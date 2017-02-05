February 5th, 2017, 09:49 pm war_machine_rox Logan Superbowl Trailer Source That's my girl Tagged: film trailer / stills, hugh jackman, sir patrick stewart, x-men Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
But given that one involves about 90% of the characters that Marvel Studios owns, the plot has been altered considerably to just be about an older Logan on the run. X-23 appears to be in it too, although much younger than we've ever seen.
Let the little girls be wolverine now YEEEAAAA
I just hope I won't be as disappointed as I was with Gambit and Jubilee.
On that note, a final Logan film with no Creed and no Yuriko just seems wrong.
And y'know
Why he doesn't look like this instead
Tomas Lemarquis played him in last year's movie and now it's some tall guy, I forgot his name
Lol thanks
and hugh jackman can get it any day of the week
Rogue, I guess?
I mean yeah, Hugh helped push him #offically to the mainstream but he always had massive appeal
...for some reason
He's so basic
Looking forward to this.
why?
i don't understand.
lol! ngl Hugh Jackman is my dreamcast for Joel and another reason I'm looking forward to this is to satiate my TLoU movie need till the real deal comes out.
They should consider this his audition XD
fuck..