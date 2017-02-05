Lady Gaga's Subtle Shade at Trump with "This Land Is Your Land"
Lady Gaga opened her Super Bowl performance with a protest anthem https://t.co/8aQaOm7xGt pic.twitter.com/Yh7qN3Uxl0— The Verge (@verge) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga opened the half-time show with "God Bless America", then followed up with "This Land Is Your Land". She performed "This Land Is Your Land" at the Democratic Nation Convention in July 2016, which became an anti-Trump anthem. Protestors have been singing this song at rallies against Trump's Muslim Ban.
"This Land Is Your Land" was written by Woody Guthrie in 1944. Guthrie also wrote a poem criticizing Fred Trump (his land-lord) for being a racist POS. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Fuck Tom Brady!
personal fave
"He was irritated by Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," sung by Kate Smith, which seemed to be endlessly playing on the radio in the late 1930s. So irritated, in fact, that he wrote this song as a retort, at first sarcastically calling it "God Blessed America for Me" before renaming it "This Land Is Your Land." Guthrie's original words to the song included this verse:
There was a big high wall there that tried to stop me.
The sign was painted, said 'Private Property.'
But on the backside, it didn't say nothing.
This land was made for you and me."
(via NPR)
so why include 'god bless america' if you're doing it as a means of protest?
She sang GBA first and then TLIYL
She obviously knew the history of the 2 songs