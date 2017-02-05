10 Alternative/Pop/Indie Rock and Punk Songs that turn 15 this year
|
Here we COoOOME
|California
Phantom Planet
Indie Rock, became known as The O.C's theme song and every tween's reason to scream their love for such a relatable show every time it played at an 'ages 12-17 dance' night out. It was released in February 2002, and was re-recorded in 2005 to have a more mellowed sound. It peaked at #2 in Italy, and #32 in the US.
|
Life's like this
|Complicated
Avril Lavigne
Pop Rock, Avril's debut single. This was the start of our "I don't like using the term 'pop star' because that's not my personality, I'm hardcore" not-pop Pop Rock Princess. It was released on May 14 2002, and was a hit, winning many awards and peaking at #1 on charts everywhere.
|
Is this thing on?
|I Love Rock 'n' Roll
Britney Spears
Pop Rock, originally of Hard Rock genre by The Arrows before being made famous by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. A fan cover cassette single by Britney Spears that was used in her flop film, Crossroads. It was released on May 27 2002, and was generally regarded as the fun ice cream flavour that nobody really likes, yet most can appreciate because it's pretty and colourful and fun for no reason.
|
I was losT oh yeah
|In My Place
Coldplay
Alternative Rock, was well-received both musically and lyrically. The song was released on August 5, 2002, and it's worth noting that it was used in the second season premiere of the then-hit TV series Smallville back when CW was still WB.
|
and the world keeps spinning 'rooound
|Spin
Lifehouse
Alternative Rock, a pretty basic single and a perfect filler for this list, but still memorable enough for some. It was released August 5, 2002.
|
F-ck'n hates me
|She Hates Me
Puddle of Mudd
Alternative/Hard Rock, it was written around the time when a lot of you were born (1993), but wasn't released until August 13, 2002. Not as much of a hit as the band's single Blurry, but it still sold over 500,000 copies in the US, and the sung title still gets stuck in your head when you least expect it.
|
We are. We are alllll
|Innocent
Our Lady Peace
Alternative Rock, it did really well in Canada, peaking at #2, and even won two whole MuchMusic Video Awards awards. Pretty nice, eh? The song was released August 13, 2002.
|
Here by ma side
|Weapon
Matthew Good
Alternative Rock, what a year for Canadian artists in Canada! This song was released October 9, 2002, peaked at #4 on Canada's Nielsen rock chart, and won the award for "Best Video" at the 2003 Juno Awards. And yet another track that made Smallville's second season - only this one was used in the finale.
|
yo bahdy is'wondaland
|Your Body Is a Wonderland
John Mayer
Soft Pop Rock, found commercial success, won a grammy, and makes it on literally everyone's "worst songs ever" list. It was released October 14, 2002.
|
swingswingswing
|Swing Swing
The All-American Rejects
Pop Punk, played at the beach during everyone's spring break, or through the headphones of an emo on a good day. The song was the band's debut single, released December 2, 2002.
Source: ONTD original
What were your jams 10-15 years ago, ONTD?
californiaaaaa. here we COOOOOOOOOOOME
I loved The OC so much.
Californyaaaaaaaaaaaah here we coooooooome. Me and my mom watched it together. I still get war flashbacks to Marissa dying when I hear Hallelujah. And I wont act like I didnt fuck with Avril,Complicated and the whole album heavy af. It is still a bomb album.
Edited at 2017-02-06 04:49 am (UTC)
lololol my myspace url was tysonsdirtylittlesecret or some shit lololl i'm dying
good luck brie!
i will say that whole entire music scene was so fucked back then. mickey dating a high school z. jacques always gave me pervy vibes not sure if they were pedo perv vibes or just perv vibes. and i was just thinking about how tennessee im'ed me on aim because i saw the guy she was dating making out with a girl while he was on tour.
Edited at 2017-02-06 05:01 am (UTC)
So many good songs here, I feel so old D-: I'll never forget dragging my older sister to Kansas City to see John Mayer, without her even caring enough to know who he was, and the death daggers she stared into me when we found ourselves surrounded my bros in pastel color polos with popped collars singing "Your Body is a Wonderland" to any chick they could find in their vicinity. LoL
"In My Place" is my ~fave, though, early coldplay was my jam.
oh man. high school memories swarming in...
Avril's first two albums were good pop/rock.
No Michelle Branch?
The last OLP single I remember is Somewhere Out There. They really tried to get that adult alternative/WB soundtrack fodder money.