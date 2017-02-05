fincher

KStew on SNL: talks Trump's obsession with her, drops f-bomb


During the opening monologue, Kristen Stewart talked about Trump's 11 tweets about her and Robert Pattinson back in 2012, and that if he hated her then he must hate her even more now because she's hosting SNL and is gay. By the end, she also drops the f-bomb.










