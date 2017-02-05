Shadowhunters - 2x06 Malec Sneak Peaks #1 & #2, Promo Still, and Q&A with Writer Zac Hug
Ok #Malec fans, since you're so sweet, here's sneak peek at next week's @ShadowhuntersTV Xo! pic.twitter.com/WFB9lfk8j3— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) 3 February 2017
(More Q&A about shooting the episode, Clary's choices, Simon living at home, the Soul Sword, Aldertree being shady af, Clary and Alec, wearing white and Jocelyn's death at the source.)
Alec chooses to confide in Magnus over his own Parabatai (Jace) or anyone else at the Institute. What is the significance of this decision?
-Zac Hug is "genuinely sad for Magnus and Alec" [...] "They’ve had such a hard relationship."
-Says they want to be around each other all the time, but people keep on dropping dead and the Shadow World is falling down around their heads. So it's tough.
-"Honestly, that first date? Wh... how did that... where did that... these poor guys."
-They all talked a LOT abut how best to portray how hard it is for them, and how "gentle and great they are to each other in the process."
-Called the balcony scene at Magnus' loft in 2x05 'The West Side Story Fire-Escape Scene'.
-"Relationships are so gloriously messy and at this point in theirs, Alec knows exactly where his comfort lies."
Sources: Sneak Peak #1, Sneak Peak #2, Damian Holbrook Twitter, Freeform Interview
The new episode of Shadowhunters featuring the long awaited Malec Date Night drops on Freeform tomorrow! Also on the Freeform app, and Netflix (Tuesday morning for Internationals).
As requested, i'll be posting midweek from now on to give everyone a chance to catch the episode and chat ❤
Matthew Daddario is so adorably dreamy. God, everyone in this show is adorably dreamy and gorgeous. I want to send whoever is in charge of casting a gift-basket.
Matt Daddario's stupidly beautiful face continues to be 60% of the reason why I care about this show (the rest is 35% Malec and 5% Emmeraude's body).
"Alec knows exactly where his comfort lies."
:)))) this show is killing me lmao
Edited at 2017-02-05 07:44 pm (UTC)
Apparently the date is super cute and Alec isn't being biphobic, so I have high hopes!
I wouldn't be stanning for this show if they played it annnyyything like the messy books, trust me!
Like i've genuinely got a small smile on my face when i think about next episode in 2 days ?? I'm so happy i discovered this tv show ! Also tbh, Alex and Magnus relationship and any scene involving them (together or not) is a blessing to me !