Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui: “The Only Terrorism I’ve Experienced Is At The Hands Of White Men”
Jauregui’s open letter on Trump’s Muslim ban:
Raise your hand if you are an immigrant, or the sons and daughters of immigrant parents, or the grandchildren of immigrants, or the great-grandchildren, or great-great-grandchildren? Wait…are everyone’s hands up—including yours, Mr. Trump—except for the Indigenous people of the Americas?! Because they should be.
In 1492 some Spanish conquistadors who were looking to expand their empire sailed over here and enslaved and murdered the Indigenous people who inhabited and took care of their beautiful Americas, both North and South. In 1620, European Christian separatists escaping religious persecution sailed here and started up their colonies by doing the same.
“O beautiful for spacious skies / For amber waves of grain / For purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain / America, America, God shed His Grace on thee / And crown thy good with brotherhood / From sea to shining sea.” Everything you’ve been taught, everything you know, this nationalism you’ve had instilled in you since you were born here or came here, is all a sham. When we all start to wake up and realize that our comforts are fleeting and more money is never going to save this world, maybe, just maybe, will we be able to return back to the grace of America’s principle values.
Those stripes are supposed to symbolize the brutal blood of a fight for liberation from oppression when really it was all seemingly for a few men’s legacy of conquer and power. There is no patriotism for this flag without a belief in those Constitutional Rights that were adopted from the Iroquois constitution.
This country was built and continues to survive off the backs of immigrants and refugees. The term refugee in itself is such a significant word. These people are not terrorists: Many are escaping wars that we created in their lands. To tell another human being that the disastrous tortures of war are not important and to then go even a step further and insult their plight for freedom by labeling them “terrorists” is just disrespectful to humanity. The only terrorism that both history and I have experienced has been at the hands of powerful White men who are willing to systematically kill and conquer without an ounce of empathy for anything but their pockets.
Please heed the danger and the warning and blessing that we still live in a country where the founding principles that these Republicans swear to uphold are still protected by some. These empty promises, these dangerous executive orders, this obsession with money — we will not be able to drink oil or eat dirty, blood-wrung green paper and nickel. Please, please listen.
Check out the IPJC.org and ACLU.org and take action in a community near you. We cannot afford woke tweets and Instagram posts alone. We need action. Take your future back into your hands.
source: vibe x read the complete letter on people.com
imo white women are the worst because you expect white men to be ignorant as fuck, white women speak of oppression but only in a way that benefits their own self interest
i'm starting to be just as suspicious of them as i am of white men
there are way more '''fiscally conservative''' people staying mum and voting for trump's ass than i originally thought.
Transparent.
but that doesn't mean our history isn't also embedded into furthering us imperialism abroad while it oppresses us at home.
and slaves.
if she'd stop thinking she knows more about science/medicine than actual professionals, she'd be a fantastic voice for her fanbase
her intentions were good enough, which is more than i can say for some of the others 👀
For these elections, her and Lauren were the most vocal in interviews about their disgust for Trump and their support for Hilary. Encouraging their fans to vote for her. People always assume she's dumb and that "Lauren must be educating her" like she hasn't a brain
but tbh, I see a lot of young women being more vocal about political issues. Rowan, Zendaya, Yara, etc. I think it's great
I feel if I had to pass a Constitution test in order to graduate both 8th grade and high school then people should also have to pass it again before they are allowed to become President. Also the results of said test taken by Presidential candidates should be public record.
semi ot but I'm going to visit my mom in FL in a few weeks and when I visit St. Augustine that reminder stays forever evident.
white men have been causing pretty much most of the gun violence
No I am not the descendant of immigrants. I am the descendant of slaves. Immigration implies that there is some agency to come, and some agency in an intention to stay. None of which occurred with my foreparents. I get why this is the narrative. The hope is to do rhetorical teaming, where you psychologically link everyone on the same team to avoid opposition dynamics, so "we are all immigrants". But a) it's obviously not working with assholes, and b) no the fuck we all aren't.
And let's be real, a lot of early American immigration was leading poor POC people into indentured servitude and then kicking them out when they'd outlived their usefulness or dared to see themselves as equally entitled to the benefits of America citizenship. See all the various forms of exclusion enacted against Asians.
So I'll add: This country was not built on the principle of freedom of oppression. This country was founded on whiny assholes who didn't want to pay the taxes that were only enacted to stop them from smuggling tea, a product of the exploitation of India. So.
Edited at 2017-02-05 11:05 pm (UTC)