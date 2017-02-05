HS - :)

Gigi Hadid Imitates a Buddha Cookie, Is Being Called Out for Being Racist



Bella recently posted this video on her instagram story, where Gigi and another couple friends are celebrating Olivia Perez's birthday.

Gigi holds up a Buddha cookie next to her face, imitating the face. She's now being called out on Twitter for being racist.

sources: 1 2
Nagl sis...
