Shadowhunters malec adorableness

Shadowhunters - 2x06 Malec Sneak Peaks #1 & #2, Promo Still, and Q&A with Writer Zac Hug











(More Q&A about shooting the episode, Clary's choices, Simon living at home, the Soul Sword, Aldertree being shady af, Clary and Alec, wearing white and Jocelyn's death at the source.)

Alec chooses to confide in Magnus over his own Parabatai (Jace) or anyone else at the Institute. What is the significance of this decision?

-Zac Hug is "genuinely sad for Magnus and Alec" [...] "They’ve had such a hard relationship."
-Says they want to be around each other all the time, but people keep on dropping dead and the Shadow World is falling down around their heads. So it's tough.
-"Honestly, that first date? Wh... how did that... where did that... these poor guys."
-They all talked a LOT abut how best to portray how hard it is for them, and how "gentle and great they are to each other in the process."
-Called the balcony scene at Magnus' loft in 2x05 'The West Side Story Fire-Escape Scene'.
-"Relationships are so gloriously messy and at this point in theirs, Alec knows exactly where his comfort lies."

photo tumblr_okv8pjCZ7r1qhggz0o7_r1_540_zpsvtpybz57.gif



Sources: Sneak Peak #1, Sneak Peak #2, Damian Holbrook Twitter, Freeform Interview

The new episode of Shadowhunters featuring the long awaited Malec Date Night drops on Freeform tomorrow! Also on the Freeform app, and Netflix (Tuesday morning for Internationals).
As requested, i'll be posting midweek from now on to give everyone a chance to catch the episode and chat ❤

photo tumblr_okntb9UhvO1v6fzvoo9_500_zpsy9vg382g.gif
Tagged: , ,