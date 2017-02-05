hey arnold

Cary Fukunaga will direct Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in new Netflix series Maniac.



Cary Fukunaga is set to direct new Netflix series entitled Maniac, which will star Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The ten episode series will be based on a 2014 Norwegian of the same name that follows two characters in a mental hospital who escape into their own fantasy worlds. The show will be written by Patrick Somerville, author of the novels “The Cradle” and “The Bright River.” Production will begin on August 15 in New York City.

