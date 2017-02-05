Flapga

Lady Gaga's Music Tops iTunes Charts




Flying Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga had iTunes shook after her Superbowl Halftime show with Joanne leading the charts at #1 & #3. Fame Monster (Deluxe w/ the Fame) was #4, Born This Way #9 etc. "A Million Reasons" also sprung to the top of the singles chart with Poker Face at #9 and Born This Way at #7.

She knocked down the first ever singer-songwriter Ed Cumberbatch's song, 'Shape of You'.


Source

what kind of chart kween. Poker Face is a forever bop!
