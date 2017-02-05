Lady Gaga's Music Tops iTunes Charts

i love that she is keeping that taylor troll at #2. Reply

gaga's comeback ???????? maybe ??????? Reply

Kween! I guess I could take this time to buy Joanne since I own everything else



She absolutely desecrated tonight

Joanne



Ed Cumberbatch, A+

GET IT, QUEEN!

I mean, this happened to Coldplay last year too.

it happens every year. and it gets posted about every year.

i liked joanna and a million reasons is great! i'm glad she sang it and i don't get the hate.



i wanna rank her albums in descending order of how much i like them but i'm certain i'd get dragged and i'm not up for that tonight. Reply

that's awesome but i dont get the love for "million reasons"



i think it's trash and doesn't live up to her discography tbh. Reply

omg alejandro is my fave gaga song!

still trying to figure out how that song is about her gay friends

She deserves a golden star sticker and a cookie.



Considering there's nothing else out right now and Sir GaGa is discounted.... um.... congrats?She deserves a golden star sticker and a cookie. Reply

this comment is so predictable. hang it up, flatscreen

"Hang it up, flatscreen" has been so applicable to her since Fame Monster. I agree.

your girl brit brit needs to follow suit. discount those theater tickets so she stops embarrassing herself and performing to a half-empty venue. mess!

Can't say the same for Sir GaGa.



Brit Brit is performing to a full house on a regular basis and producing BOPS.Can't say the same for Sir GaGa. Reply

Gaga had SO many looks tonight and she slayed ALL OF THEM 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WAsxyDB5Oj — Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) February 6, 2017

Reply

Screaming

breathtaking performance



ICWUDT, Shady Music Facts...

ICWUDT, Shady Music Facts... Reply

million reasons has been #1 like four times now? it could be a legit hit if radio would play it lmao.

Edited at 2017-02-06 06:41 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-06 06:41 am (UTC) Reply

It'd be a hit if it was a good song?



It's been on discount since it's initial release, with a recurring Bud Light commercial to support it.It'd be a hit if it was a good song? Reply

She knocked down the first ever singer-songwriter Ed Cumberbatch's song, 'Shape of You'.

cackling



cackling Reply

If it pushes Dear Evan Hansen further down then I'm all for it.



Edited at 2017-02-06 06:51 am (UTC) Reply

She should do another song like "You & I." That's a good one.

