Mariah Carey works out

We did like 3 minutes of downward dog pushups at the gym and my shoulders feel like they carried the weight of the world.





IDK how people take her seriously. Reply

I just have to say I hate going to the gym and seeing people who are more interested in acting like they're working out instead of actually working out. So dumb.



I joined a new 24h gym recently and I love going at like 10pm when no one's around so I can sweat and flop around by myself ^_^ Reply

There's some guy at my gym who is always playing candy crush while on the elliptical and a lady who rolls calls while on the treadmill. Sooo annoying. Reply

This girl was on a call (full on conversation) right next to me on the treadmill the other day. She "ran" for like 2 minutes though in between walking. I couldn't hear my podcast over her conversation and I was annoyed. Reply

UGH yes shit like this really bothers me. I'd much rather go out of my way to work out at a time when the gym is really unpopular than deal with people like that. Reply

Her style really cheapens her so much :\ Reply

slay queen Reply

Yikes Reply

i've lost 16 pounds since november! and i've been going to the gym 5-6 a week before either or after work. Reply

Congrats on the weight loss! Are you dieting as well or just working out? Reply

kinda. i'm eating less sugary foods. eating more healthy like salads and less portions i don't drink starbucks as much or eat popcorn anymore. Reply

slay



i wish i could force myself to get up early enough to go before work Reply

nice !

i lost almost 13 pounds when i change my diet byt i have massive stress at work



Amazing! I am glad to see that you finally look after yourself. Reply

That pic is ridiculous. But I love Mariah Carey for how over the top she is. She embraces her own ridiculousness and I don't mind at all.

I average out to 30 minutes a day six days a week but that's not including doing three sets of 15x triceps skull crushers with 15 lbs, 1 arm at a time. That's every two days. The half hour six days a week is a combo of cardio or strength training focusing on a particular set of muscles, or yoga. I'm talking about Rebecca Louise's fitness calendar. Sometimes I skip days and if I anticipate that, I do a full hour the previous day. Reply

I work out for only three and a half hours a week. I break it up daily to fit my schedule. I really want to get a punching bag.



Also, I've given up bread, rice, and pasta. It forces me to cook more, which is a good thing.



I'm just jealous she has access to a jacob's ladder Reply

greatest piece of gym equipment honestly. i love when really ripped body builder dudes scoff at it and im like k, one minute, no stopping. lets see how ya feel afterwards and they are gassed as shit and out of breath. Reply

Makes me so dizzy Reply

tackiest person alive Reply

8-12 hrs a week, honestly. Reply

nice job.



12 hours is crazy though. :)



I run 70-80 miles a week and that takes 9 hours total for the week. Reply

You run 10+ miles a day? Damn thats intense. Reply

It's not that crazy lol



But it can be very intense/rewarding Reply

Lbr, she doesn't work out. She sticks to that grim diet of hers and sees a plastic surgeon. Reply

LMAO, I love this ridiculous woman. Reply

