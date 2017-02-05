YouTube Drama Post: Racist White Girls, Katching Up with Kailyn, and Break-Ups Galore
Tana Mongeau: Since our last post, shit has hit the fan in Miss Mongeau's world. In a recent video, she discusses a meet-and-greet experience with a fan who told her to "say n*****" to a camera during the photo op. Here's the video of the incident (warning: racial slurs). The fan turned out to be another YouTuber, iDubbbz, who has a legion of reddit-esque fans. Naturally, they didn't see the problem with him using the word. Things really took a turn when some sleuths dug up some old footage of Tana using the n-word herself in MULTIPLE videos. Here's the footage (another warning: racial slurs). Now, Tana's career has essentially been Death Star-ed.
Kailyn Marie: I personally don't keep up with Kai anymore, so forgive me if I'm missing the true tea, but according to the forums
Amberlynn Reid: A personal favorite of mine, Amberlynn has captivated me with her charm, good nature, and absolute fuckery. Since the last post, Amberlynn has been dumped by her long-time girlfriend Destiny! A little background info: Amberlynn lived with her girlfriend Krystal (and her gf's parents) in Virgina until they broke up in early-ish 2015. They continued living together for several months, until Amberlynn met Destiny and quickly hauled ass to Florida to be with her. Amberlynn and Destiny's romance has been nothing but marital bliss ever since. That's why AL's fans and haters were quite shook when a sleuth noticed that all mentions of AL had been wiped from Desinty's social media. AL played coy for a while, but eventually admitted that she had been dumped. Reasons for the uncoupling are vague, but cheating has been ruled out. THE GAG IS... Amberlynn and Destiny still plan on living together and are sharing a bed. Yeah...
GlitterForever17: I don't follow Breland because her content is garbage and she's an obvious troll, but when I see a thumbnail that messy, I'm compelled to click. Basically, Breland is an almost 30 year-old woman who wears chokers, CandyYumYum lip stick, and graphic Ts with egg designs on them. Yeah... and she's also recently called off an engagement with her boyfriend of over a decade. The reasons are pretty normal, she just got sick of his ass basically. She moved on pretty quick too, and has posted some questionable content with him. Arrested development is a disease, y'all.
Source 2 3 4
BYOT: bring your own tea
also i hate idubbz, his fans call themselves n-word, other f word
i don't really understand vlogging a baby. for your own enjoyment/documentation, sure, but i can't imagine wanting to sit and watch someone's baby crying in a video lol.
wtf is she touring for anyway? just telling her stupid lies on stage?
I can't believe that Gracie is almost three though. It feels like that whole drama wasn't that long ago. I haven't read up on anything in her in ages but this post inspired me to look at Tumblr posts tagged with her name and I uncovered this one.
itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
Re: itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
Re: itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
Re: itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
should have kept it that way gorl
Re: itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
Re: itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
Re: itsJudysLife being an idiot about the Muslim ban
idek why he released this
the color selection isn't awful but i would not be able to do a full look with that, it would look clownish on me. maybe i'd use one color and then another palette for transitions and stuff.
also lol @ his finger swatches he pressed HARD into those pans
also i cannotttt at jaclyn hill hyping up a damn MORPHE palette after all this time. i sometimes read the guru gossip trash about her because it's fascinating. i dont know how jaclyn is still getting by and has so many followers.
related but i saw nikkitutorials (who i also cant stand but i hate watch now at this point) got the kylie valentines day stuff... ngl some of those eyeshadow duos look cute
ugh Nikki sucks (how can anyone pack that much foundation on!?) and my god her voice and mannerisms are like nails on a chalk board to me. I love how they're all suddenly pretending to love Kylie's stuff now that she's paying them lol.
lol yeah I def have a hard time telling with Tati if she's lying about sponsorships and stuff. she also knows NOTHING about skincare. she said once "it's better to spend more money on skincare" which I don't necessarily disagree with but just because something's expensive doesn't mean it's GOOD if you know anything about ingredients and skincare products.
one of the few i do enjoy watching is chloe morello. she doesn't use a ton of lighting so you can actually see her face. plus, she doesn't take herself too seriously. I know people had problems with her Eid video and I thought her video with Laura Lee where the cut into stuff was gross but generally I find her likable compared to everyone else.
it's gonna be really interesting to see how people react to jaclyn's palette since she's been talking so much about how she's been working on it for two years like if it ends up being what you would typically expect from morphe then she's gonna get raked over the coals
btw, does anyone else watch eatwithchunky?? she cracks me up. the only mukbangs i can stand.
Edited at 2017-02-05 11:28 pm (UTC)