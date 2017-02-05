YouTube Drama Post: Racist White Girls, Katching Up with Kailyn, and Break-Ups Galore

Tana is the girl who has a stalker right? What a disgusting moron Reply

yeah, a stalker that out-smarts the FBI, is able to sneak into her house undetected on a reg basis (w 4 roommates), cloned her phone/has her apartment bugged, etc... all while being about 19 years old Reply

so she lied? Reply

Is she still giving bogus excuses for why she doesn't do the most obvious thing which is install a home security system in her house to get evidence of him sneaking in? I binged watched all of her stalker videos a couple months ago and I can believe the story she gave in the first video, but I can also believe that she tried to capitalize on the popularity of that story by making up all this other shit after that. She's a mess. Reply

she also leaves her house unlocked for her assistant to come clean so clearly shes very concerned Reply

whats wrong with kayliens daughter?

also i hate idubbz, his fans call themselves n-word, other f word Reply

she just keeps her in the house all day. she doesn't play with other kids, they keep her pretty isolated, don't read to her and her speech is delayed because of it. Reply

wow i could do a better job raising that kid Reply

i stumbled into the "mommy lifestyle" side of youtube and holy shit, there are a lot of barely 20 something year old married couples with 2+ kids Reply

guys from my high school are doing that shit Reply

i kind of want to know more about this if only to feel better about my own life Reply

aren't all the young ones just mormon/conservative christians? Reply

a lot of the fashion-type youtubers are having kids now too. sammi maria had one, as did rhiannon ashlee.



i don't really understand vlogging a baby. for your own enjoyment/documentation, sure, but i can't imagine wanting to sit and watch someone's baby crying in a video lol. Reply

i can't tell if i regret not knowing who they are or not Reply

I hate tana, something about that video seemed super disingenuous



wtf is she touring for anyway? just telling her stupid lies on stage? Reply

she literally gets on stage for 15 minutes, tells the same story at every show, then does a meet and greet Reply

teenagers will spend money on anything I guess Reply

what does tana even famous for? Reply

How does one become YouTube famous. I'd like to make some money off people watching/listening to my shit. Reply

clickbait, good camera/lighting so your flaws are concealed

to go along with click bait, lots of affiliate links. Reply

Kailyn's toddler is better at applying makeup than she is Reply

I can't believe that Gracie is almost three though. It feels like that whole drama wasn't that long ago. I haven't read up on anything in her in ages but this post inspired me to look at Tumblr posts tagged with her name and I uncovered this one.







I can't believe that Gracie is almost three though. It feels like that whole drama wasn't that long ago. I haven't read up on anything in her in ages but this post inspired me to look at Tumblr posts tagged with her name and I uncovered this one.

What does the first person do that they were touring?

did she drop out of elementary school? Reply

I think she was homeschooled. Reply

this reminds me of (don't judge me) one of the girls on the Bachelor right now. she's an "aspiring dolphin trainer" and showed up to the first night dressed in what was clearly a shark costume, and she refused to admit it. Reply

lmao Reply

is kailyn that make up girl that didn't know how to do make up? Reply

And this is why I don't fuck with anyone who doesn't add chili to their food. Reply

what did i just watch Reply

these dumbasses. the husband isn't even smart enough to keep his dick out of frame so whatever Reply

"i don't usually get political"



should have kept it that way gorl Reply

Not surprised. I used to follow Judy before ItsJudysLife and on Benji's Twitter back in the day he was SUPER Republican. They probably voted for Trump. Reply

I unsubscribed after that. Reply

Ugh I hate her Reply

also apparently this is j*ffree's idea of a neutral palette.







k it looks just like the master by mario pallet tho Reply

it's the replica of his old one



idek why he released this Reply

i just watched this and was gonna comment about it. i mean maybe that'd be neutral for drag makeup but not for a lot of people. i could see it working well for deeper skin tones though.



the color selection isn't awful but i would not be able to do a full look with that, it would look clownish on me. maybe i'd use one color and then another palette for transitions and stuff.



also lol @ his finger swatches he pressed HARD into those pans Reply

apparently jouer is doing a collab with him? sucks they're #cancelled, i like their lip creme formula Reply

he genuinely called this a neutral palette?! Reply

Parent

I wish he understood that a lot of his makeup is completely unwearable to a majority of people like white liquid lipstick? All those colors are hardly neutral lol Reply

i watched his elf vid and wow, he's kind of annoying. Reply

i'm so bored of kathleenlights. i really like her as a person but her videos are the same thing all the damn time. i know people have problems with tati, but tati at least does a variety of different videos every day.



also i cannotttt at jaclyn hill hyping up a damn MORPHE palette after all this time. i sometimes read the guru gossip trash about her because it's fascinating. i dont know how jaclyn is still getting by and has so many followers.



related but i saw nikkitutorials (who i also cant stand but i hate watch now at this point) got the kylie valentines day stuff... ngl some of those eyeshadow duos look cute Reply

I feel like something has been going on with Kathleen for a while now. I think she even talked about running out of ideas/being depressed not too long ago. But tbh I would take Kathleen's boring ass over Tati any day. There's nothing about Tati that I can stand, I just feel like she's constantly lying about liking stuff to keep sponsorship going.



ugh Nikki sucks (how can anyone pack that much foundation on!?) and my god her voice and mannerisms are like nails on a chalk board to me. I love how they're all suddenly pretending to love Kylie's stuff now that she's paying them lol. Reply

Kathleen is definitely going through something IA, but I worry she isn't getting proper treatment. I feel like Danny is quite controlling but it's obviously hard to tell. I think she's a sweet girl but she really needs to figure her shit out. It seems like she just sits at home all day watching Netflix. She should go back to school or something tbh.



lol yeah I def have a hard time telling with Tati if she's lying about sponsorships and stuff. she also knows NOTHING about skincare. she said once "it's better to spend more money on skincare" which I don't necessarily disagree with but just because something's expensive doesn't mean it's GOOD if you know anything about ingredients and skincare products.



one of the few i do enjoy watching is chloe morello. she doesn't use a ton of lighting so you can actually see her face. plus, she doesn't take herself too seriously. I know people had problems with her Eid video and I thought her video with Laura Lee where the cut into stuff was gross but generally I find her likable compared to everyone else. Reply

yeah i like kathleen but god i never want to see an ipsy/boxycharm unboxing ever again



it's gonna be really interesting to see how people react to jaclyn's palette since she's been talking so much about how she's been working on it for two years like if it ends up being what you would typically expect from morphe then she's gonna get raked over the coals Reply

lol, the never ending tragic saga of kailyn.



btw, does anyone else watch eatwithchunky?? she cracks me up. the only mukbangs i can stand.



Edited at 2017-02-05 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

