The Game of Thrones Season 7 leaks just wont stop

YAS HERE FOR MISSANDEI/GREY WORM

He moves downwards but the camera remains focused on Missandei’s face as she receives pleasure.







...but I swear I won't remember 99% of these spoilers by the time the damn show actually premieres. I keep wondering if they're purposefully inundating us to the point where we can't possibly keep it all straight. Unless there's a wiki somewhere out there obsessively cataloging all these things. There probs is.

She says her people are peaceful and cannot protect themselves. Greyworm responds by saying the Unsullied are not peaceful and can protect Missandei’s people.



Aww this is so romantic lmao. Greyworm has no penis right?

From my understanding with the pillar comment is that he has a penis, but no balls. Since there are two types of castration, testicular and penile.

Yeah I was curious if what she meant was if he had his "pillar" and Missandei confirming, so I assumed they only took his "stones". Gosh, the things I ponder on a Sunday night.

Lyanna and Rhaegar's wedding

The only people speaking in the vision are Lyanna and Rhaegar reciting their vows and the High Septon conducting the ceremony. It's in a forest clearing, and the description says it should look similar to Robb and Talisa's wedding. Nothing happens in the short scene bar us seeing them reciting their vows and it being clear they are very much in love.



How does this make ANY sense? How could Rhaegar have possibly gotten a secret annulment? Why would he get an annulment when he believed his zero month old son was baby Jesus? He doesn't want baby Jesus to be in the line of succession? The fucking High Septon married them and no one knew??? That isn't even remotely plausible.

Honestly, out of all the leaks the spoilers about Rhaegar and Lyanna/his secret annulment piss me off the most. Especially if it's true Jon's real name is Aegon. Must Elia and her children be shit on even more? And no doubt they're going to romanticize Rhaegar and Lyanna and it infuriates the fuck out of me. I truly hope this is an invention of D&D because if this was always GRRM's intention I'll be fucking done.

and jon recognizes the work of the children of the forest because why

I can't wait for this to come back on. Kinda up in the air about Jon and Dany getting together, especially since Jorah still is in love with her. Like awkward love triangle maybe.

I am not happy that my Queen Dany is losing left and right now. I know it cant be easy for her but damn! The Unsullied and Dorthraki have become losers.

As always, half of these leaks probably swerves

