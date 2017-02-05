I've seen multiple trailers/teasers for this and I have no idea what this is about. I can only assume it's about Logan and he's older and there is a kid involved so yeah. Reply

It's very, very, very loosely based on the fantastic Old Man Logan storyline by Mark Millar.



But given that one involves about 90% of the characters that Marvel Studios owns, the plot has been altered considerably to just be about an older Logan on the run. X-23 appears to be in it too, although much younger than we've ever seen.

I legit love that they've made her even younger tbh, like she's so cool.





Let the little girls be wolverine now YEEEAAAA

We've seen her quite young though, just not this far into the future. She was 10-12 early on, and like 14 when she joined the X-Men. The actress is apparently 12-ish so it's not far off at all. I like that they're starting early in story and tbh it's amazing they're introducing her to Logan at the same age she was in the comics!



Reply

Am I the only one who has no interest in this BECAUSE of all the trailers ?

I'm so stoked for this. I've been waiting years for a live-action X-23.





I just hope I won't be as disappointed as I was with Gambit and Jubilee.



Edited at 2017-02-06 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

I still can't believe she's in this, it's so amazing, I legit never would have thought we'd ever see her

Having the Reavers without Deathstrike just doesn't feel right to me. Always bothered me how they dropped the ball with that rivalry and history between the two characters.



On that note, a final Logan film with no Creed and no Yuriko just seems wrong.

I can't wait for my bb Laura Kinney to fuck me up!

Sad that Rila Fukushima isn't in this (she was ultimately my favorite thing about the average The Wolverine), but it wouldn't make sense to have her considering. Still wish they had written a proper shared history in regards to Logan and Yuriko in his movie franchise.

Right? Logan and Yuriko are one of my favorite comics couples and they did relatively nothing with it in the movie. Maybe they'll mention it in this one.

And y'know



Why he doesn't look like this instead



They'd better have a damn good explanation as to why Charles Xavier is still alive if Logan is old enough to have visibly aged.And y'knowWhy he doesn't look like this instead

What is that a still from?

The trailer... it's Caliban.



Tomas Lemarquis played him in last year's movie and now it's some tall guy, I forgot his name

Wtf @ my memory



Lol thanks

I had this same argument with Days of Future Past because Xavier would have been dead by the time Logan had white hairs.

I feel like this has been the superhero movie I've been waiting for with actual grittiness, I really hope it doesn't disappoint.

this is the first ive heard abt this and im v interested



and hugh jackman can get it any day of the week

i'm mad i am looking forward to this obvious baby boomer who still kicks ass trope of a movie

How did Logan become the X-Men character worth all these prequels and sequels? I've really only been interested in the X-Men evolution animated series, Netflix needs to bring that back

I can't think of anyone else besides maybe Storm worthy of their own franchise tbh



Rogue, I guess?

It's prob' just bc of Hugh Jackman. People love him. But I'm also bias bc I like seeing him on screen and I think he's a pretty good actor.

Nah, Wolverine has been one of Marvels biggest characters pretty much from the start. He's always had one of the biggest comic fanbases



I mean yeah, Hugh helped push him #offically to the mainstream but he always had massive appeal



...for some reason

Sis Wolverine being an attention whore has been a thing for decades. He used to appear on the covers of comics he wasn't even in. This is just a natural progression.



Edited at 2017-02-06 05:17 am (UTC) Reply

I honest to god will never understand what made Wolverine so damn popular





He's so basic

If I remember right it actually was Hugh Jackman's portrayal in the first X-Men that led the character to take off. Wolverine was moderately popular already from the 90s cartoon series but it was after the first movie that he got a bajillion solo series and exploded.



i'm so ready for this

I'm guessing Elizabeth Rodriguez plays X-23's mom??

All I know is this movie is probably gonna make me cry.

This is gonna be bloody as hell, I hope people watch the red band trailer before taking their kids and complaining afterwards.



Looking forward to this.

what is this?

why?

i don't understand.

It's a Wolverine movie based off the Old Logan story and inspired by The Last of Us

and inspired by The Last of Us



lol! ngl Hugh Jackman is my dreamcast for Joel and another reason I'm looking forward to this is to satiate my TLoU movie need till the real deal comes out.



They should consider this his audition XD

I hate how good they're making this look, I SWORE I'd never waste my time in an Xmen spin off ever again but





fuck..

I'm kinda interested to see this, even though I haven't seen the other X-Men movies

The Wolverine movies work as standalones in my opinion. You don't need to have watched the other X-Men or even Wolverine: Origins to watch The Wolverine (which is a good superhero movie on its own) and it's looking like it may not be necessary to have seen any of them to watch this new one either.

