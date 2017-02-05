Official Trailer for the new History Channel series "Knightfall"



It recounts the fall, persecution, and burning at the stake of the Knights Templar, as orchestrated by Pope Clement V and Philip IV of France on Friday, October 13, 1307. The series focuses on Templar leader Sir Landry, a brave warrior discouraged by the Templars' failures in the Holy Land who is reinvigorated by news that the Holy Grail has resurfaced. It's also produced by Jeremy Renner.

