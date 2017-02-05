Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui: “The Only Terrorism I’ve Experienced Is At The Hands Of White Men”

i can&#39;t

Raise your hand if you are an immigrant, or the sons and daughters of immigrant parents, or the grandchildren of immigrants, or the great-grandchildren, or great-great-grandchildren? Wait…are everyone’s hands up—including yours, Mr. Trump—except for the Indigenous people of the Americas?! Because they should be.

In 1492 some Spanish conquistadors who were looking to expand their empire sailed over here and enslaved and murdered the Indigenous people who inhabited and took care of their beautiful Americas, both North and South. In 1620, European Christian separatists escaping religious persecution sailed here and started up their colonies by doing the same.


“O beautiful for spacious skies / For amber waves of grain / For purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain / America, America, God shed His Grace on thee / And crown thy good with brotherhood / From sea to shining sea.” Everything you’ve been taught, everything you know, this nationalism you’ve had instilled in you since you were born here or came here, is all a sham. When we all start to wake up and realize that our comforts are fleeting and more money is never going to save this world, maybe, just maybe, will we be able to return back to the grace of America’s principle values.

Those stripes are supposed to symbolize the brutal blood of a fight for liberation from oppression when really it was all seemingly for a few men’s legacy of conquer and power. There is no patriotism for this flag without a belief in those Constitutional Rights that were adopted from the Iroquois constitution.

This country was built and continues to survive off the backs of immigrants and refugees. The term refugee in itself is such a significant word. These people are not terrorists: Many are escaping wars that we created in their lands. To tell another human being that the disastrous tortures of war are not important and to then go even a step further and insult their plight for freedom by labeling them “terrorists” is just disrespectful to humanity. The only terrorism that both history and I have experienced has been at the hands of powerful White men who are willing to systematically kill and conquer without an ounce of empathy for anything but their pockets.

Please heed the danger and the warning and blessing that we still live in a country where the founding principles that these Republicans swear to uphold are still protected by some. These empty promises, these dangerous executive orders, this obsession with money — we will not be able to drink oil or eat dirty, blood-wrung green paper and nickel. Please, please listen.

Check out the IPJC.org and ACLU.org and take action in a community near you. We cannot afford woke tweets and Instagram posts alone. We need action. Take your future back into your hands.



