The Game of Thrones Season 7 leaks just wont stop
This post is brought to you by Emilia and Lena being obviously wasted because if I was D&D.. getting drunk out of my mind is the only way I could cope with there being this many leaks.
These new leaks aren't much or that huge (mostly bc everything big has already been leaked) but give some important details which makes the season make a little bit more sense. Leaks from same reddit dude as the scripts and the recent leaks. But still take with a grain of salt yada yada yada...
Dany and Jon
-In episode 4 just before Dany leaves for the ambush, Jon takes her down to the caves below Dragonstone where they are mining Dragonglass.
-He shows her some cave paintings on the walls that look like the spirals we've seen earlier in the series - they are the work of the Children of the Forest.
-Dany says maybe they are from before there were even men, but Jon shows her a picture that has 5 small figures with 3 larger ones - the Children of the Forest and the First Men fighting a common enemy - the White Walkers - there will be another painting of them too, with the Night King.
-Jon says that this shows that despite the people of Westeros differences, this shows that there has always been a need for them to bad together against this enemy.
-Dany says she believes him, and that she will help him. IF he bends the knee.
-It's directly after this that she gets the news that while they may have taken Casterly Rock, it hasn't exactly been a victory and their troops are now cut off.
The Unsullied's attack on Casterly Rock
-The Unsullied attack Casterly Rock with a large force, while a small force led by Grey Worm sneaks in via Tyrion's secret whore entrance and slays the garrison force that's there.
-Greyworm leads the attack on Casterly Rock as per Tyrion's plan. Casterly Rock is taken quite easily, as the Lannister's essentially have abandoned it, rationalising that once Dany's forces take it they will be cut off from the Sea by Euron's forces, and the Lannister forces will cut them off by land - they won't be able to hold the Rock for a significant time. Eventually (and pretty sure this isn't on screen) they abandon CR and Grey Worm rejoins Dany's forces, and will be in the Dragonpit scene
Sam and Jorah
-Maester Ebrose tells Sam not to waste time trying to cure it, and mentions that an old Maester had done some reading into it but forbids Sam to take it further.
-Sam steals a key for the restricted library and find the book detailing how to cut off the scales and treat it with a special ointment (that Sam prepares himself from the instructions)
-We see him start the operation on Jorah, and it's clearly incredibly painful and takes all night. We don't get much more of a description of the process than that though. It's a bit underwhelming for what everyone seems to think is an irreversible condition.
Missandei and Greyworm
-Missandei comes to see Greyworm in episode 3 just before he leaves for Casterly Rock to say goodbye. They have a conversation about how Greyworm now has one fear and that is not seeing Missandei again. Greyworm talks about how they do not belong in Westeros after Dany takes the throne and asks Missandei if she would like to see Naath again. She says her people are peaceful and cannot protect themselves. Greyworm responds by saying the Unsullied are not peaceful and can protect Missandei’s people.
-They end up kissing and Missandei removes her clothes. She removes Greyworms top but when she tries to remove his lower clothing he grabs her on the wrist gently to stop her. She says she wants to see all of him. He objects but then nods and she removes his clothes. They go to the bed where Greyworm kisses her face, neck and breasts. He moves downwards but the camera remains focused on Missandei’s face as she receives pleasure.
-In episode 4 Missandei and Dany are having a female bonding session and Dany tells missandei not to worry Greyworm will return to her. Dany asks what happened between them and Missandei answers “many things”. Dany realises they have had sex and asks “the pillar?” and Missandei answers “yes”.
Misc. Tormund/Beric/Hound/Gendry
-We won’t see Beric and Gendry after that episode (6), or at least they aren’t mentioned.
-The script says at the end of that episode The Hound heads south with the captive Wight in a box, and Beric follows him. Beric isn’t in Episode 7 though.
-Tormund will reappear in the very last scene of Ep 7 - he’s manning the Wall when the army of the dead attack and Viserion burns it. We don’t see him die or anything, just running for safety once the dragon attacks.
...but I swear I won't remember 99% of these spoilers by the time the damn show actually premieres. I keep wondering if they're purposefully inundating us to the point where we can't possibly keep it all straight. Unless there's a wiki somewhere out there obsessively cataloging all these things. There probs is.
Aww this is so romantic lmao. Greyworm has no penis right?
The only people speaking in the vision are Lyanna and Rhaegar reciting their vows and the High Septon conducting the ceremony. It's in a forest clearing, and the description says it should look similar to Robb and Talisa's wedding. Nothing happens in the short scene bar us seeing them reciting their vows and it being clear they are very much in love.
How does this make ANY sense? How could Rhaegar have possibly gotten a secret annulment? Why would he get an annulment when he believed his zero month old son was baby Jesus? He doesn't want baby Jesus to be in the line of succession? The fucking High Septon married them and no one knew??? That isn't even remotely plausible.