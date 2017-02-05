Celebs React To: Mike Huckabee and his terrible Boys Don't Cry Joke

Breaking news from Hollywood! Sen. Chuck Schumer cast in lead role for remake of "Boys Don't Cry." — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2017

This took him 4 days AND somehow manages to mock both Holocaust victims AND a person murdered for being transgender. https://t.co/4gBY0J0IXt — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 5, 2017

His family was murdered in the Holocaust. That's a movie about killing a transgender boy. You nailed this joke. https://t.co/ayRqrmcATr — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee Shame on you. Making fun of a trans Persons rape & murder- well done you unchristian monster. https://t.co/eqEoNbtuFB — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 5, 2017

I'm really hoping that you haven't seen the film & have no clue what you're talking about. Hate crimes aren't funny. #homophobe https://t.co/WSZuA923Kl — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 5, 2017