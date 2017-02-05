I'm still unsure about what they're doing with Drax. Seems like a totally different character almost.



Kind of cool to see the team's roster expand, though.

Agree re: Drax.

mte, i was so confused when he said "that was awesome"

paired with ~I tried guys~ I guess he's trying to be more literal/grow idk lol

Looks great! Love the riff on that song.

Just here for The Chain.

Fucking love that song.

one of my all time faves <333



RUNNING IN THE SHADOOOWS

I tried guys



lol

So incredibly here for Mantis <33333



Can't wait for this to wipe the memory of Suicide Squad from my head~ Reply

Lmao LOOK OUT!



Loving the use of The Chain tbh



And Nebula <3



Edited at 2017-02-06 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

they totally missed bringing in moondragon

what a shame

they better bring her in the 3rd movie Reply

Marvel is so consistent with the one shot of their white male hero shirtless.



I haven't watched the first one in ages but this looks fun. Reply

I need this!!!

DRAX IS SUCH A GIFT



I LOVE HIM SO MUCH Reply

pratt's face repels me but his body is my favorite. a man

i kinda want a rocket icon

Hf all the ladies tbh: Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, Ayesha. \o/ Particularly Mantis, she looks adorbs.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission clearly demanded that Starlord hire more women and some blue people for the team.

