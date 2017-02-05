Ari

10 Alternative/Pop/Indie Rock and Punk Songs that turn 15 this year


Here we COoOOME		 California
Phantom Planet
Indie Rock, became known as The O.C's theme song and every tween's reason to scream their love for such a relatable show every time it played at an 'ages 12-17 dance' night out. It was released in February 2002, and was re-recorded in 2005 to have a more mellowed sound. It peaked at #2 in Italy, and #32 in the US.



Life's like this		 Complicated
Avril Lavigne
Pop Rock, Avril's debut single. This was the start of our "I don't like using the term 'pop star' because that's not my personality, I'm hardcore" not-pop Pop Rock Princess. It was released on May 14 2002, and was a hit, winning many awards and peaking at #1 on charts everywhere.



Is this thing on?		 I Love Rock 'n' Roll
Britney Spears
Pop Rock, originally of Hard Rock genre by The Arrows before being made famous by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. A fan cover cassette single by Britney Spears that was used in her flop film, Crossroads. It was released on May 27 2002, and was generally regarded as the fun ice cream flavour that nobody really likes, yet most can appreciate because it's pretty and colourful and fun for no reason.



I was losT oh yeah		 In My Place
Coldplay
Alternative Rock, was well-received both musically and lyrically. The song was released on August 5, 2002, and it's worth noting that it was used in the second season premiere of the then-hit TV series Smallville back when CW was still WB.



and the world keeps spinning 'rooound		 Spin
Lifehouse
Alternative Rock, a pretty basic single and a perfect filler for this list, but still memorable enough for some. It was released August 5, 2002.



F-ck'n hates me		 She Hates Me
Puddle of Mudd
Alternative/Hard Rock, it was written around the time when a lot of you were born (1993), but wasn't released until August 13, 2002. Not as much of a hit as the band's single Blurry, but it still sold over 500,000 copies in the US, and the sung title still gets stuck in your head when you least expect it.



We are. We are alllll		 Innocent
Our Lady Peace
Alternative Rock, it did really well in Canada, peaking at #2, and even won two whole MuchMusic Video Awards awards. Pretty nice, eh? The song was released August 13, 2002.



Here by ma side		 Weapon
Matthew Good
Alternative Rock, what a year for Canadian artists in Canada! This song was released October 9, 2002, peaked at #4 on Canada's Nielsen rock chart, and won the award for "Best Video" at the 2003 Juno Awards. And yet another track that made Smallville's second season - only this one was used in the finale.



yo bahdy is'wondaland		 Your Body Is a Wonderland
John Mayer
Soft Pop Rock, found commercial success, won a grammy, and makes it on literally everyone's "worst songs ever" list. It was released October 14, 2002.



swingswingswing		 Swing Swing
The All-American Rejects
Pop Punk, played at the beach during everyone's spring break, or through the headphones of an emo on a good day. The song was the band's debut single, released December 2, 2002.


Source: ONTD original
What were your jams 10-15 years ago, ONTD?
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , ,