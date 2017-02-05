Lady Gaga to Follow Up Halftime Show with New Album, Tour



yas gaga. i'm ready Reply

Screaming at her releasing a new album already. What kind of desperate Rihanna "A Girl Like Me" teas. Gaga totally gave up on Joanne once it flopped harder than ArtPop. Reply

So ur saying we are getting a #1 hit sis? Yaaas Stan ha Reply

Joanne is a good album though. I went to my iTunes and put all my Gaga songs on shuffle, and those songs fit well with the rest of her other songs.



But I'm a Stan, so I'm biased Reply

Joanne is cold diarrhea. Reply

I love Joanne and the people saying its a bad album need to get their hearing checked. It's different from Gaga's old albums, but that's a good thing imo. How fucking boring would it be if she never tried new things with her music? Reply

sis stop. some songs are good, but they're good in the sense they could've been nonsingle tracks from any of her previous albums. i didn't find the album surprising because she's literally had "Joanne-esque" songs on all her albums, but I didn't think she was dump enough to release a whole album of Dope and Speechless. Reply

Joanne really didn't translate well at all like especially with the music landscape now nobody wants a country song from Lady Gaga of all people Reply

so ready Reply

oh man i thought the headline meant she was shadow dropping a new album today i was about to jump out of my skin Reply

haha same Reply

Didn't she specifically say that she wasn't having any guests though? Reply

Her face is tragic. I was watching the telephone video today and she looked so beautiful. People need to stop with the fillers. Reply

Yeah all the fillers have really aged her. Reply

going by celebrities (and reality housewives), i feel like fillers look bad 99% of the time. so many people get them, and they always look bad? i don't understand why it's so popular. maybe a lot of other celebs get them and look fine so i don't notice, which i probably the case. but still seems risky when SO many people have bad ones Reply

i think they can look good when well done (exhibit A: beyonce)

but i think celebs also do them as a preventative thing for wrinkles? idk Reply

I agree and I agree with the person below me that if they are done subtly like Beyonce they aren't as noticeable. So few celebrities get work done to make them look like their normal selves only younger. For the most part you wind up looking like a cat. I don't know how people don't notice that they look that bad. It just doesn't work for most. Reply

I think she looks the best she's ever looked now (and for the past year or 2) Reply

i was watching it too (and praying they would actually do it tonight) she looked good! Reply

She's already abandoning A-YO, John wayne and dancing in circles??? Bye Reply

mte #JusticeForAYO



altho i kinda feel like it would flop too Reply

may they rest in piss Reply

those songs would all flop horribly Reply

i mean idrc i just want videos for them but they'd probably suck in this era anyways Reply

Im not excited to see Beyonce since she is pregnant..She wont be as active on stage Reply

This weak puta.



If Joanne is any indication, her career is over after Super Bowl. Reply

If by new album they mean the disco one she promised, I'm in. Reply

Sis, Christina Aguilera is literally our last hope for a disco revival album, and at this rate it looks like she's planning to release it on the 100th anniversary of disco music. Reply

I've heard rumors that Carly Rae's next album will be disco? Maybe that was just some hopeful stan though Reply

Debbie Harry and Blondie came to save us with disco with Fun!! Reply

GOD YES



Pleeeeease Reply

Should have never went extra left with born this way. God awful trash Reply

Delete this. Btw is one of ha best albums. Reply

mte not here 4 the disrespect Reply

🗣🗣🗣 I spit nothing but facts 📠✌🏽 Reply

mte Reply

YES save me queen of pop!! leave Joanne in the dust where it belongs Reply

So ready for a new album Reply

yas she better release those 8 RedOne tracks tonight!! Reply

