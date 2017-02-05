10 Alternative/Pop/Indie Rock and Punk Songs that turn 15 this year





californiaaaaa. here we COOOOOOOOOOOME californiaaaaa. here we COOOOOOOOOOOME

the oc introduced me to so many bands

lol same. phantom planet in particular. the lead singer is brie larson's fiance!

the music on this show (and One Tree Hill) were always great

I'm confused about the theme of this post.

What you are telling me is that I'm 15 years older since these songs came out? FACT.

I loved The OC so much.

Californyaaaaaaaaaaaah here we coooooooome. Me and my mom watched it together. I still get war flashbacks to Marissa dying when I hear Hallelujah. And I wont act like I didnt fuck with Avril,Complicated and the whole album heavy af. It is still a bomb album.



Edited at 2017-02-06 04:49 am (UTC)

swing swing is such a jam. i still pull out AAR's first album and jam to it in my car. it's a masterpiece

Their first album is so good. Their second was decent, and I don't even acknowledge anything else past that.

i'm from ok so i'll always love em haha. and tyson circa 2003 is one of my ideal men

Unpopular opinion, I thought their third record was fantastic. I haven't listened to anything they've done in the past 7-8 years but I really loved that album for some reason.

It was all downhill after Move Along, which I feel they kinda sold with. Their 3rd album was an obvious attempt to recreate its mainstream success.

yaaas i love their first two albums and was in love with tysons.

lololol my myspace url was tysonsdirtylittlesecret or some shit lololl i'm dying

I recently saw one of those Teens React videos where none of them knew Swing Swing. I've never felt so old

your body is a wonderland always puts me in a good mood

same, it's such a sexy and beautiful sounding song, like I would love to hear a hot guy try and serenade me with that.

i used to looove alex greenwald when i was 16, and i felt like i truly had a chance w/ him because he was a gross creep dating a 16 y/o and constantly hanging out w/ her and her 14 y/o sister



good luck brie!

was diva 16? i used to be all about that but now i can't remember the details

i will say that whole entire music scene was so fucked back then. mickey dating a high school z. jacques always gave me pervy vibes not sure if they were pedo perv vibes or just perv vibes. and i was just thinking about how tennessee im'ed me on aim because i saw the guy she was dating making out with a girl while he was on tour.

she was 16/17, and mickey was a creep dating z and harley v-newton who was also super young and then justin k of army navy (who was legit older than all these dudes???) was dating charlotte of the like and then mark hunter dating cork kennedy etc etc all the dudes in that scene were legitimately fucking creeps



Edited at 2017-02-06 05:01 am (UTC)

Let me just show a little love for my fellow Okies...

So many good songs here, I feel so old D-: I'll never forget dragging my older sister to Kansas City to see John Mayer, without her even caring enough to know who he was, and the death daggers she stared into me when we found ourselves surrounded my bros in pastel color polos with popped collars singing "Your Body is a Wonderland" to any chick they could find in their vicinity. LoL

"In My Place" is my ~fave, though, early coldplay was my jam.

what was this band? i forgot the name but i remember listening to their songs on repeat as a teen

The All American Rejects.

Phantom Planet will forever be one of my favorite bands to see live. They need to have another reunion show.

11 yr old me was obsessed with aar. I remember making my dad drive me to tower records to pay $19 for that CD. Lol

Obstacle 1 - Interpol. That album is perfect to me and I still listen to it.

omg yes obstacle 1 is one of my favorite songs of all time

unpopular opinion but antics was better

i never listen to interpol anymore but it brings back so many memories of being on lj as a teen. people would always put interpol on shipper fanmixes

oh man. high school memories swarming in...

I hate that California song because it was overplayed. I always fastforwarded through the opening of The OC.



Avril's first two albums were good pop/rock.



No Michelle Branch?



The last OLP single I remember is Somewhere Out There. They really tried to get that adult alternative/WB soundtrack fodder money.



Reply

I was a huuuuuuuuge Michelle Branch fan, I played the shit out of her first album (I had her second too, which was also good, but not as great as the first)

I loved MB's second record. Hotel Paper, right? Loved that record and Vanessa Carlton's White Houses.

somewhere out there is a masterpiece and no one can tell me different.

that little soul patch is making me heave

Oh, hey. I had this song stuck in my head off and on for like a month last year and could not for the life of me remember what it was.

That song was everything for 14 year old me.

I unabashedly love She Hates Me ngl.

