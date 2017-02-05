Gigi Hadid Imitates a Buddha Cookie, Is Being Called Out for Being Racist
this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE— z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017
Bella recently posted this video on her instagram story, where Gigi and another couple friends are celebrating Olivia Perez's birthday.
Gigi holds up a Buddha cookie next to her face, imitating the face. She's now being called out on Twitter for being racist.
Nagl sis...
Which is why it surprised me when ontd would praise her in Selena & Abel posts... like ?