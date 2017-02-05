Lady Gaga's Subtle Shade at Trump with "This Land Is Your Land"

if you're going to do 'this land is my land' as a protest why would you combine it with the song it's meant to protest?!? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope all these idiots kissing the ball get sick (except number 10, idk who he is but he is fine)



Fuck Tom Brady! Reply

Thread

Link

but let's talk about how the falcons blew that lead Reply

Thread

Link

I was about to congratulate some friends who placed bets at work too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly. They played an extraordinary game, but boy, did they mess up some key plays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'M TRYING TO FORGET ABOUT THAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was fucking hysterical. My GOD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg i thought this said "blew that load" lol omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck tom brady's cheating ass and anyone who calls themselves a fan Reply

Thread

Link

the fucking falcons I swear to fucking god what a bunch of idiots. the white devil is working overtime I see Reply

Thread

Link

Goddammit Falcons you had one job Reply

Thread

Link

I like this version







Edited at 2017-02-06 03:46 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love Chicano Batman sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-02-06 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this is always the first thing that comes to mind when I think about This Land is Your Land Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omw thank you for introducing them to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-02-06 03:46 am (UTC) The right wing Tr*mp ass kissers on my Facebook all missed this apparently. They are raving about how amazing and patriotic she is when I'm just like Reply

Thread

Link

Lol right? I've had a few ppl on fb praising her for not being political and I'm like, "Y'all weren't paying attention". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even though my mom voted trump she hates the patriots and tom brady so there's been no celebrating tonight at least. i feel bad for atlanta fans. Reply

Thread

Link

Gaga was great though Reply

Thread

Link

I mean her intentions were obvious, but conservatives on facebook are thanking her for her patriotism lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't that kind of the funny, though? Once I said something like "I am looking forward to extended to our new President the respect given to Preisdent Obama" on social media and I received a lot of "Thank yous" from conservatives and it just made me crack up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Conservatives are dumb as fuck (present company excluded of course evil, sexy young pope) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, they're so oblivious. That whole mindset is all about being self-centered, so it's no surprise they'd assume you're agreeing with them even if it makes no gotdamn sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To quote Dennis Reynolds, it's the best goddamned part! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah they're dense as fuck so it doesn't surprise me they didn't pick up on her shade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I know, it went completely over their heads (unsurprisingly). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





just here to post this pic Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, sis, educate them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some charity needs to sell those stickers because i would buy a dozen tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her vocals were beautiful tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

FOLK MUSIC HISTORY LESSON- 'this land is your land' was written because guthrie hated the propaganda trash that is the song 'god bless america'



"He was irritated by Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," sung by Kate Smith, which seemed to be endlessly playing on the radio in the late 1930s. So irritated, in fact, that he wrote this song as a retort, at first sarcastically calling it "God Blessed America for Me" before renaming it "This Land Is Your Land." Guthrie's original words to the song included this verse:



There was a big high wall there that tried to stop me.

The sign was painted, said 'Private Property.'

But on the backside, it didn't say nothing.

This land was made for you and me."



(via NPR)



so why include 'god bless america' if you're doing it as a means of protest? Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe she knew the history of it and decided to give it a nod (especially to those of us who knew the real story behind it?). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont think thats giving it a nod tho? lol if anything it takes away from 'this land is your land' imo which is why im (moderately) pressed (mostly just bored hahah) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was the whole fucking point



She sang GBA first and then TLIYL



She obviously knew the history of the 2 songs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

atlanta i was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you, ive never in my life yelled at a team like this Reply

Thread

Link

me too girl me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, this is how i feel right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link