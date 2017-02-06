Diplo: Persian girls are so hot can we lift this travel ban already

Ugh Reply

we've been bombing Iran for a while.



lawd Reply

Is it really a diplo post if nobody shares his toilet dick pic? Reply

i was thinking just that. Reply

D u d e Reply

Jfc Reply

>____> @ the last tweet especially Reply

he can gtfo. gross ass mf. Reply

Yikes, gringos are a mess, also this is such a "save 2nd base" type of campaign, more yikes. Reply

lol @ your use of gringo when the country being discussed is not yours as well, so you're "gringo" there too. Reply

LMAOO what?? sis, in a big part of latin-america (except Brasil) gringo is used as a way to call people from the US, call me out when you know what you are talking about. Reply

omg not this again lmao Reply

lmao girl, know the cause you're "defending". Reply

just like a white to only get on board with equality if it serves their pleasures https://t.co/ZjCgTC04Zs — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) February 5, 2017





lbr this is Diplo's permanent state even when making music so... lbr this is Diplo's permanent state even when making music so... Reply

Lmao. Is he wrong? Persian women ARE beautiful. But I thought we were supposed to call them Iranian? Reply

persian is an ethnicity that makes up about 50% ish of iranis, some use it interchangeably w iranian but its not accurate, iran is very diverse with lots of different ethnic groups, plus there are persian populations outside iran who arent irani (like parsis for example).



the confusion comes mostly bc the shah promoted the idea persians =iranis, and banned the teaching of other ethnicties laguages (kurdish,azeri, baloch etc) in schools+other things to basically make iran more homogenous.



Edited at 2017-02-06 01:00 am (UTC)

Iran literally used to be Persia before they changed its name in the 1930's



Alot of Iranians still like to call themselves Persians Reply

let them be mad Reply

it's the context of it...it's creepy and reducing women to objects for his enjoyment in light of what's going on Reply

Oh, no, he's not wrong. Your fetishes are definitely why this travel ban should be lifted. Reply

Because he is talking about lifting the ban not because the ban is a xenophobic and racist meassure but because persian women are hot?? I feel like I'm taking crazy pills with some of these comments. Reply

a girl i went to school with was from iran and she told us she was persian, so, i guess it can be either way? Reply

I call myself Persian because Americans are surprisingly ignorant of the word Iranian. Persian just makes my life easier. Reply

its sad when im semi pleased a douchey dj has a fetish so hopefully a few americans can realise the truth about iran lol its like they dont have google 5 seconds would tell u it isnt a war zone smh Reply

diplo fetishizing woc, news at 11 Reply

celebrities are idiots and don't need to use social media unattended. Reply

lmao 26,000 bombs



i cant Reply

the first tweet doesn't seem to bad to me, it doesn't seem like they're implying that the refugees are iranian, just that there are refugees w/ real struggles and diplo only gives a shit about "hot persian girls"



"bombing iran" tho.........dear lord Reply

