Celebs React To: Mike Huckabee and his terrible Boys Don't Cry Joke


Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, failed Presidential candidate and all-around scumbag, tried coming for Senator Chuck Schumer last night on Twitter. Schumer was seen several days ago teary-eyed talking about how cruel Trump's Muslim ban was. Since real men don't cry~~, Huckabee decided a trans joke based on Boys Don't Cry was appropriate. (For those who don't recall, the 1999 film is about the real-life story of Brandon Teena, a trans man who was murdered for being trans.)

Celebs were quick to tear him apart:













Throwing it back in his face, comedian Camerson Esposito began raising money for Trans Life Line:


Huckabee has yet to apologize (nor will he) and has instead taking to Twitter to talk about cheese curds.

