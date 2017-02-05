blacktress janet hubert

Mariah Carey works out

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share some scenes from the gym, where she is seen climbing steps in stiletto boots, performing bicep curls in a low-cut leotard and diamonds, and sauntering down a walkway. The photos appear to be a paid advertisement for Beverly Hills personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, who has worked with Kim Kardashian.

The photoset has garnered mixed reactions among the public, with comments including "mariah is a fucking goddess forever youthful and seductive i love her" as well as "I'm starting to think this woman needs serious psychiatric help."


Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness


We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness


Running amok. @gunnarfitness

