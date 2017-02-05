February 5th, 2017, 08:18 pm scarlaw Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show sourceWho should perform the halftime show next year, ONTD? OP hopes for Shakira Tagged: lady gaga Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 429429 comments Add comment
I heard she didn't do well at all.
Also, I do get why she sang "This Land is Your Land" because that's the been the Anthem for the Democratic party recently.
She was pretty political in this performance without saying a word about Trump.
I mean she sang live, which is a feat in itself at the Superbowl.
But fr any other year this performance woulda passed but there's something about seeing a white woman in 2017 trump's america standing under a sea of red,white, and blue drones shouting "one nation under god!" that gave me the heebie jeebies
I shamelessly loved it idc what anyone says. Ugh she needs to go back to pop music.
Even my dad texted me talking about how good it was
Once in a blue moon someone can do a greatest hits halftime show and rock it out without help, but they have to be a performer that can pull off a long string of hits AND has performance/stage presence that can fill that stadium without tricks. Bruce Springsteen hasn't pulled that off. The Rolling Stones haven't pulled that off. Madonna hasn't, Janet hasn't. To be honest, the only performance I can think of that did everything with one performer by themselves was Prince. And that's literally it.
Also lol @ at anyone hoping she'd perform Edge of Glory. I told y'all she pays the whole BTW era dust aside from the title track.
fb says it was good, ontd is saying boo. who is right?
this is not one of those times.
Not only did Gaga dance super hard and actually sing live through the whole thing, she made me actually feel a little patriotic!!! I had chills during born this way when you could hear the crowd screaming the chorus with her.
Edited at 2017-02-06 02:50 am (UTC)
gaga's performance was more solid but not more memorable
Edited at 2017-02-06 03:24 am (UTC)