:04 am haxoru Channel Zero: No End House - Season 2 - Trailer! this looks so well done and this creepypasta is lit. i'm excited!
I was actually enjoying the show, but then I got busy with other things and got out of the habit of watching it and after a while forgot altogether. But if it ended strongly I will make the effort to go back and finish it.