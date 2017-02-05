Celebs React To: Mike Huckabee and his terrible Boys Don't Cry Joke
Breaking news from Hollywood! Sen. Chuck Schumer cast in lead role for remake of "Boys Don't Cry."— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2017
Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, failed Presidential candidate and all-around scumbag, tried coming for Senator Chuck Schumer last night on Twitter. Schumer was seen several days ago teary-eyed talking about how cruel Trump's Muslim ban was. Since real men don't cry~~, Huckabee decided a trans joke based on Boys Don't Cry was appropriate. (For those who don't recall, the 1999 film is about the real-life story of Brandon Teena, a trans man who was murdered for being trans.)
Celebs were quick to tear him apart:
This took him 4 days AND somehow manages to mock both Holocaust victims AND a person murdered for being transgender. https://t.co/4gBY0J0IXt— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 5, 2017
His family was murdered in the Holocaust. That's a movie about killing a transgender boy. You nailed this joke. https://t.co/ayRqrmcATr— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee Nice. Cracker asshole.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee Shame on you. Making fun of a trans Persons rape & murder- well done you unchristian monster. https://t.co/eqEoNbtuFB— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 5, 2017
I'm really hoping that you haven't seen the film & have no clue what you're talking about. Hate crimes aren't funny. #homophobe https://t.co/WSZuA923Kl— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 5, 2017
Throwing it back in his face, comedian Camerson Esposito began raising money for Trans Life Line:
Update: $13k raised 4 @Translifeline in memory of Brandon Teena. https://t.co/ds26GeAfvC@GovMikeHuckabee: 🤑 https://t.co/tf1NzLOUKr— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 5, 2017
Huckabee has yet to apologize (nor will he) and has instead taking to Twitter to talk about cheese curds.
Source 1,2,3,4,5,6,7