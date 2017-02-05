Cary Fukunaga will direct Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in new Netflix series Maniac.

Stop white main characters 2017. And this coupling? If they can't get Ryan, they go to Jonah? Not even a mtv/cw jock? Reply

I second this sf hard!!! I'm tired of seeing the same 12 mediocre white actors in everything. And Emma Stone is the worst of them! Can this end?! Can this please end?!! Reply

He's hot Reply

Cary <3



but the cast though. why Jonah Hill??? also I'm unfamiliar with the story so uh I hope they're not a couple.



Edited at 2017-02-05 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Who in the hell wants to see Emma and Jonah as a couple? As if a woman like her would go for a fat ass like that in real life. Reply

but his ex gf isabel is way hotter than her and has money Reply

This will actually be the second time they are in a movie where they are love interests. Reply

scream.





the outrage if someone jumped into a melissa mcarthy post saying "as if someone would go for a fat ass like that in real life" Reply

omg that one semi famous internet(?) celeb that got famous because of the chola makeover she gave Sandra Bullock. She was like Mexican Precious, but I remember there was "outrage" because she got married to a veeerrrryyyy conventionally attractive (basic) white British guy and ran off to London to live happily ever after. Reply

gloria nava?



Sis when it comes to fat, famous men, they never have any issue bagging hot chicks. ~As long as he can make her laugh~ Reply

it already happened in SuperBad Reply

I love you Cary but this cast is a hard n-o from me. Reply

mte Reply

mte... and usually he's so good @ casting... :(. Disappointing cause I'm always looking forward his projects Reply

Same, of all the projects he leaves. He just couldn't leave this one??? Reply

Mte. I'm not thrilled. Reply

hes so damn hot. husband material right here Reply

I'm so fucking over mental illness being treated like this magical thing that makes people "special." It belittles what people actually go through. Reply

this Reply

Where's cookiecrumbs bb???? Love him but he can keep this cast Reply

I AM HERE SIS. I have to watch this because Cary. I'm not moved by the cast or plot, but I'll hope for the best. Reply

What has Cary been working on these past months? All I rememeber is him dropping out of projects. Is there anything coming out post Beast of No Nation? Reply

All I know is he did a Samsung commercial that came out like late last year. Reply

I want to sit on his face and ride it off into the sunset. Reply

It’s so cute that Jonah Hill presented that award to Emma. They were in Superbad 10 years ago; now they’re here. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MZelotuMcn — Clary (@ernmastones) January 30, 2017



yay a reunion yay a reunion Reply

yay cary! boo emma and jonah



i can't stand jonah, he seems aggressive and a huge asshole, also he is unfunny. and i don't care if i am commenting on his looks, you all know a woman would never have a career looking as slovenly as he and seth rogen do



as for emma, i can't believe i am going to live in a world where she is a two time oscar nominated, and possible winner, actress. this is hilary swank all over again. my delusions have been cured, the oscars mean shit Reply

Do you have any examples of him being an agressive huge asshole?



I remember when he got angry at a paparazzi and used a gay slur against him and then before people even knew about it jonah went on a media apology tour because he felt so bad about it. Reply

And picked from somewhere else? Do better, Cary, or leave this behind. Reply

oops, i noticed that this was posted in the cary tag before. i guess the reason it's being reported on again is because they've been green-lit for production in august. my bad, i really just wanted a cary fukunaga thirst post.



Edited at 2017-02-05 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

i can't believe that people pretend he's above average let alone attractive lol wow Reply

Oh cool, an attractive young lady with a significantly older SHLUB? Fuck that shit. I wasn't here for it in Fantastic Beasts and I ain't here for it now. Also speaking of Fantastic Beasts and the HP universe at large, why aren't there any inter-magic couples where the WOMAN is a Muggle and the man is a wizard? Reply

I'm struggling to support this for my boo, but I can't also. Also, why must we keep adapting European projects (this, Let the Right One In, Skins, so many others), especially when this adaptation has no diversity.



h'm he drops out of projects a lot so hopefully he'll eventually pass on this too



Edited at 2017-02-05 07:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't believe Jonah Hill still gets work. Aren't general audiences tired of his shtick by now? Reply

neither of them have the talent to make this a good show tbh Reply

no thanks Reply

This better not delay The Black Count. Is he still making The Black Count? Reply

I fell 14 saying this but Cary is so hot Reply

