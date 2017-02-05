Official Trailer for the new History Channel series "Knightfall"
It recounts the fall, persecution, and burning at the stake of the Knights Templar, as orchestrated by Pope Clement V and Philip IV of France on Friday, October 13, 1307. The series focuses on Templar leader Sir Landry, a brave warrior discouraged by the Templars' failures in the Holy Land who is reinvigorated by news that the Holy Grail has resurfaced. It's also produced by Jeremy Renner.
source
(tho, note 2 laurent: i told u that there'd be at least one woman on the show
who exists solely to get fucked🙄)
bye
i marathon british and korean variety shows when i want brain candy. i was really into 8 out of 10 cats does countdown bc 1 i love countdown (susie dent! rachel riley!) and 2 i love jon richardson so even tho ugh @ jimmy carr and UGHHHH @ joe wilkinson i can endure it.
other than that...... b99, mostly. currently enduring riverdale lmao.
I hope it flops.
Also, Kingdom of Heaven (Director's cut) was probably my favorite movie about this era. Perhaps Eva Green being a part of it had something to do with it.
Edited at 2017-02-05 11:37 pm (UTC)
naaaah, it was eva green 🙌
It's a period piece - I'll watch it.
i won't be watching this, but i think julian ovenden is in it, so for his sake i hope it does well.
say what now?! you just gave me a single reason to watch this mess 👏 (I actually love medieval stuff but the real historical stuff and not the shit that's served as medieval~ on the telly)
but I'll tune in for julian ovenden... hope he's not just a random guest star in a one ep
Eh.
But maybe because I like period pieces. But god that's a lot of men ugh...
Edited at 2017-02-05 11:46 pm (UTC)
Like, Holy Grail, Templars, this trailer is giving me the opposite of a history boner but maybe I can turn my brain off long enough to enjoy this. Didn't spot any hotties but I'll give it one episode.