Shadowhunters - 2x06 Malec Sneak Peaks #1 & #2, Promo Still, and Q&A with Writer Zac Hug

I feel like it's been 84years.gif that I've been waiting for this first date.



Matthew Daddario is so adorably dreamy. God, everyone in this show is adorably dreamy and gorgeous. I want to send whoever is in charge of casting a gift-basket.

This is the episode i've been waiting for before starting to binge season 2.

Matt Daddario's stupidly beautiful face continues to be 60% of the reason why I care about this show (the rest is 35% Malec and 5% Emmeraude's body).

i'm so excited for this date/ep!! 😷 (also there are some spoilers going around and alec isn't being biphobic thank god omg)



"Alec knows exactly where his comfort lies."



:)))) this show is killing me lmao





Edited at 2017-02-05 07:44 pm (UTC)

Harry Shum never really did it for me (and I'm convinced the thirst for him during Glee was 95% body) but his aesthetic in this show gets me horny and makes my ass percolate.

Magnus hustling the shit out of Alec, I'm living.



Apparently the date is super cute and Alec isn't being biphobic, so I have high hopes!

I hope he's not biphobic, he kinda was in the books and I wasn't here for it at all.

Yeah, I feared that as well, but some fans have already seen the episode and says that we have nothing to fear on that account, so apparently the writers are doing away with Casserole's shitty characterization.

Lmao Casserole

They've totally done away with the gross biphobia in the show, and Matt Daddario has been really outspoken and like "erm no wtf why would he even be?!?!" when asked about it.



I wouldn't be stanning for this show if they played it annnyyything like the messy books, trust me!

Good to hear, I still love the books because they were a big part of my teenage years but I'm glad that the show is not taking the shitty parts from them.

Matt is so fucking adorable. And I love how the show has been handling Malec, let's hope they keep up the good work.

is that father brah?

wait i see now it's not

I'm so fucking pumped, this episode is going to water my crops, bless my children, and clear my skin, I can #feel it

Harry's face seems to shrink.

I thought I was the only one to think that LOL especially in ep 4 of this season where Alec asks him out for a date, Harry's face looked super off.

hf that date & the clary/isabelle stuff

i keep hearing this is supposedly a luke heavy episode, though you'd never know it from any of the promo, but i'm ready

I'm super anxious about beginning my final internship tomorrow, but at the same time this serie is giving so much life that i'm less stressed that i feel i would normally be about a similar situation ????



Like i've genuinely got a small smile on my face when i think about next episode in 2 days ?? I'm so happy i discovered this tv show ! Also tbh, Alex and Magnus relationship and any scene involving them (together or not) is a blessing to me !

I have to eventually watch this for the eyeliner on that guy. I love coming across his pics when scrolling ONTD.

