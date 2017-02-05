Flapga

Lady Gaga to Follow Up Halftime Show with New Album, Tour



Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga is set to go on tour and is to produce a follow-up to her No. 1 album “Joanne,” her second album within a year.

Rumors are also swirling that she will bring pregnant BEYONCE on stage for a Telephone performance.

Gaga will also be in a Tiffany ad, the first Superbowl ad for the jeweler.

