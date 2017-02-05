Mariah Carey works out
Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share some scenes from the gym, where she is seen climbing steps in stiletto boots, performing bicep curls in a low-cut leotard and diamonds, and sauntering down a walkway. The photos appear to be a paid advertisement for Beverly Hills personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, who has worked with Kim Kardashian.
The photoset has garnered mixed reactions among the public, with comments including "mariah is a fucking goddess forever youthful and seductive i love her" as well as "I'm starting to think this woman needs serious psychiatric help."
Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness
We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness
Running amok. @gunnarfitness
FACT: For most healthy adults, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends these exercise guidelines:
- Aerobic activity. Get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity.
- Strength training. Do strength training exercises for all major muscle groups at least two times a week. Aim to do a single set of each exercise, using a weight or resistance level heavy enough to tire your muscles after about 12 to 15 repetitions.
Are you fit? How many minutes a week are you exercising?
I joined a new 24h gym recently and I love going at like 10pm when no one's around so I can sweat and flop around by myself ^_^
i wish i could force myself to get up early enough to go before work
i lost almost 13 pounds when i change my diet byt i have massive stress at work
I average out to 30 minutes a day six days a week but that's not including doing three sets of 15x triceps skull crushers with 15 lbs, 1 arm at a time. That's every two days. The half hour six days a week is a combo of cardio or strength training focusing on a particular set of muscles, or yoga. I'm talking about Rebecca Louise's fitness calendar. Sometimes I skip days and if I anticipate that, I do a full hour the previous day.
Also, I've given up bread, rice, and pasta. It forces me to cook more, which is a good thing.
12 hours is crazy though. :)
I run 70-80 miles a week and that takes 9 hours total for the week.
But it can be very intense/rewarding