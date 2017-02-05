mrr0bot

Lady Gaga's Subtle Shade at Trump with "This Land Is Your Land"



Lady Gaga opened the half-time show with "God Bless America", then followed up with "This Land Is Your Land". She performed "This Land Is Your Land" at the Democratic Nation Convention in July 2016, which became an anti-Trump anthem. Protestors have been singing this song at rallies against Trump's Muslim Ban.

"This Land Is Your Land" was written by Woody Guthrie in 1944. Guthrie also wrote a poem criticizing Fred Trump (his land-lord) for being a racist POS. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

