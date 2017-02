so so sad :( ATVs are so dangerous, especially for young kids Reply

Oh no :( Reply

Those things are so dangerous Reply

My stepdad flipped one of them in Hawaii. He luckily didn't suffer any kind of head injury but ended up with pins and plates through his whole arm after it. Reply

yeah so dangerous and even if she had a helmet on that wont help under water :( :( Reply

will never forget when she was riding on one while she was pregnant. and maci from teen mom did the same thing in her 16 & pregnant episode. idk what people are thinking Reply

I get that it's fun especially to young kids super fun, but at what cost... Reply

My father broke his back on one a couple years ago. I was the one who called 911 and that night I wasn't sure if he was gonna make it :( He survived though! Fully functional too! Reply

my mom flipped one OFF A CLIFF in Mexico when I was in college, thankful she wasn't seriously hurt Reply

my cousin was in a four wheeler with her fiancé, step son and son the night before her wedding. it flipped and pinned her and her fiancé and son underneath killing her son. her step son managed to get to a neighbors house with a broken leg to call 911. literally the stuff of nightmares. this was a farm/work type not a fun time fast type and it still turned into a tragedy. Reply

for real. my brother flipped on one and it landed on his back about 15 years ago. shit's dangerous as fuck. Reply

seriously, even adults are scared of riding them Reply

I know too many people who have been injured on them. One of my friends got injured as a child riding by herself--she fractured most of the bones in her face. Reply

My mom works at a children's hospital and does SO many cases on kids with devastating injuries from ATVs. I don't know why they are still legal for kids to ride.

Reply

As someone from the country, I can confirm this. My cousin broke her pelvis after flipping her's over, a HS classmate died after getting to close a busy road when they accelerated and one of my uncle's sliced his neck open after hitting a barbed wire fence.



You couldn't pay me enough money to hop on one of those things :/ Reply



You couldn't pay me enough money to hop on one of those things :/ Reply

I flipped one twice when I was 10, now that I think about it I'm lucky I didn't break my back or neck the 2nd time cause I was going up hill when I was jolted off and it fell on me before rolling down the hill. If I wasn't wearing a helmet... Reply

My little sister was badly burned from the muffler her leg was trapped under when the ATV she was riding tipped over. Reply

Seriously. My classmate's sister was killed in an ATV accident right before our senior year. Shit is scary. Reply

No kidding. I've had two cousins and a few friends who've died in ATV accidents. All of them gruesome and unnecessary. Reply

Holy shit. Reply

Holy shit that is horrifying. I hope she's okay. Reply

oh no. i pray she recovers Reply

Holy shit Reply

jfc. hope she pulls through. TMZ says jamie wasn't with her on the trip. Reply

holy fuck : ( Reply

I really hope she ends up being okay but I really hate hearing about young kids on ATVs. Like she's only 8 or 9? Reply

poor baby sending her the best of vibes. Reply

oh no :( I feel sick about this... when I first read the TMZ post I thought it said "under the vehicle" not "under water" I am sending good vibes Reply

me too reading this made me feel sick Reply

2017 better not. I wonder if she was with the dad or an uncle or something. Reply

omg poor baby. :( Reply

