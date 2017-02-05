February 5th, 2017, 06:59 pm solardusts Stranger Things Super Bowl spot Source Tagged: stranger things (netflix) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
I hope they didn't rush it tho just because of popularity*~
Also i'm gonna be out of the country then gdi.
PLEASE let that giant monster be real and not just a dream/hallucination. Also please let Hopper punch it amen
I'm curious if someones finally going to bring up whatsherface, nancys missing friend.
I love that the tabs say 'who cares'
Now that being said, this was without a doubt the #1 most overrated show last year.
Eleven and Mike reuniting is of paramount importance.
When does it come back? Summer?