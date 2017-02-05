Zac looks older than the Rock. NAGL.. Reply

Thread

Link

That green screen 💀💀 Reply

Thread

Link





remember when he "accidentally" dropped a Magnum condom on the red carpet? Reply

Thread

Link

why are u bringing this up? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is the real star Belinda?



Being serious, Zac Effron looks awfull, Priyanka looks amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

zac really does look awful, damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zac is aging like shit, he already has a dad-face.



SAD Reply

Thread

Link

his hair... Reply

Thread

Link

why does the background looks such shitty CGI Reply

Thread

Link

bish where??? all i saw was like 3 secs of stuffed undies. im not gonna put up with wazoos and tatas flashing all over the place so i can watch a couple secs of no weiner Reply

Thread

Link

do yall think he cares that he makes shitty movies? Or is he fine with making bank in mediocre films? Reply

Thread

Link

probably unfulfilled and will fall into a deep, dark hole when whats left of his looks fade and he has nothing else to offer



poor that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he gave up on wanting to be taken as a serious actor years ago. he seems self aware now that his time is running thin so he may as well just do all he can before he's ousted. he's going to be seen as very much a product of the 2010s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

interesting. yeah I remember he did that movie with nicole kidman ....I think she peed on his character or smtg. Idk, didnt watch it. I remember it being oscar baity and then he's done a bunch of bro shit.



im curious to see if his comedies do well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is the one that has the best career of the HSM bunch so I think he is gratefull for what he has lol, at least he is still kinda relevant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is he a sex symbol for today's youth?? or do they just worship bieber and vine celebs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, I think he's having fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he wanted to be taken more seriously so his career confuses me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn his face is fucked Reply

Thread

Link

That green screen is unforgivably bad. Could they seriously not find a...y'know, beach to film on? Reply

Thread

Link

I want this movie to flop so hard it makes Battlefield Earth look like a hit.



(Sorry, Rock.) Reply

Thread

Link

this looks so awful, but one of those movies i'd watch. not in the theater, though. Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone here looks roided up or orange or worse, BOTH! Reply

Thread

Link

what's with all the shitty comments on here. dam. no one is asking u to go pay for this movie ? whatever Reply

Thread

Link

lol girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should have set aside a bit of the budget to CGI Zac's face. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, Zac. I hope the state of his face is just due to this film, because that would be unfortunate.

Priyanka looks amazing, as usual. That's all I got. Seems weak for how much money these companies say they pay for this Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaaaaaaaas daddy



What a historic evening Reply

Thread

Link

Zac looks tragic. :/ Not sure if he's supposed to look like a plastic Ken doll but it's nagl. Reply

Thread

Link

he looks soooo bad in this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

idec seeing zak's butt in that speedo on my roommate's big screen was a religious experience s2g Reply

Thread

Link

Despite Zac aging like butter I would still bury my nose in his balls and breathe deeply. Reply

Thread

Link





What a shitty looking movie with shitty dialogue. Good thing I'm not paying to see it. Reply

Thread

Link