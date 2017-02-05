KStew on SNL: talks Trump's obsession with her, drops f-bomb

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THE MELISSA MCCARTHY SEAN SPICER SKIT?!







MOOSE LAMBS Reply

but it was seriously the best thing Ive seen from snl in a while lol I didn't include because there was a post earlier with the video http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 4961736.html but it was seriously the best thing Ive seen from snl in a while lol Reply

This was the best SNL skit in years. She was amazing. Reply

When she started attacking them with the podium and the props with the explanation. It killed me. Reply

she was amazing, i was in tears. best skit in a long time.

“When I say rocky start, I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie. Because I came out here to punch you! In the face!” Reply

she was perfect! Reply

She stole the show. She's the only one from the show who is still trending on Twitter right now. Years from now, this will still be remembered and referred to. Srsly, one of the best take downs ever, and no one deserves it more. She's just brilliant. Reply

I'm here to swallow gum and I'm here to take names!! 😂 Reply

when she took out the giant lump of gum and stuck it to the podium. "I'll deal with you later." Reply

amazing 😂. idk how i'll be able to take him seriously now



not that i did b4 but ykwim Reply

LMAO, this was absolutely perfect. Reply

Absolute perfection. The only part that sucks is that it's too fucking realistic. Reply

i had to rewind it like 5 times bc i was laughing too hard Reply

cool that she officially called herself gay.



have those people who still ship her with rob had a stroke over it? Reply

why do you care what they do? let them be obsessed Reply

because it's hilarious/creepy as fuck? and most of them are waaaay too old to still be hung up on something like this lmao. Reply

According to them she's had like three kids with him somehow Reply

SHE WAS JOKING

ITS A COMEDY SHOW Reply

In the monologue she said "he [Trump] is in love with my boyfriend" or something like that and this alone will have them going for another 5 years. Reply

it was kinda odd how trump was obsessed with kristen Reply

Why do u care that he was obsessed? Reply

why are you giving me a question i asked back on here? let alone mocking me? Reply

Not with Kristen, with Rob. lol Reply

Also, I preferred it when people only turned to him for his opinion on Robsten, and you know, not the fate of our country.



I do kind of wonder about Rob/KStew, and whether she was out to him and the whole relationship was for publicity or if she was still questioning or maybe closeted. Reply

I'm glad she's comfortable enough to be out now. Reply

She looks hot in that third vid Reply

mte Reply

this was a good ep lol

also thought it was funny when colin accidentally ended update early and was super embarrassed Reply

lol, the look on her face when she accidentally dropped the f-bomb, I hope Lorne doesn't hold it against her. Reply

It will depend on the ratings. Reply

i think he's prob happy she played it off well Reply

In honor of Kristen Stewart hosting SNL - here are the 8 tweets President Trump posted about her in the past. pic.twitter.com/0m24xxhGSg — Yashar (@yashar) February 5, 2017

I thought they were making some of them up holy shit



Edited at 2017-02-05 07:08 pm (UTC) Reply

good grief Reply

wow it's real, holy shit Reply

"Everyone is asking me to speak more" lmao sure Reply

I legit think he hears voices. Reply

didnt she say 12? Reply

"am I ever wrong?"



FUCK YES. Are you ever right? Reply

damn this really tops those 30 year old larries Reply

Jesus, from a 65+ year old dude... Reply

And to think he once seemed (whilst also being an eternal conniving sex pest business flop) just like another harmless deluded RPattz fangirl...



In 2012 he was all "Robert, drop her!" and in 2017 he's all "the nukes, drop them!"



How the fuck is he even on the world's radar, let alone POTUS?! Reply

"She looks like a dog and will do it again." He is truly incapable of insulting someone without insulting himself. Truly. Reply

the Discourse on her calling herself gay is going to be f u n Reply

Oh, for sure. (I mean, I do know bi/queer/pan people who casually refer to themselves as gay or "so gay" in certain contexts? I've done it myself. I don't think it invalidates their hetero relationships. But maybe that's not what she meant. Either way, the stan wars will be exhausting. And we just got past the Great Sherlock Orientation Debate. >____>) Reply

i've called myself queer (it's not considered a slur where i live & it's the accepted umbrella term), but never gay bc it's reserved for lesbians & gays. but i guess that depends on the person & country/language, so ia with you. Reply

I mean, I'm bi and I don't refer to myself as gay because a) I'm not gay, b) how are people supposed to learn what being bi is if I refuse to own my identity, and c) me not having exclusive attraction to women and calling myself gay does, imo, contribute to the harmful idea that lesbians are not exclusively attracted to women and are just waiting for the Right Man and they don't need that Reply

has she referred to herself as bi before?? if not, maybe she is just saying that she is a lesbian. i mean plenty of lesbians have had relationships with men before deciding that they are exclusively attracted to women. she could be like that Reply

i can't wait for the accusations of bisexual erasure when ppl refer to kstew as gay/lesbian.



(yeah i realize that some folks use it as an umbrella term, but you can't get mad at ppl for taking you at your word when you say gay.)





Edited at 2017-02-05 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Whoomp, there it is. I love Mara. Reply

God I hope ppl keep dragging her forever Reply

I'm glad people are dragging Ivanka. She can't be so heavily involved in the administration yet totally shield herself from any of the actualities of their shitty decisions. Her husband was directly involved in that botched raid and she stays posting pics in her couture gowns and her trust fund children, ugh. Reply

Mara is doing work today. Reply

Drag ha to hell for eternity Reply

Melissa McCarthy raised the bar last night, that was just comedic perfection. Kate's Hillary was so good and Baldwin's Trump is brilliant but McCarthy took it to a whole new level. Bowing down @ ha. How is Trump holding up after his ban was suspended, Palm Beach protested his ass, Vanks' brand began to sink and he was forced to interact with Melania?

[A picture is worth a thousand words/Trigger Warning] Reply

him losing his mind over the judicial branch coming in is a delight



Edited at 2017-02-05 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

lol ikr like you are not the CEO of America, sorry, that's not how the presidency works Reply

what the fuck is going on in the neck area. is his collar too tight? Reply

i also don't understand how he looks at that hair and is like "yes this is a good look." everyday Reply

i wish i had listened to your warning omg



he is so fucking ugly Reply

jfc @ his labia neck Reply

his face is triggering and his vagina neck isn't helping Reply

They spoofed my alma mater. Go huskies 👩🏼‍🎓 Reply

my kittens add on makes this post so much more bearable. i also am still annoyed with SNL for helping to normalize him in the first place and this assembly of white women doesn't help. Reply

Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2012



Robert I'm getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I'm right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

disgusting. he just really really hates women and views them as objects on a rack Reply

i bet he sees robert as a younger version of himself or something like that. how delusional and gross lol. he wouldn't like robert's current gf either Reply

it's cool that she finally called herself gay.



so i guess this is yet another proof that her relationship with RPatz was PR? Reply

how would it be proof? Reply

maybe not necessarily proof, but something that would kinda strengthen the existing & already intense speculation? idk. Reply

She was in relationship with another dude before that. Reply

Or she was trying to figure herself out in our heteronormative society? Reply

yes..i dont believe she is bi. idk if she has ever come out and said she's bi....so there is a possibility that she is a lesbian who has had previous relationships w men. her comments on this show point to that Reply

why are people so sure her relationship with rob was Pr? Reply

no lol and why would she cheat with another man? Reply

She banged the director?



I mean, I think she had legitimate relationships with men. But maybe identifies as a lesbian now. Reply

