YouTube Drama Post: Racist White Girls, Katching Up with Kailyn, and Break-Ups Galore



Tana Mongeau: Since our last post, shit has hit the fan in Miss Mongeau's world. In a recent video, she discusses a meet-and-greet experience with a fan who told her to "say n*****" to a camera during the photo op. Here's the video of the incident (warning: racial slurs). The fan turned out to be another YouTuber, iDubbbz, who has a legion of reddit-esque fans. Naturally, they didn't see the problem with him using the word. Things really took a turn when some sleuths dug up some old footage of Tana using the n-word herself in MULTIPLE videos. Here's the footage (another warning: racial slurs). Now, Tana's career has essentially been Death Star-ed.


Kailyn Marie: I personally don't keep up with Kai anymore, so forgive me if I'm missing the true tea, but according to the forums that are obsessive about her omg, KaiKai's got a new love interest in her life! The sleuths are speculating that this new person of interest is actually a woman who's essentially her sugar momma. Goals tbh! Kailyn also posted this video featuring her nearly 3 year-old daughter. A lot of her fans and haters alike are concerned with the girl's development.



Amberlynn Reid: A personal favorite of mine, Amberlynn has captivated me with her charm, good nature, and absolute fuckery. Since the last post, Amberlynn has been dumped by her long-time girlfriend Destiny! A little background info: Amberlynn lived with her girlfriend Krystal (and her gf's parents) in Virgina until they broke up in early-ish 2015. They continued living together for several months, until Amberlynn met Destiny and quickly hauled ass to Florida to be with her. Amberlynn and Destiny's romance has been nothing but marital bliss ever since. That's why AL's fans and haters were quite shook when a sleuth noticed that all mentions of AL had been wiped from Desinty's social media. AL played coy for a while, but eventually admitted that she had been dumped. Reasons for the uncoupling are vague, but cheating has been ruled out. THE GAG IS... Amberlynn and Destiny still plan on living together and are sharing a bed. Yeah...



GlitterForever17: I don't follow Breland because her content is garbage and she's an obvious troll, but when I see a thumbnail that messy, I'm compelled to click. Basically, Breland is an almost 30 year-old woman who wears chokers, CandyYumYum lip stick, and graphic Ts with egg designs on them. Yeah... and she's also recently called off an engagement with her boyfriend of over a decade. The reasons are pretty normal, she just got sick of his ass basically. She moved on pretty quick too, and has posted some questionable content with him. Arrested development is a disease, y'all.


