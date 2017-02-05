Lady Gaga's Music Tops iTunes Charts
Within minutes, Lady Gaga has taken over iTunes following her breathtaking performance at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A0GslDVqsG— Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) February 6, 2017
Flying Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga had iTunes shook after her Superbowl Halftime show with Joanne leading the charts at #1 & #3. Fame Monster (Deluxe w/ the Fame) was #4, Born This Way #9 etc. "A Million Reasons" also sprung to the top of the singles chart with Poker Face at #9 and Born This Way at #7.
She knocked down the first ever singer-songwriter Ed Cumberbatch's song, 'Shape of You'.
what kind of chart kween. Poker Face is a forever bop!
She absolutely desecrated tonight
i wanna rank her albums in descending order of how much i like them but i'm certain i'd get dragged and i'm not up for that tonight.
i think it's trash and doesn't live up to her discography tbh.
She deserves a golden star sticker and a cookie.
Can't say the same for Sir GaGa.
ICWUDT, Shady Music Facts...
It'd be a hit if it was a good song?
cackling
Edited at 2017-02-06 06:51 am (UTC)