Cary Fukunaga will direct Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in new Netflix series Maniac.
Cary Fukunaga is set to direct new Netflix series entitled Maniac, which will star Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The ten episode series will be based on a 2014 Norwegian of the same name that follows two characters in a mental hospital who escape into their own fantasy worlds. The show will be written by Patrick Somerville, author of the novels “The Cradle” and “The Bright River.” Production will begin on August 15 in New York City.
but the cast though. why Jonah Hill??? also I'm unfamiliar with the story so uh I hope they're not a couple.
the outrage if someone jumped into a melissa mcarthy post saying "as if someone would go for a fat ass like that in real life"
yay a reunion
i can't stand jonah, he seems aggressive and a huge asshole, also he is unfunny. and i don't care if i am commenting on his looks, you all know a woman would never have a career looking as slovenly as he and seth rogen do
as for emma, i can't believe i am going to live in a world where she is a two time oscar nominated, and possible winner, actress. this is hilary swank all over again. my delusions have been cured, the oscars mean shit
I remember when he got angry at a paparazzi and used a gay slur against him and then before people even knew about it jonah went on a media apology tour because he felt so bad about it.
