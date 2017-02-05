KStew on SNL: talks Trump's obsession with her, drops f-bomb
During the opening monologue, Kristen Stewart talked about Trump's 11 tweets about her and Robert Pattinson back in 2012, and that if he hated her then he must hate her even more now because she's hosting SNL and is gay. By the end, she also drops the f-bomb.
source 1 2 3 4
SHE WAS BRILLIANT!
but it was seriously the best thing Ive seen from snl in a while lol
not that i did b4 but ykwim
have those people who still ship her with rob had a stroke over it?
lmao
Edited at 2017-02-05 07:14 pm (UTC)
ITS A COMEDY SHOW
I do kind of wonder about Rob/KStew, and whether she was out to him and the whole relationship was for publicity or if she was still questioning or maybe closeted.
also thought it was funny when colin accidentally ended update early and was super embarrassed
I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Edited at 2017-02-05 07:08 pm (UTC)
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
FUCK YES. Are you ever right?
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
In 2012 he was all "Robert, drop her!" and in 2017 he's all "the nukes, drop them!"
How the fuck is he even on the world's radar, let alone POTUS?!
Re: I still cannot believe this is now our POTUS
(yeah i realize that some folks use it as an umbrella term, but you can't get mad at ppl for taking you at your word when you say gay.)
Edited at 2017-02-05 07:43 pm (UTC)
How is Trump holding up after his ban was suspended, Palm Beach protested his ass, Vanks' brand began to sink and he was forced to interact with Melania?
[A picture is worth a thousand words/Trigger Warning]
Edited at 2017-02-05 07:12 pm (UTC)
That image is HUGE, sorry y'all...
he is so fucking ugly
so i guess this is yet another proof that her relationship with RPatz was PR?
I mean, I think she had legitimate relationships with men. But maybe identifies as a lesbian now.
Rob seemed to particularly go out of his way to avoid the PR aspect of his relationship with her (no PDA, no going to the premieres of her films, no dating in public, no talking about her in interviews, none of the things that PR couples do), I'm not sure why so many people think it was PR.
Lots of couples actually hook up when they're in films together (Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Brad and Angelina, there are tons of them, and none of them are PR). It's more likely Kristen was confused back then and has some clarity now.
Edited at 2017-02-05 08:12 pm (UTC)