I heard she didn't do well at all. Reply

I wasn't great to me. Especially compare to Madonna and Beyonce. I didn't even care for Bruno Mars but he was miles better than this.



Also, I do get why she sang "This Land is Your Land" because that's the been the Anthem for the Democratic party recently.



She was pretty political in this performance without saying a word about Trump. Reply

from where? sis had live vocals 98% of the pop girls wish they could pull off, choreo, outfits, and meme worthy moments Reply

The Bad Romance performance was the only good part imo Reply

Apart from pop culture stans, it seems she did really well.



I mean she sang live, which is a feat in itself at the Superbowl. Reply

It was boring af. Reply

Not if you're Tomi Lahren or Mike Huckabee, both of whom have been tweeting their praises! So glad Slayga came thru for all our fav white nationalist political pundits !



But fr any other year this performance woulda passed but there's something about seeing a white woman in 2017 trump's america standing under a sea of red,white, and blue drones shouting "one nation under god!" that gave me the heebie jeebies Reply

IDGAF I loved it. Reply

Loved it. She has such a great discography Reply

Taylor Swift wishes she had as many jams as Gaga. Reply

IA Reply

Yep. Every intro had me like YAAAAAS Reply

i was bored the whole time Reply

lmao da fuck is this gif Reply

same Reply

lmao same Reply

I shamelessly loved it idc what anyone says. Ugh she needs to go back to pop music. Reply

She was making me anxious on those wires! lol



Even my dad texted me talking about how good it was Reply

RENEWED FAITH IN LADY GAGA! Reply

It was good on every level, I loved it and got chills few times. Reply

she SERVED US Reply

I love the eye glitter, serves me her performance for the Queen of Britain teas Reply

what lipstick is that and why did it never smear



/new at lipstick Reply

if all your hits are 5+ years old you gotta bring out a special guest Reply

no it was fine, those hits hold up, everyone knows them Reply

lol well i disagree. yeah, people know her hits. but it wasnt enough to just have her. Reply

Exactly what I said on Twitter.



Once in a blue moon someone can do a greatest hits halftime show and rock it out without help, but they have to be a performer that can pull off a long string of hits AND has performance/stage presence that can fill that stadium without tricks. Bruce Springsteen hasn't pulled that off. The Rolling Stones haven't pulled that off. Madonna hasn't, Janet hasn't. To be honest, the only performance I can think of that did everything with one performer by themselves was Prince. And that's literally it. Reply

ia. she couldn't hold that show on her own. she doesn't do the theatrics she used to do either so it was boring. Reply

Even my straight white 40 something year old brother in law kept asking when she was going to say something.



Also lol @ at anyone hoping she'd perform Edge of Glory. I told y'all she pays the whole BTW era dust aside from the title track. Reply

fb says it was good, ontd is saying boo. who is right? Reply

it wasn't boo, but it also wasn't iconic at all. it was just okay. Reply

Exactly. It was middle of the road Reply

Ontd ALWAYS says boo Reply

it was meh, which you never want from a GAGA performance Reply

lmao everyone except ONTD loved it so what do you think, sis? Reply

livejournal >> fb lbr Reply

ONTD hates everything, what did you expect? Reply

I thought it was decent then I looked at the comments in the viewing post and everyone was being so negative. That's ONTD for ya though. Reply

ontd always hates the halftime performance, no matter who it is. Reply

ontd hates everything, sometimes they're right but this is not one of those exceptions Reply

the majority of ontd are haters who love dragging celebs and their stans though so boo will always be the majority vote Reply

ontd is a broken clock, so it's right sometimes.









this is not one of those times. Reply

I thought it was alright, but not really memorable. Reply

ontd is full of gaga haters, this site is so unreliable cuz its full of sheep Reply

It was better than Beyoncé. Come at me ONTD.



Not only did Gaga dance super hard and actually sing live through the whole thing, she made me actually feel a little patriotic!!! I had chills during born this way when you could hear the crowd screaming the chorus with her. Reply

it was a good show! i think everyone had reaaally high xpectations for this show lol she is lady gaga ffs and it was kinda basic imo that's why everyone is like "meh" Reply

trust neither tbqh Reply

I liked it. Her singing was obviously live and even with all the choreo she sounded great. Reply

tbh some of the worst recs I've ever received came from ontd sooo like i mean like Reply

Yasss I loved it! And her jumping has already spawned so many memes. MOTHER MONSTER Reply

so boring and lame. She is the least original artist out there. Reply

Yeah, well, you're the most boring and lame troll ever, so...¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Lmao Reply

they're mad pence had to sit through born this way Reply

lol they really are. I mean, I hope they're a troll at least bc yikes... Reply

lol slay Reply

Omg Imagine having this opinion. woof Reply

Not every singer is going to be as talented as Lynx and Lamb, certainly not Gaga. Don't you have a Hitler youth rally to get to? Reply

this was trash lol idk what you're trying to say by posting this. bitch was rickety and not even singing, only decent part was when mia flipped the bird Reply

I weep for your taste sis.



Edited at 2017-02-06 02:50 am (UTC) Reply

M.I.A. was the best part of that IMHO Reply

Lol at people acting like her performance was boring/not good. Reply

i fucking loved her and gaga's performances. Reply

Even I don't like Madonna but this was a great halftime performance. Madonna knows how to entertain. Reply

i liked this but she wasn't even singing live so like.. can't really compare! Reply

the overall look of this (choreography, costumes, staging) is so much more interesting & engaging compared to gaga's



gaga's performance was more solid but not more memorable



Edited at 2017-02-06 03:24 am (UTC) Reply

Yaaas Reply

i think of her entrance and the vogue performance so often. it was truly an amazing show. Reply

