February 5th, 2017, 06:20 pm vehiclesshockme 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Super Bowl spot SourceLooking forward to this! Tagged: bradley cooper, chris pratt, film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills, karen gillan, marvel, vin diesel, zoe saldana Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
Kind of cool to see the team's roster expand, though.
RUNNING IN THE SHADOOOWS
lol
Can't wait for this to wipe the memory of Suicide Squad from my head~
Loving the use of The Chain tbh
And Nebula <3
Edited at 2017-02-06 12:27 am (UTC)
what a shame
they better bring her in the 3rd movie
I haven't watched the first one in ages but this looks fun.
I LOVE HIM SO MUCH