Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui: “The Only Terrorism I’ve Experienced Is At The Hands Of White Men”

Let's not forget to hold white women accountable for shit, too. Part of the reason we are where the fuck we are right now. Reply

imo white women are the worst because you expect white men to be ignorant as fuck, white women speak of oppression but only in a way that benefits their own self interest Reply

and they always act like you're the one oppressing them when you call them out Reply

I'm ready to cancel the whole lot. Better for my sanity and my safety. Reply

n they always play the victim when u call them out or scream what abt solidarity when woc do it Reply

white men are still worse Reply

White women are too busy blaming the Kardashians and quinoa and everything under the sun but themselves for this mess we're in Reply

i'm starting to be just as suspicious of them as i am of white men Reply

They are the epitome of trying to have cake and eat it too. Reply

i'm still shocked by those statistics that showed who voted for who.



there are way more '''fiscally conservative''' people staying mum and voting for trump's ass than i originally thought. Reply

but she's talking specifically about terrorism tho. like what massacres has a white woman ever committed? this whole "just as bad" thing is... maybe true in thought but not in practice Reply

"Women are obsessed with being women"



Trump supporter at a rally outside of Trump Tower explains her support. pic.twitter.com/sbVHi8ubwC — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 5, 2017

And still supporting Reply

Comments like this always remind me how US centered ONTD is. Reply

White women everywhere, even here, have proven to be no any better than white men. They're the first ones to cackle at misandry and #NotAllMen, but the second you call them on their bullshit it's "Not all of us! Wow, way to be misogynistic! Let me tell you about poor Melania!"

Transparent. Reply

stop calling enslaved people from africa 'immigrants'....this kind of erasure is sick. tbh, among poc in america, native americans and african americans are exceptions. if this fact isnt acknowledged any anti-racist work fails. she is completely wrong for glossing over the enslavement and transport of african people into the americas. so usa was built on the back of this kind of labor by enslaved people on land stolen from indigenous people. start with this...jfc. hate this ~~everyone is just a refugee/immigrant in america nonsense if it cannot account for black people and indigenous people



Edited at 2017-02-05 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I was about to say...slaves didn't exactly choose to migrate anywhere Reply

you're right that she's wrong for not referring specifically to them and their experiences but the way I read it, I felt she just wasn't including them at all. but that may be because I've never heard of enslaved people framed in such a term, so I could be wrong in how I read that part. Reply

yea i dont think she's including them at all which to me is just worse. i mean how do you talk about the history of the americas without talking about what made it: slave trade....so many whites try to be woke and end up doing more damage. start, study, work quietly instead of grandstanding. sick of their voices Reply

I mean, I'm Mexican American and my ancestors didn't really choose to become American... Reply

Yeah, also dismisses the fact that a lot of people that went to the US did it because the US fucking destroyed their countries or helped to destroy it or meddled in their bussiness, a lot of people don't want to go there but they have to, she has good intentions but she should know better, specially as cuban american. Reply

yeah were kidnapped from our homes, locked in cages, crowded into ships, and taken halfway across the world as chattel for labor camps. we aren't immigrants. we're victims of american colonialism and imperialism but that doesn't mean our history isn't also embedded into furthering us imperialism abroad while it oppresses us at home . Reply

yea its also erasing native americans. but tbh im pretty impressed by the statement considering its done by a young celeb who didnt finish high school+ my low standards for celebs. Reply

ugh, this is why i can't get behind all these "we are all immigrants" signs. my white ancestors were, but my african one were trafficked over here. it's not the same. Reply

This country was built and continues to survive off the backs of immigrants and refugees.



and slaves. Reply

mte. lol not surprised she left that out...america was built by slaves not a happy coalition of refugees and immigrants... Reply

very eloquently put. i especially liked that she mentioned indigenous ppl of both north and south americas. like the ones you're trying to deport have been on these lands much longer than you have



if she'd stop thinking she knows more about science/medicine than actual professionals, she'd be a fantastic voice for her fanbase Reply

After her bullshit anti-vaccine tweets, IDGAF what she has to say. Reply

she never said she was anti-vaccine, she even specified it. lmao, yall are doing the most trying to find a reason to drag her Reply

Right, because sharing some anti-vaccine propaganda and asking people to educate themselves on it sounds like something a reasonable person would do. When she got shit for it, she backtracked and said I am not anti-vaccine but let's probe both sides of the story. Reply

for god's sake, this community will find ANY reason to dismiss a woman's work and label them as ~problematic~ even while they are trying to do something good. people can be good and bad at the same time, informed and ill-informed, EVEN YOU Reply

there are a couple mishaps here and there but i feel like she had a good message



her intentions were good enough, which is more than i can say for some of the others 👀



She's the only one out of her bandmates and one of the only ones out of the whole younger generation of young hollywood celebs who has continuously said something about Trump for a while now I really respect that



Edited at 2017-02-05 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

hmm... Normani wrote letters about Syria and BLM and talks about political issues every time she has the occasion. hers don't get published/get the same amount of attention for obvious reasons

For these elections, her and Lauren were the most vocal in interviews about their disgust for Trump and their support for Hilary. Encouraging their fans to vote for her. People always assume she's dumb and that "Lauren must be educating her" like she hasn't a brain



but tbh, I see a lot of young women being more vocal about political issues. Rowan, Zendaya, Yara, etc. I think it's great Reply

No shade, but who's Yara? Reply

Trump's whining about the Judicial Branch popped up again on my Twitter timeline and it just got me thinking.



I feel if I had to pass a Constitution test in order to graduate both 8th grade and high school then people should also have to pass it again before they are allowed to become President. Also the results of said test taken by Presidential candidates should be public record. Reply

Thread

They should have to take the same test people take to become an American citizen, in addition to drug testing. Drug test that betch!!!! Reply

I think her overall points are good - but I've been seeing a lot of "America was built by immigrants" when talking about the Muslim ban but let's remember that America was built on the graves of Native Americans and on the backs of slaves.



semi ot but I'm going to visit my mom in FL in a few weeks and when I visit St. Augustine that reminder stays forever evident. Reply

St. Augustine/Florida are always odd to me in regard to its Spanish American past because it was founded by the Spanish but it has like no historical Spanish culture/presence like the Southwest (sans the odd relationship it's always had with Cuba). Reply

I think St. Augustine isn't bad compared to other areas but since I'm a local I'm probably clouded by that. You still kind of have to know where to look, though - which is a shame since it's such a tourist hotspot. It helps more that St. Augustine still has a lot of historical sites. Reply

This country was built on genocide and slavery. Reply

white men have been causing pretty much most of the gun violence Reply

Thread

White women are just as bad. Time to start putting the blame on them. Reply

wtf? Now sis yt women aren't out here raping, murdering, and abusing people on the level white men do. At least have some perspective come tf on. Reply

...I feel like I'm going to be a downer on the first page but.



No I am not the descendant of immigrants. I am the descendant of slaves. Immigration implies that there is some agency to come, and some agency in an intention to stay. None of which occurred with my foreparents. I get why this is the narrative. The hope is to do rhetorical teaming, where you psychologically link everyone on the same team to avoid opposition dynamics, so "we are all immigrants". But a) it's obviously not working with assholes, and b) no the fuck we all aren't.



And let's be real, a lot of early American immigration was leading poor POC people into indentured servitude and then kicking them out when they'd outlived their usefulness or dared to see themselves as equally entitled to the benefits of America citizenship. See all the various forms of exclusion enacted against Asians. Reply

Well I see I wasn't the only one.



So I'll add: This country was not built on the principle of freedom of oppression. This country was founded on whiny assholes who didn't want to pay the taxes that were only enacted to stop them from smuggling tea, a product of the exploitation of India. So.



Edited at 2017-02-05 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

