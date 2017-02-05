"Bad Things" is the #1 song at pop radio
It's official: @machinegunkelly x @camilacabello97's "Bad Things" is the #1 song at pop radio. https://t.co/cqTUv9Yr7E— HeadlinePlanet.com (@headlineplanet) February 5, 2017
Good things keep happening for Karla and MGK. Their gold certified smash "Bad Things" which went top 5 this week, is now the #1 song on pop radio.
this is one of the worst songs ive ever heard
What is wrong with YOUTHS today???
i should go and love myself
And I would not mind seeing the faces of the rest of 5H right now, I need the drama.
ITS LITERALLY SO BAD
not surprised.