lol plot seems like a mess, but I'll always support this franchise because it's basically all various POC and it's not based on a comic book or something. Reply

What's with Charlize hair?? I really want to know, are they braids? something that tries to look like locs but fails?? it's weird. Reply

I made this comment a couple of months ago, but I'm guessing Charlize came to fitting bald from Mad Max, costume asked her what kinda wig she wanted, and she said just fuck me up Reply

HOW COULD YOU DOM? Reply

Im feeling the salt n peppa DJ. Yummm.



Is that super fucked up film with michelle rodriguez and sigorney weaver still being released this year? Reply

ok Reply

Stupid Reply

Still forever bitter Mia probably isn't in this movie (especially one that is sooooo about family), but dang it that trailer got me hype. So ready for this mess. Reply

also does WB REALLY not do any TV spots during the super bowl??? Reply

based on set reports the real rivalry should be between rock and vin Reply

SO HYPE FOR THIS Reply

Where's the nosega post? It was so boring Reply

I miss Brian. Reply

these movies are fun enough but people always give their rampant misogyny too much of a pass imo Reply

these movies are ridiculous and i love them Reply

YAS GAGA

Poker Face, Telephone, Just Dance, Bad Romance, Million Reasons



This is the Gaga I stanned (minus Million reasons)! Reply

My sweet drunk bf: omg it's a mother fuckin submarine!!



😂 Reply

I can't watch a new one with Paul not being there. It just feels ~off~ or something. Plus I'm pissed at the plot of Dom going rogue when all along it's always been "it's all about family". Reply

gaga did great tbh Reply

still dead @ charlize's hair, what sad joke Reply

I love these damn movies Reply

